It has been a horrible few days in terms of what is happening to the innocent people of Ukraine. Being in the final and ultimately winning it will help take my mind off things for a while. I have just helped my mum make a sultana cake when we win after the final whistle. I asked her what the score will be and she always says the same score each time. 5-1 Liverpool. So take it as a done deal. She knows nothing about LFC but loves Klopp for being a gentleman and so so she always wants him to do well.



Enjoy the final everyone. The future is bright the future is red. First of 4 cups we all hope.





