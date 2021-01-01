It wasn't that long ago that I and a few others met pushback here while pointing out that Abrahmovic was the daddy of sportswashing, the first to really see its possibilities and utilise it to the full, both to launder his name and reputation and to try and fit himself inextricably into the western machine, making him difficult to oust and shift.



Every sportswashing project since has followed his lead, and because these mega-wealthy types lounge around on each others' yachts, probably took advice from him.



Oh no, we were told, he's not a sportswasher, he's not like the others...