Author Topic: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday  (Read 8696 times)

Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
Who said that?
I can't recall the posters, and I wouldn't name them anyway. My intention wasn't really to criticise those posters but more to highlight how easily Abrahmovic fitted into UK society and became normalised to the point where many didn't/don't even realise what he was doing and why, and how much of a seminal influence his reputation laundering project has been upon all subsequent such projects.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
I can't recall the posters, and I wouldn't name them anyway. My intention wasn't really to criticise those posters but more to highlight how easily Abrahmovic fitted into UK society and became normalised to the point where many didn't/don't even realise what he was doing and why, and how much of a seminal influence his reputation laundering project has been upon all subsequent such projects.

Fair dinkum Ghostie lad. Along with many others like yourself, I've held him in utter contempt ever since I learnt very early on how he'd acquired his fortune and after that I found it very difficult to view Chelsea as anything but 'cheats'. That said, even I have tended to find my anti-Chelsea feelings somewhat marginalized by the abomination that is Man City.
Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
It wasn't that long ago that I and a few others met pushback here while pointing out that Abrahmovic was the daddy of sportswashing, the first to really see its possibilities and utilise it to the full, both to launder his name and reputation and to try and fit himself inextricably into the western machine, making him difficult to oust and shift. 

Every sportswashing project since has followed his lead, and because these mega-wealthy types lounge around on each others' yachts, probably took advice from him.

Oh no, we were told, he's not a sportswasher, he's not like the others...
Whenever there is talk about City, PSG, now Newcastle and sportswashing in general Chelsea usually or at least often fall by the wayside. Whether that is on tv, in comments on various platforms or in real life chats with football supporters in my life. I have always tried to make a point by stressing to people that it really in earnest began with Abramovich and Chelsea. He gave everyone else the blueprint. Chelsea as a club I can't be bothered with, Chelsea as a Russian sportswashing machine is and always has been disgusting.
Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
It wasn't that long ago that I and a few others met pushback here while pointing out that Abrahmovic was the daddy of sportswashing, the first to really see its possibilities and utilise it to the full, both to launder his name and reputation and to try and fit himself inextricably into the western machine, making him difficult to oust and shift. 

Every sportswashing project since has followed his lead, and because these mega-wealthy types lounge around on each others' yachts, probably took advice from him.

Oh no, we were told, he's not a sportswasher, he's not like the others...
I remember that. It was quite recent too. To me, he's the original sportswasher in the English game. He led the way and showed just how successful it can be for laundering dirty money and repulsive reputations. The proof of just how successful it's been for him is in how Chelsea fly well under the sportswashing radar now, and are seen by many as a legitimate part of the  Premier League elite.

Basically, the cancer has been in the body long enough to become part of it. It's now fully established and intertwined within the fabric of the body to the point where it has become seen as benign, even though it isn't. Chelsea were the first tumour on the game, and it was left unaddressed. Other, more malignant ones have now broken out and spread further. In the end, they will kill the game we all love(d).

Whose to blame? Well the greedy powers in the game. All they care about is the money the launderers bring with them. London itself is now propped up with stolen, dirty Russian money. The Tories are funded by it. They let all this get established. Not content there, they went on to let mega-rich despots and murderers from the middle east join the party.

Also to blame are the fanbases of the sportswash vehicles and those who desperately want a sportswash of their own. Yes, fans of the now defunct Manchester City, fans of the now defunct Newcastle United. Fans of the now defunct Chelsea. Also many fans of Everton, who are also desperately praying that Putin's mate Dodgy Uncle Uzzy is the master pulling Moshiri's strings.

You see, as soon as a sportswash waves its filthy blood money at these fanbases, vast swathes of them instantly become useful idiots who promote and defend the whole vile enterprise. They are instantly recruited as enablers, as apologists and as defenders of the indefensible, and they do the dirty work for these monsters quite willingly and without question. Pumping out endless propaganda in favour of the sportswash online. Over time, this helps the sportswash enmesh itself fully within the fabric of the game so it becomes incredibly difficult to remove once the penny eventually drops. These fanbases are patsies, they are being duped and used, but they refuse to see it because their own selfishness and greed is being catered for.
Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
I remember that. It was quite recent too. To me, he's the original sportswasher in the English game. He led the way and showed just how successful it can be for laundering dirty money and repulsive reputations. The proof of just how successful it's been for him is in how Chelsea fly well under the sportswashing radar now, and are seen by many as a legitimate part of the  Premier League elite.

Basically, the cancer has been in the body long enough to become part of it. It's now fully established and intertwined within the fabric of the body to the point where it has become seen as benign, even though it isn't. Chelsea were the first tumour on the game, and it was left unaddressed. Other, more malignant ones have now broken out and spread further. In the end, they will kill the game we all love(d).

Whose to blame? Well the greedy powers in the game. All they care about is the money the launderers bring with them. London itself is now propped up with stolen, dirty Russian money. The Tories are funded by it. They let all this get established. Not content there, they went on to let mega-rich despots and murderers from the middle east join the party.

Also to blame are the fanbases of the sportswash vehicles and those who desperately want a sportswash of their own. Yes, fans of the now defunct Manchester City, fans of the now defunct Newcastle United. Fans of the now defunct Chelsea. Also many fans of Everton, who are also desperately praying that Putin's mate Dodgy Uncle Uzzy is the master pulling Moshiri's strings.

You see, as soon as a sportswash waves its filthy blood money at these fanbases, vast swathes of them instantly become useful idiots who promote and defend the whole vile enterprise. They are instantly recruited as enablers, as apologists and as defenders of the indefensible, and they do the dirty work for these monsters quite willingly and without question. Pumping out endless propaganda in favour of the sportswash online. Over time, this helps the sportswash enmesh itself fully within the fabric of the game so it becomes incredibly difficult to remove once the penny eventually drops. These fanbases are patsies, they are being duped and used, but they refuse to see it because their own selfishness and greed is being catered for.
Great post SoS. The propensity of people to turn a blind eye to something bad (if it benefits them) is unfortunately an ugly part of humanity that is just as evident in football as it is everywhere else in society.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
Fully support a statement supporting Ukraine as long as it doesnt become anti Russian (as in the people).

As for Chelsea, how is it right that the club owe Abramovich $1Bn? How is that fair when the club have no way nor intention of paying it back?

Anyway thats a discussion for another day.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
Everton and Man City doing a full on anti-war gesture there before kick off with flags and t-shirts etc. I take it we are doing something the same tomorrow?
Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
Agree 100%. Several European sides protested tonight by holding up Ukrainian flags and anti-war banners. Entirely appropriate.

In my view its important that it doesnt veer towards anti-Russian sentiments. The Russian people are the longest suffering victims of Putins dictatorship. Any protests should be supportive of Ukraine and/or anti-Putin and his cronies including the oligarchs who have stolen the natural resources of Russia with his permission.

Totally agree. Must be uncomfortable being a Chelsea fan right now though.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
Everton and Man City doing a full on anti-war gesture there before kick off with flags and t-shirts etc. I take it we are doing something the same tomorrow?

Yes hopefully we do something similar. And if Chelseas fans and players dont want to or cant do the same, then let them have the headlines
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
He's handed ownership and running of the club to the club's Foundation.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
Yes hopefully we do something similar. And if Chelseas fans and players dont want to or cant do the same, then let them have the headlines

Dont think too many people will care if Chelseas fans feel hurt by all this. On the other hand, I feel the need to reiterate that we should push hard not to create any anti-Russian sentiment. If we push the ordinary Russians into the hate circle, it will only allow Putin to achieve the thing he most wants, which is the us versus them dynamic between Russians and the rest of the world.

It sounds like such a simple thing, but our match tomorrow night will be watched by millions. The social responsibly the match going crowds will be enormous. Hope you lot do us proud and carry our wishes for the world to see.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
He's handed ownership and running of the club to the club's Foundation.

For now. It doesn't say anything about it being permanent. It's just while the spotlight in on him. Maybe Putin has given him some new orders.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
For now. It doesn't say anything about it being permanent. It's just while the spotlight in on him. Maybe Putin has given him some new orders.

Yep. Just sounds like a bullshit move like all these billionaires do, hell take charge again soon as this is all done. Probably hoping by doing this the government wont take any action on him etc.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
This is like the way trump handed over control of his business when president, isnt it? 😒
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
The British Government should seize any assets the b*stard has in the Uk and when the Russians eventually leave Ukraine the money can be used towards repairing the country. I so hope we beat them tomorrow. What he has done is a slime ball move to protect himself.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
Everton and Man City doing a full on anti-war gesture there before kick off with flags and t-shirts etc. I take it we are doing something the same tomorrow?

Bit rich given how Abu Dhabi have refused to condemn the invasion.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
This is like the way trump handed over control of his business when president, isnt it? 😒

Folders full of paper, a whole desk of the stuff!  Very official, totally legit, nothing to see here
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
Sport washing.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
Everton and Man City doing a full on anti-war gesture there before kick off with flags and t-shirts etc. I take it we are doing something the same tomorrow?

Irony is dead.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
There won't be a dry eye in the house tomorrow during YNWA.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
Roman Abramovich gives trustees Chelsea 'stewardship'

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60540278
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
Hard to know what this means but Im sure things will become clearer.

One possibility is that Abramovich knows that he is going to be sanctioned and so he is voluntarily getting rid of Chelsea to temporarily protect the club.

If it is true that he will be sanctioned and that he will be prevented from putting money into the club then that means that Chelsea could be in trouble. The government will not want to see the club close and so will allow things to settle. Without Abramovichs money then Chelsea will have to find a buyer which shouldnt be too hard especially since Abramovich doesnt want the debt back.

I also think that if the club is sold then the money cannot go to Abramovich if he is sanctioned. Im not sure what the charity that owns it do. If the club is sold then do they get the money or will their assets also be seized?

In this scenario, I dont know how the players will be paid but I guess there will be a couple of months wages available.

It could be a rocky time for the club. Maybe my speculation is wrong and it depends on what the government do.

In my opinion, the club will be sold but that just opens the door for another Abu Dhabi type owner. Interesting times for Chelsea.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
Not a word of empathy in his statement. He can fuck off the corrupt wanker. Protests should be heard at every Chelsea game against him and his Buddy.
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
He is simply saying "I'm not really involved in Chelsea anymore so you can just leave them alone"

I think it's just a way of trying to save something from it knowing that there is pressure on him. But to be honest I don't think anyone in UK government will have any interest in harming their own people (Russian oligarchs)
Re: Abramovich, Chelsea and Sunday
It feels like gifting a relative your estate to prevent it being gobbled up by the tax, and you'll have it "gifted" back to you at a later point when all the fuss has died down.
