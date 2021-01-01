We're with Octopus and they reduced ours straight away. We were paying £194 a month, that's been reduced to £124. We were £118 in debit end of September, now £64 in debit with the DD coming out tomorrow. I want to stick £50 a month away to cover winter, but she's having none of it as we are approaching Crimbo



My DD has always adjusted itself up or down every month after I've been billed but it's stopped doing that now for some reason.I'm already in credit after being billed and they'll get another £102 on Thurs so if it doesn't adjust itself next time I'm billed I'll do it myself.My usage never varies much so I'm quite capable of working out how much I need to pay them even if they don't!