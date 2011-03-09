« previous next »
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 11:49:44 pm »
Should Klopp resign next time the American's bomb the fuck out of whoever they bomb the fuck out of next?

Abramovich’s billions came from his ties to Yeltsin and Putin. That’s in no way comparable to FSG.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 11:56:07 pm »
Should Klopp resign next time the American's bomb the fuck out of whoever they bomb the fuck out of next?

What sort of shite is that

Some still dont see the magnitude of this

Yeah but Iraq doesnt work. It doesnt even nearly work
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 11:56:52 pm »
Of course

My nativity knows no bounds

c*nts. Smash them for the world reds


No use cribbing about it.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 11:58:31 pm »
No use cribbing about it.

😂😂

What a head dick
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #124 on: Today at 12:29:32 am »
Just win it, can shove it up that  oligarch ass then, sure some Chealsea fans will be hoping for a red win too.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #125 on: Today at 12:49:39 am »
It feels like gifting a relative your estate to prevent it being gobbled up by the tax, and you'll have it "gifted" back to you at a later point when all the fuss has died down.


"yes, I know I'm bankrupt and I owe you all money, but seriously, my wife owns everything, the house and all my clothes so, sorry, I can't help you"
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #126 on: Today at 12:50:31 am »
Fully support a statement supporting Ukraine as long as it doesn’t become anti Russian (as in the people).


I honestly dont think that will be the case, the protests in Russia (which in such a controlled oppressive society show real discontent-you're not just told to keep calm at protests over there against Putin), say to me the average Russian is really shocked and embarrassed with this braindead decision to invade....
They all know he's off his rocker...
Liverpool to win and dedicate the win to the people of Ukraine, and to peace... C'mon you Reds!!!
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #127 on: Today at 12:51:58 am »
Just win it, can shove it up that  oligarch ass then, sure some Chealsea fans will be hoping for a red win too.



Not so sure about that!

Have some Chelsea fans married into the family, least said . . .
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #128 on: Today at 12:57:39 am »
MOTD showed the pre match exchanges between the Ukrainianv players from City and Everton. Showed the players running out with Ukrainian flags and Ukrainian flags in the crowd.

Lineker also said he'd love to ask Abramovich whether he agreed with Putin's invasion of a sovereign nation.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #129 on: Today at 01:03:26 am »
Just win it, can shove it up that  oligarch ass then, sure some Chealsea fans will be hoping for a red win too.

Yeah, I really doubt that, mate.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #130 on: Today at 01:05:09 am »
I honestly dont think that will be the case, the protests in Russia (which in such a controlled oppressive society show real discontent-you're not just told to keep calm at protests over there against Putin), say to me the average Russian is really shocked and embarrassed with this braindead decision to invade....
They all know he's off his rocker...
Liverpool to win and dedicate the win to the people of Ukraine, and to peace... C'mon you Reds!!!
Considering Biggest Russian Hockey star(Ovi) in the US dont want War either considering the stuff he done to back Putin is pretty telling.
Panarin also spoke against war too however he has been outspoken vs Putin before https://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/artemi-panarins-criticism-vladimir-putin-absolutely-unprecedented/
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #131 on: Today at 01:23:40 am »
Yeah RedG13, says a lot as does andrey rublev the Russian tennis player speaking out too..
Good to see, shows that other fucker over reached, and hopefully spells his days being numbered...

https://www.tennis365.com/atp-tour/russias-andrey-rublev-voices-support-peace-ukraine-attacks/
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #132 on: Today at 05:05:12 am »
That's a smart move to lower the heat, despite changing nothing at all.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #133 on: Today at 05:08:31 am »
Excited to see what the travelling Kop come up with.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #134 on: Today at 07:57:19 am »
Should Klopp resign next time the American's bomb the fuck out of whoever they bomb the fuck out of next?

Oh look, someone has been on Facebook and is now a foreign policy expert.

It's not difficult if you don't mind reading up, but Russia, an Autocracy, has just invaded a Democracy because they want to take it over and run it.

If you can't see the difference between what Russia has done, and what America has done in recent history then maybe move on and educate yourself rather than spouting ill-informed tacit support for Putin.


At The End Of The Storm I
