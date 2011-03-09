Fully support a statement supporting Ukraine as long as it doesn’t become anti Russian (as in the people).





I honestly dont think that will be the case, the protests in Russia (which in such a controlled oppressive society show real discontent-you're not just told to keep calm at protests over there against Putin), say to me the average Russian is really shocked and embarrassed with this braindead decision to invade....They all know he's off his rocker...Liverpool to win and dedicate the win to the people of Ukraine, and to peace... C'mon you Reds!!!