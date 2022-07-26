Just received an email from Shell Energy (I have both fuels with them) telling me that my estimated DD for the next 7 months is £414 per month. I have absolutely no idea why and how it is so high an estimated figure. I always knew my consumption was slightly above average for a 3 bed semi, and that the price cap doesn`t mean my bills will be a max of £2500 a year. However, I am absolutely stunned at the DD figure they seem to think I need to pay. I am going to get it reduced but the way they have calculated it has completely bemused me