Author Topic: Fuel & energy prices  (Read 38431 times)

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1000 on: October 24, 2022, 04:56:04 pm »
For reasons I cant remember, theres a specific shortage of diesel in world markets hence the higher porch.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1001 on: October 24, 2022, 05:24:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 24, 2022, 04:56:04 pm
For reasons I cant remember, theres a specific shortage of diesel in world markets hence the higher porch.

I dont know about the rest of the world, but the UK used to import a lot more diesel from Russia compared to the amount of petrol we used to get from there.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1002 on: October 24, 2022, 06:38:23 pm »
Yep it's a bastard, I don't use the car as much now that I am working from home but each time I go to fill up (probably once every six weeks or so, the price is always different)

Last week it was £1.89 - petrol around £1.65, the last time petrol was £1.63 and Diesel £1.79
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1003 on: October 24, 2022, 06:54:57 pm »
It's odd though, we live pretty much equidistant between two Tesco petrol stations, one is £1.59 per litre of unleaded but the other is £1.71, there's approximately 8 miles between the two
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1004 on: October 24, 2022, 07:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 24, 2022, 04:37:47 pm
Smallest difference I have noticed in the last couple of days was 28p. Largest difference was 37p.
I still think it's mad how these garages within about 2 miles of each other are so different. There are 2 Maxol garages, 1 is normally not far off the cheapest place and the other is always the most expensive.
yeah even across the road sometimes it's different

I paid 2.03 in euros the other week in Dundalk for diesel. Even though I was over half full I still spent about 40 quid. Only a 50 litre tank.

Might as well fill up sometimes.
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1005 on: October 24, 2022, 07:50:03 pm »
Diesel is used as a heating oil in some countries so higher demand than for petrol.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1006 on: October 25, 2022, 07:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 23, 2022, 01:14:23 am
yes he was one of the leaders of the fuel protest in 2000, he was a farmer, he then became a Tory politician and got elected to the Welsh Assembly. The farmers were very much at the heart of the protest and it was very political indeed, remember wee Willie Hague joining them in his baseball cap
I didnt know William Hague was there! Was he peeping over a wall saying ' Wot no fuel ' ;)
 
Today his party would want to either send him to prison for up to 51 weeks (rising to 10 years in more serious cases) or fine him upto £2500. The recent Disruptive Protest bill includes increased, stop and search powers and a rehash of the NRB law, with a few other authoritarian measures added to boot...  (the boot is black and it's stamping in case your wondering ) 

If he was in todays Labour party he'd be banned from attending, have the whip withdrawn or made to apologise for standing on a picket line and involving himself with political protests, against a Government policy.
 
Times have changed I guess...
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1007 on: October 26, 2022, 01:07:16 pm »
FWIW, I remember very well the price difference back in 1990, because I bought my first diesel car that year, and filled up after picking up the car from the Ford dealership. Diesel was 30p a litre, petrol 47p.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1008 on: October 26, 2022, 01:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on October 26, 2022, 01:07:16 pm
FWIW, I remember very well the price difference back in 1990, because I bought my first diesel car that year, and filled up after picking up the car from the Ford dealership. Diesel was 30p a litre, petrol 47p.
Happy days!

Inflation would have more than doubled that so let's say 70p and £1.10 in current money.  Even without the Russian invasion it's not been close to that for probably a decade (?) even ignoring inflation in that period.  I do vaguely remember filling up on petrol for less than £1/litre around 2015 but that was with one of those money off vouchers and it was the crap petrol you get from a supermarket forecourt.

Hopefully everything happening right now will lead to a permanent reduced demand for petrol and diesel.  Probably not but we can hope.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1009 on: October 26, 2022, 01:33:16 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on October 26, 2022, 01:15:12 pm


Hopefully everything happening right now will lead to a permanent reduced demand for petrol and diesel.  Probably not but we can hope.
given I just paid 2.02 and its even dearer where I live I dont hold much hope
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1010 on: October 26, 2022, 01:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on October 26, 2022, 01:07:16 pm
FWIW, I remember very well the price difference back in 1990, because I bought my first diesel car that year, and filled up after picking up the car from the Ford dealership. Diesel was 30p a litre, petrol 47p.

I remember queing up for petrol when Iraq invaded Kuwait. Paid 40-odd-p a litre at the Safeway supermarket near us. Went to about 70p the following day.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1011 on: October 26, 2022, 05:37:39 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on October 26, 2022, 01:15:12 pm
Happy days!

Inflation would have more than doubled that so let's say 70p and £1.10 in current money.  Even without the Russian invasion it's not been close to that for probably a decade (?) even ignoring inflation in that period.  I do vaguely remember filling up on petrol for less than £1/litre around 2015 but that was with one of those money off vouchers and it was the crap petrol you get from a supermarket forecourt.

Hopefully everything happening right now will lead to a permanent reduced demand for petrol and diesel.  Probably not but we can hope.

Petrol was below £1/litre at the start of Covid for a good while.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1012 on: October 26, 2022, 05:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 26, 2022, 01:58:01 pm
I remember queing up for petrol when Iraq invaded Kuwait. Paid 40-odd-p a litre at the Safeway supermarket near us. Went to about 70p the following day.

I remember being issued with a patrol ration book around the time of the Sinai war in 1973.

Cant remember the price of a gallon then though. ;D
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1013 on: October 26, 2022, 10:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on October 26, 2022, 05:37:39 pm
Petrol was below £1/litre at the start of Covid for a good while.
Fair point.  A bit lost on me as I didn't leave the house except for my daily walk with the kids for what felt like an eternity (but was probably only three months). 
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1014 on: Yesterday at 10:41:54 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on October 26, 2022, 05:37:39 pm
Petrol was below £1/litre at the start of Covid for a good while.
I remember this site https://oilprice.com/ Crude was actually negative

I am not sure it ever dropped below £1 for me, i live in northern ireland and work in republic

I know it dropped as low as 1.07 in republic which give or take at time was about 92-95p

In the north I think it got as low £1.04

As others have said though it may have dropped below £1 when we were pretty much locked up and not going anywhere, i didnt buy fuel for over a month maybe more.

I remember wishing I could have stocked up some how
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1015 on: Yesterday at 11:27:14 am »
At least their shareholders will be happy.

Quote
Shell doubles its profits to $9.5bn as call for windfall tax grows
Oil giant to boost dividends as firm continues to benefit from energy price spike after Ukraine invasion

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/oct/27/shell-doubles-its-profits-to-95bn
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1016 on: Yesterday at 11:29:11 am »
Shell world wide rather than just shell uk though
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1017 on: Yesterday at 12:23:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:29:11 am
Shell world wide rather than just shell uk though

It's a UK company and that figure of $9.5bn is only for 3 months. YTD it's roughly $30bn. Wherever they're getting this extra profit from it should incur a 'super profits tax'. Instead, they're going to do a share by-back when they could be using the extra cash to invest in something useful like renewables.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1018 on: Yesterday at 01:14:58 pm »
My mates bus company went bust there last week because of diesel prices here in Ireland. He does mainly school runs for kids with learning difficulties and a bit of airport work for one of the airlines staff to hotels and back. 16 people out of work as he just couldn't sustain the hit to his overheads. He's been a loss making enterprise since the war started and prices went ballistic. 17 years he's put into it gone just like that.
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1019 on: Yesterday at 02:07:21 pm »
Hate hearing stories like that

sorry to hear
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1020 on: Yesterday at 02:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 01:14:58 pm
My mates bus company went bust there last week because of diesel prices here in Ireland. He does mainly school runs for kids with learning difficulties and a bit of airport work for one of the airlines staff to hotels and back. 16 people out of work as he just couldn't sustain the hit to his overheads. He's been a loss making enterprise since the war started and prices went ballistic. 17 years he's put into it gone just like that.
Gutted for him.  What's the government support like for businesses in Ireland?  Obviously not enough for your mate's business but I assume there's something in place.

Around here in darkest Tory Middle-England the travel providers have put their costs up and passed the extra expense onto the council.  The council don't really have much choice but to pay whatever the providers ask for.  I'm not sure how that one plays out once the coffers are empty though.  It feels like there's no wriggle room on either side of it as, from what I understand, the price rises aren't unreasonable but equally there's no long-term money to cover them.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1021 on: Yesterday at 05:03:49 pm »
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1022 on: Yesterday at 10:26:41 pm »
I've been using the tube the last few days. Their electricity bill must be massive. Constantly accelerating those vehicles. Heating, lighting, barriers, escalators. There's going to have to be a massive rise there soon.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1023 on: Yesterday at 11:23:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:26:41 pm
I've been using the tube the last few days. Their electricity bill must be massive. Constantly accelerating those vehicles. Heating, lighting, barriers, escalators. There's going to have to be a massive rise there soon.

Theres been talks at work around what we will do if theres blackouts (we have our own power station in Greenwich that provides backup power to the network so the service should still operate ok) but not sure what the cost impact will be of the higher energy prices, am assuming they are fixed for the long term like most organisations.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 01:09:27 pm »
There are 51 LNG tankers sat offshore across Europe.

Some are waiting for the limited unloading facilities. Others waiting for the price to rise (we've had a mild start to the autumn/winter season across Europe and demand has been low, driving down the wholesale prise). Greedy bastards.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63331709

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 02:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:09:27 pm
There are 51 LNG tankers sat offshore across Europe.

Some are waiting for the limited unloading facilities. Others waiting for the price to rise (we've had a mild start to the autumn/winter season across Europe and demand has been low, driving down the wholesale prise). Greedy bastards.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63331709



It's basically extra LPG storage. Europe's storage tanks are 95% full now.

The UK, of course, doesn't even have an adequate amount of storage tanks
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 03:12:05 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:12:09 pm
Gutted for him.  What's the government support like for businesses in Ireland?  Obviously not enough for your mate's business but I assume there's something in place.

Around here in darkest Tory Middle-England the travel providers have put their costs up and passed the extra expense onto the council.  The council don't really have much choice but to pay whatever the providers ask for.  I'm not sure how that one plays out once the coffers are empty though.  It feels like there's no wriggle room on either side of it as, from what I understand, the price rises aren't unreasonable but equally there's no long-term money to cover them.


The issue is, this winter and the massive spike in fuel costs, is going to be carnage for business across the the country. There's some limited help until January, but then nothing after than (as it stands)

Even that, though, won't be enough. I've a buddy who has a small business in Evesham (true blue Tory territory) and his fuel bill is going to increase by 300% soon. Of the businesses near his, two - a cafe and another shop - are closing for good. The pub just down the road is closing in January (get the Xmas trade in first)

That's going to be repeated across the UK. It's a ticking timebomb.

The lack of government suport for businesses is scandalous. Could be funded by a windfall tax on energy firms (with no loopholes this time...), but this Tory government would rather throw small businesses under the bus than go after the energy companies that are swimming in profit.

Oh, how they've changed!! And Labour need to focus on this - draw the parallel about the government's refusal to impose a windfall tax on these huge companies, whilst leaving small businesses to fail under the weight of massive energy cost increaes (Labour as the party of small businesses!!)

It's much wider, too. All those public-funded entities - from schools to care homes to libraries to offices. No budget increase from this government to cover it.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 03:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:09:27 pm
There are 51 LNG tankers sat offshore across Europe.

Some are waiting for the limited unloading facilities. Others waiting for the price to rise (we've had a mild start to the autumn/winter season across Europe and demand has been low, driving down the wholesale prise). Greedy bastards.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63331709



Gas spot prices have dropped recently because of the extent of LNG deliveries to Europe, predominantly from the US.  Gas storage levels are now at 96% capacity across Europe when the average over the last 5 years has been c.80%.  Plentiful supply and a potential mildish winter incoming.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1028 on: Today at 03:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:12:05 pm

The issue is, this winter and the massive spike in fuel costs, is going to be carnage for business across the the country. There's some limited help until January, but then nothing after than (as it stands)

Even that, though, won't be enough. I've a buddy who has a small business in Evesham (true blue Tory territory) and his fuel bill is going to increase by 300% soon. Of the businesses near his, two - a cafe and another shop - are closing for good. The pub just down the road is closing in January (get the Xmas trade in first)

That's going to be repeated across the UK. It's a ticking timebomb.

The lack of government suport for businesses is scandalous. Could be funded by a windfall tax on energy firms (with no loopholes this time...), but this Tory government would rather throw small businesses under the bus than go after the energy companies that are swimming in profit.

Oh, how they've changed!! And Labour need to focus on this - draw the parallel about the government's refusal to impose a windfall tax on these huge companies, whilst leaving small businesses to fail under the weight of massive energy cost increaes (Labour as the party of small businesses!!)

It's much wider, too. All those public-funded entities - from schools to care homes to libraries to offices. No budget increase from this government to cover it.

Unpopular opinion incoming....

The current type of support for energy bills is not sustainable. There needs to be an (extremely) fast tracked change to less energy consumption and more localised production. For example, set up local district heating grids for heating cities, especially terraced neighbourhoods and also apartment houses, where e.g. heat pumps are not feasible.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1029 on: Today at 04:32:50 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:56:05 pm
Unpopular opinion incoming....

The current type of support for energy bills is not sustainable. There needs to be an (extremely) fast tracked change to less energy consumption and more localised production. For example, set up local district heating grids for heating cities, especially terraced neighbourhoods and also apartment houses, where e.g. heat pumps are not feasible.

Given the current government couldnt run a raffle theres zero chance of anything complex being undertaken, particularly if theres any threat to the fossil fuel industry.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 04:49:14 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:32:50 pm
Given the current government couldnt run a raffle theres zero chance of anything complex being undertaken, particularly if theres any threat to the fossil fuel industry.

Yep, agree, it's a pipe dream with the current government.


The alternative would be to do something drastic and international to limit what fossile fuel companies can charge
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1031 on: Today at 04:49:45 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:56:05 pm
Unpopular opinion incoming....

The current type of support for energy bills is not sustainable. There needs to be an (extremely) fast tracked change to less energy consumption and more localised production. For example, set up local district heating grids for heating cities, especially terraced neighbourhoods and also apartment houses, where e.g. heat pumps are not feasible.

I agree.  But, we currently have a Tory government, so anything progressive is off the table.
Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1032 on: Today at 05:50:31 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:49:14 pm
The alternative would be to do something drastic and international to limit what fossile fuel companies can charge


They tried that on a very limited scale. Germany vetoed it because they were scared King Vlad would restrict gas to them; Hungary vetoed it because Orban loves the taste of Putin's cock.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1033 on: Today at 05:54:17 pm »
A state-owned energy sector is the answer. With all energy natural resources on/in British territory/waters nationalised.

Renewable suppliers can only supply to the state-owned energy company, at a price dictated by the state. Any renewable resource deliberately not being used (eg, in protest or waiting for prices to rise) is confiscated.

Build more nuclear power plants.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Fuel & energy prices
« Reply #1034 on: Today at 06:35:26 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:56:05 pm
Unpopular opinion incoming....

The current type of support for energy bills is not sustainable. There needs to be an (extremely) fast tracked change to less energy consumption and more localised production. For example, set up local district heating grids for heating cities, especially terraced neighbourhoods and also apartment houses, where e.g. heat pumps are not feasible.
The Climate Change Committee estimates that up to 20% of UK homes 'could' be connected to heat networks but they are incredibly difficult to establish and can take years of planning. Even on new build developments there is huge resistance from developers and retrofitting district heating pipes is even harder (disruption and additional cost of digging up roads).

The economics of heat networks are also incredibly finely poised and struggle to attract investment unless there is a good source of cheap/free heat (e.g. industrial waste heat or energy from waste plants with heat offtake) and good anchor loads (heat customers with process loads or reasonably consistent levels of demand).

It is probably much quicker and cheaper to insulate everything and start replacing gas boilers (there are more than 20 million of them) with heat pumps wherever possible. The carbon savings are much greater and it would create thousands of jobs in training and delivery.

