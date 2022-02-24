The game will go ahead and have an international audience. Personally I feel it appropriate to show solidarity with Ukraine and rejection of Abramovicz but no hostility towards Chelsea's players and their fans.



This would require us to strike a balance so delicate that even if we accomplished it, it could all be blown to smitherins in an instant by the media, who seem to be growing ever more desperate to portray LFC, Klopp, etc. under the bus. Unless its a joint effort between Chelsea and Liverpool fans, any attack on Abramovich mighy set that other lot off. Hes been their sugar daddy for so long I dont think they know how to turn on him. Id rather spend the energy pummelling Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson for lying in parliament again about Abramovich being sanctioned when he knew the Tories had no intention of doing the honourable thing.