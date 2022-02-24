« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday  (Read 799 times)

Offline PhilScraton

  • Love and affection.....on the buses :) aka Fill Scratton.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 215
Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« on: Yesterday at 11:58:23 pm »
The relationship between sport, finances and politics is always difficult to navigate. Given our attention on Sunday is on a potentially great game against Chelsea a few days after the invasion of Ukraine, the position of Roman Abramovicz cannot be ignored.

https://fortune.com/2022/02/24/roman-abramovich-owner-chelsea-oligarch-ukraine-invasion-putin/
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/feb/24/roman-abramovich-linked-to-russian-state-and-corrupt-activity-mp-says
« Last Edit: Today at 05:57:39 am by Alan_X »
Logged
'Freedom is always and exclusively freedom for those who think differently' Rosa Luxemburg

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,839
Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:01:44 am »
Certainly agree Phil.

Logged

Offline Robotforaday

  • Fifty shades off white
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:09:15 am »
Thank you for bringing this up. I came here in the hope that someone was talking about this - to see that it's yourself makes me proud to be a fellow Liverpool supporter. So where do we go from here?
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,412
  • YNWA
Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:20:58 am »
Quote from: Robotforaday on Today at 12:09:15 am
Thank you for bringing this up. I came here in the hope that someone was talking about this - to see that it's yourself makes me proud to be a fellow Liverpool supporter. So where do we go from here?

Has been chatted about in the Chelsea thread for most of the day.
Logged

Offline PhilScraton

  • Love and affection.....on the buses :) aka Fill Scratton.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 215
Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:22:25 am »
The game will go ahead and have an international audience. Personally I feel it appropriate to show solidarity with Ukraine and rejection of Abramovicz but no hostility towards Chelsea's players and their fans.
Logged
'Freedom is always and exclusively freedom for those who think differently' Rosa Luxemburg

Offline Robotforaday

  • Fifty shades off white
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:34:08 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:20:58 am
Has been chatted about in the Chelsea thread for most of the day.
Apologies, I really didn't mean to imply that people were ignoring it. I just literally meant that I logged in a bit of a state about things that were happening in the world and wondering where does football fit in with all of that? And was proud to see this thread.

Quote from: PhilScraton on Today at 12:22:25 am
The game will go ahead and have an international audience. Personally I feel it appropriate to show solidarity with Ukraine and rejection of Abramovicz but no hostility towards Chelsea's players and their fans.
Spot on
« Last Edit: Today at 12:36:31 am by Robotforaday »
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 746
Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:40:16 am »
Quote from: PhilScraton on Today at 12:22:25 am
The game will go ahead and have an international audience. Personally I feel it appropriate to show solidarity with Ukraine and rejection of Abramovicz but no hostility towards Chelsea's players and their fans.

Agree 100%. Several European sides protested tonight by holding up Ukrainian flags and anti-war banners. Entirely appropriate.

In my view its important that it doesnt veer towards anti-Russian sentiments. The Russian people are the longest suffering victims of Putins dictatorship. Any protests should be supportive of Ukraine and/or anti-Putin and his cronies including the oligarchs who have stolen the natural resources of Russia with his permission.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,815
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:42:16 am »
Quote from: PhilScraton on Today at 12:22:25 am
The game will go ahead and have an international audience. Personally I feel it appropriate to show solidarity with Ukraine and rejection of Abramovicz but no hostility towards Chelsea's players and their fans.
This would require us to strike a balance so delicate that even if we accomplished it, it could all be blown to smitherins in an instant by the media, who seem to be growing ever more desperate to portray LFC, Klopp, etc. under the bus. Unless its a joint effort between Chelsea and Liverpool fans, any attack on Abramovich mighy set that other lot off. Hes been their sugar daddy for so long I dont think they know how to turn on him. Id rather spend the energy pummelling Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson for lying in parliament again about Abramovich being sanctioned when he knew the Tories had no intention of doing the honourable thing.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:45:05 am by Morgana »
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,015
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:52:53 am »
We may actually have a few neutrals in our corner for once
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,711
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:56:56 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:40:16 am
Agree 100%. Several European sides protested tonight by holding up Ukrainian flags and anti-war banners. Entirely appropriate.

In my view its important that it doesnt veer towards anti-Russian sentiments. The Russian people are the longest suffering victims of Putins dictatorship. Any protests should be supportive of Ukraine and/or anti-Putin and his cronies including the oligarchs who have stolen the natural resources of Russia with his permission.

I agree with this. It is all good to show support for Ukraine, but dont let it turn into an anti-Russian protest.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,583
Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:07:18 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:40:16 am
Agree 100%. Several European sides protested tonight by holding up Ukrainian flags and anti-war banners. Entirely appropriate.

In my view its important that it doesnt veer towards anti-Russian sentiments. The Russian people are the longest suffering victims of Putins dictatorship. Any protests should be supportive of Ukraine and/or anti-Putin and his cronies including the oligarchs who have stolen the natural resources of Russia with his permission.

Well said
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,736
  • Sound
Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:24:05 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:52:53 am
We may actually have a few neutrals in our corner for once

All it took was for an evil dictator to invade an independent sovereign nation and for one of his cronies to own the club we will be playing.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,428
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:42:22 am »
Absolutely Phil, a great chance to show our support for the Ukrainians and put Chelsea's owner under the spotlight.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 