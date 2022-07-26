« previous next »
One of my neighbour has just bought a couple of plug in volt optimizer's off the internet  >:(
Just in case anyone is tempted to reduce their Electricity bills with a plug in volt optimizer promising 40-60% reduction in energy bills by reducing 242v to 220v ... It's electrickery aka a scam.
Don't believe me... Well I've got some magic beans for sale if your interested.
I've merged 3 threads discussing the same 3 subjects  :wave
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 03:37:50 am
Well I've got some magic beans for sale if your interested.

what kind have you got?  Sparkly or regular?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 26, 2022, 11:01:21 am

There's a huge failure of the market here.

If the market was working perfectly, some forecourts would reduce their prices to increase demand. I know price elasticity of demand is different with fuel, as it's a product all [non-EV] vehicles need, but they could win volume from their rivals.

It's normally the supermarkets who lead the way - and they made mega-profits during Covid - but they're profiteering as much as the rest.



I think this appeared top of my feed after the merge. But I think the elasticity of demand still holds. It just becomes very inelastic at a certain point on the Phillips curve when we can't substitute the product for anything else.
Essentially, it's cartel behaviour if they aren't lowering prices to attract as many customers as possible. Though I suppose there are limits to how fast they can stock up on fuel and how fast they can deliver it (ie if someone went 10% under everyone else, would that forecourt actually benefit, or just run out of fuel having sold at 10% less)
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April  2, 2022, 07:51:04 am
The tax relief for working from home has ended I think
you can still claim it if you have to work from home, if, for example your employer has no office or you live a long way from your office but the relief for choosing to work from home has now ended


Edit Didn't realise it was a merged thread, I expect everyone knows the above so apologies
Just received an email from Shell Energy (I have both fuels with them) telling me that my estimated DD for the next 7 months is £414 per month. I have absolutely no idea why and how it is so high an estimated figure. I always knew my consumption was slightly above average for a 3 bed semi, and that the price cap doesn`t mean my bills will be a max of £2500 a year. However, I am absolutely stunned at the DD figure they seem to think I need to pay. I am going to get it reduced but the way they have calculated it has completely bemused me
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:26:37 am
Just received an email from Shell Energy (I have both fuels with them) telling me that my estimated DD for the next 7 months is £414 per month. I have absolutely no idea why and how it is so high an estimated figure. I always knew my consumption was slightly above average for a 3 bed semi, and that the price cap doesn`t mean my bills will be a max of £2500 a year. However, I am absolutely stunned at the DD figure they seem to think I need to pay. I am going to get it reduced but the way they have calculated it has completely bemused me
what is your current direct debit?
Just checked my bank account and I have a credit gone in from my Energy Supplier for £66, I'm guessing that's the government rebate. Didn't expect them to put it in to the bank thought it would come off my direct debit. Broad as it's long though I guess
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:28:17 am
what is your current direct debit?

It got increased to £280 about 6 weeks ago. The email I have received is based on a payment for the next 7 months which presumably ties in with the government cover until April 23 - but I don`t get how the average needed was calculated £280 PM 6 weeks ago and has now increased to £414 when the government support is until next April anyway - I would understand recalculating next march or april but not now. It isn`t logical
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:34:17 am
It got increased to £280 about 6 weeks ago. The email I have received is based on a payment for the next 7 months which presumably ties in with the government cover until April 23 - but I don`t get how the average needed was calculated £280 PM 6 weeks ago and has now increased to £414 when the government support is until next April anyway - I would understand recalculating next march or april but not now. It isn`t logical
they don't know what the cost is going to be next April so they shouldn't be making assumptions based on predictions. I guess the other side of the coin will be if you pay £280 until March then the increase could be a lot higher than the £414 they want you to pay now.

Sounds steep though, how many of you living in your house?
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:30:37 am
Just checked my bank account and I have a credit gone in from my Energy Supplier for £66, I'm guessing that's the government rebate. Didn't expect them to put it in to the bank thought it would come off my direct debit. Broad as it's long though I guess

Most energy suppliers are taking it off your direct debit, but there are a few that are paying it into your bank account instead (I think these ones pay into your bank account, British Gas, EDF and Ovo)
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:44:15 am
they don't know what the cost is going to be next April so they shouldn't be making assumptions based on predictions. I guess the other side of the coin will be if you pay £280 until March then the increase could be a lot higher than the £414 they want you to pay now.

Sounds steep though, how many of you living in your house?

3 of us. Wife and daugther use a lot of electricity. I have managed to get gas use under more control and actually my wife has stopped using the dryer to help. I have had a look at my usage so far this month and it is around £135 to date so £414 makes no sense to me
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:04:26 am
3 of us. Wife and daugther use a lot of electricity. I have managed to get gas use under more control and actually my wife has stopped using the dryer to help. I have had a look at my usage so far this month and it is around £135 to date so £414 makes no sense to me

Seems very high.  If you know your usage then you can use this calculator to give you an idea of what you should be roughly paying.  https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/utilities/lower-energy-direct-debits/#calc
Quote from: thaddeus on July 21, 2022, 09:46:46 am
When I filled up at a French supermarket last week the equivalent price in pounds for petrol was £1.63.  I've always found fuel to be slightly cheaper in France than in the UK but the gap is definitely wider than I was expecting.

The speculated 10p drop would narrow the gap but I presume prices at French pumps will also be reducing.
Yeah. Petrol is currently subsidised by the French Government at a rate of 30c per litre.

Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 11:13:14 am
Seems very high.  If you know your usage then you can use this calculator to give you an idea of what you should be roughly paying.  https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/utilities/lower-energy-direct-debits/#calc

That was really helpful mate. really appreciate it. I have done the calculation and based on my 2021 usage I should now be paying £313 - and that is without the recent reductions I have encouraged at home (for encouraged read - has walked around the house telling people to turn the fucking lights off, turn the TV off when not watching it and don`t take 4 hours for a fucking shower  ;D)
Quote from: PaulF on October 18, 2022, 03:19:15 pm
Could be interesting , you might find out she's lost her job at Woolworths :)

What!? When??  ;D
