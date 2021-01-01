It wasn't that long ago that I and a few others met pushback here while pointing out that Abrahmovic was the daddy of sportswashing, the first to really see its possibilities and utilise it to the full, both to launder his name and reputation and to try and fit himself inextricably into the western machine, making him difficult to oust and shift.



Every sportswashing project since has followed his lead, and because these mega-wealthy types lounge around on each others' yachts, probably took advice from him.



Oh no, we were told, he's not a sportswasher, he's not like the others...



I remember that. It was quite recent too. To me, he's the original sportswasher in the English game. He led the way and showed just how successful it can be for laundering dirty money and repulsive reputations. The proof of just how successful it's been for him is in how Chelsea fly well under the sportswashing radar now, and are seen by many as a legitimate part of the Premier League elite.Basically, the cancer has been in the body long enough to become part of it. It's now fully established and intertwined within the fabric of the body to the point where it has become seen as benign, even though it isn't. Chelsea were the first tumour on the game, and it was left unaddressed. Other, more malignant ones have now broken out and spread further. In the end, they will kill the game we all love(d).Whose to blame? Well the greedy powers in the game. All they care about is the money the launderers bring with them. London itself is now propped up with stolen, dirty Russian money. The Tories are funded by it. They let all this get established. Not content there, they went on to let mega-rich despots and murderers from the middle east join the party.Also to blame are the fanbases of the sportswash vehicles and those who desperately want a sportswash of their own. Yes, fans of the now defunct Manchester City, fans of the now defunct Newcastle United. Fans of the now defunct Chelsea. Also many fans of Everton, who are also desperately praying that Putin's mate Dodgy Uncle Uzzy is the master pulling Moshiri's strings.You see, as soon as a sportswash waves its filthy blood money at these fanbases, vast swathes of them instantly become useful idiots who promote and defend the whole vile enterprise. They are instantly recruited as enablers, as apologists and as defenders of the indefensible, and they do the dirty work for these monsters quite willingly and without question. Pumping out endless propaganda in favour of the sportswash online. Over time, this helps the sportswash enmesh itself fully within the fabric of the game so it becomes incredibly difficult to remove once the penny eventually drops. These fanbases are patsies, they are being duped and used, but they refuse to see it because their own selfishness and greed is being catered for.