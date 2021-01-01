« previous next »
Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday

Raid

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:37:38 pm
If there are any fans I trust to strike the right tone here, its ours. Theres no better opportunity than a Cup final going live to the world against the oligarchs apologists.

Gutted I wont be there but for those that are, do your very best. And then roar our lads onto victory on the pitch
Black Bull Nova

  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:42:48 pm
This is on an national and international stage and it is a fantastic chance to show support and solidarity and also remind the world of the crooks who stand alongside Putin and whose wealth was stolen from the Russian people.


A further thought is that Andriy Voronin is living in the Moscow area now


https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/former-liverpool-striker-andriy-voronin-23209252
number 168

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:03:36 pm
I see that the UAE abstained from supporting the United Nations Security Council's condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. I suppose autocrats need to stick together? You wonder when the PL and FA wil ever think about the good of the game and prevent oligarchs and dodgy states owning English clubs?
newterp

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
Reply #43 on: Today at 12:08:25 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:09:35 pm
I wasn't sure where to put this, this is as good a place as any. It kind of sums everything up.

Uefa and Fifa are too late: Russias sportswashing has served its purpose | Barney Ronay

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/feb/25/uefa-and-fifa-are-too-late-russias-sportswashing-has-served-its-purpose

good article.
Timbo's Goals

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
Reply #44 on: Today at 12:16:30 am
Well in for the thread Phil lad. Abramovicz is a piece of evil fucking shit and deserves any flak he gets. He fleeced the ordinary people of his homeland and with his ill gotten gains he became the first to fully contaminate the game we all love. Any right minded person knows this. Abu Dhabi coming in and taking the contamination to yet another level tended to mask Abramovicz's legacy but he was the first. And by definition he's directly linked to his fellow piece of evil fucking shit who is now guilty of war crimes solely for his vainglorious delusions. So yeah any show of support for Ukraine/condemnation of one Putin's oligarch cronies is a must.
Skagger

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
Reply #45 on: Today at 12:52:23 am
FUCK OFF CHELSEA FC
YOU'RE JUST AN ASSET OF AN OLIGARCHY
YOUR OWNER'S A c*nt AND SO IS PUTIN
BUT UKRAINE WILL ALWAYS BE FREE
Ghost Town

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
Reply #46 on: Today at 05:19:44 am
It wasn't that long ago that I and a few others met pushback here while pointing out that Abrahmovic was the daddy of sportswashing, the first to really see its possibilities and utilise it to the full, both to launder his name and reputation and to try and fit himself inextricably into the western machine, making him difficult to oust and shift. 

Every sportswashing project since has followed his lead, and because these mega-wealthy types lounge around on each others' yachts, probably took advice from him.

Oh no, we were told, he's not a sportswasher, he's not like the others...
farawayred

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
Reply #47 on: Today at 06:17:10 am
Not that it would happen, but I would want us to play in a yellow strip and Chelsea in blue. A show for the world with the Ukrainian colors.
SeanPenn

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
Reply #48 on: Today at 06:27:53 am
So true!

Maybe F*ck off KGB, you aint a got a right to be or something along those lines is more apt now
TarkaLFC

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
Reply #49 on: Today at 06:36:35 am
Why the spelling of Abramovich as Abramovicz in the title?  I assume this is entirely deliberate.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
Reply #50 on: Today at 06:38:53 am
A blue yellow and red YNWA before the match would be amazing. Chelsea fans can join us or do what comes natural, and look like a bunch of twats. And as soon as we kick off it's business as usual. Kloppo would be so proud.
vblfc

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
Reply #51 on: Today at 06:59:08 am
Looks like Sport is either pulling out of events in Russia ( champions League Final and GP) and some of their sports stars are speaking out against war (tennis) or pulling out of sponsorship deals (fair play to United). Chelsea should state clearly where they stand now and include their chairmans view. Otherwise this is a very clear major elephant in the premier league room, especially with a high profile final Sunday.
vblfc

Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
Reply #52 on: Today at 07:03:47 am
Further - Otherwise, if it isnt clear where Their chairman stands - I would love to see us refuse to play the final and forfeit in support of Ukraine.
