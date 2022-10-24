Gutted for him. What's the government support like for businesses in Ireland? Obviously not enough for your mate's business but I assume there's something in place.



Around here in darkest Tory Middle-England the travel providers have put their costs up and passed the extra expense onto the council. The council don't really have much choice but to pay whatever the providers ask for. I'm not sure how that one plays out once the coffers are empty though. It feels like there's no wriggle room on either side of it as, from what I understand, the price rises aren't unreasonable but equally there's no long-term money to cover them.



The issue is, this winter and the massive spike in fuel costs, is going to be carnage for business across the the country. There's some limited help until January, but then nothing after than (as it stands)Even that, though, won't be enough. I've a buddy who has a small business in Evesham (true blue Tory territory) and his fuel bill is going to increase by 300% soon. Of the businesses near his, two - a cafe and another shop - are closing for good. The pub just down the road is closing in January (get the Xmas trade in first)That's going to be repeated across the UK. It's a ticking timebomb.The lack of government suport for businesses is scandalous. Could be funded by a windfall tax on energy firms (with no loopholes this time...), but this Tory government would rather throw small businesses under the bus than go after the energy companies that are swimming in profit.Oh, how they've changed!! And Labour need to focus on this - draw the parallel about the government's refusal to impose a windfall tax on these huge companies, whilst leaving small businesses to fail under the weight of massive energy cost increaes (Labour as the party of small businesses!!)It's much wider, too. All those public-funded entities - from schools to care homes to libraries to offices. No budget increase from this government to cover it.