The problem with renewables is not about production, its all on the storage.



My guess is that as a country we could produce 100% of required energy from renewables - onshore/offshore wind/tidal and solar, but the issue is that we have no control over when it is available.



Oh totally agree. But I kind of think that's chicken and egg . If we are generating 100% of usage for decent sized periods, then we have to lean less on the gas we do buy. And there's more incentive to create storage. Even if in the short term, it's gas storage.I'm in no way anti-nuclear, but the costs and build time are jaw-dropping , and it's money going to the French. And the disposal is still an issue. Would love to see fusion reactors come online, but seems a long way away. Taking reddebs 60% figure. If we can do that for all of the UK that would seem great. It seems to be a lack of will rather than ability that's getting us there. It's not even moonshot territory.