

There's a huge failure of the market here.



If the market was working perfectly, some forecourts would reduce their prices to increase demand. I know price elasticity of demand is different with fuel, as it's a product all [non-EV] vehicles need, but they could win volume from their rivals.



It's normally the supermarkets who lead the way - and they made mega-profits during Covid - but they're profiteering as much as the rest.







I think this appeared top of my feed after the merge. But I think the elasticity of demand still holds. It just becomes very inelastic at a certain point on the Phillips curve when we can't substitute the product for anything else.Essentially, it's cartel behaviour if they aren't lowering prices to attract as many customers as possible. Though I suppose there are limits to how fast they can stock up on fuel and how fast they can deliver it (ie if someone went 10% under everyone else, would that forecourt actually benefit, or just run out of fuel having sold at 10% less)