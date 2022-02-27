« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022  (Read 18564 times)

Offline William Regal

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #280 on: Today at 12:31:11 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 11:26:40 am
Wasn't this Spurs issue with Kane in 2019? Not sure why bringing him off again would mean playing with 10 men though? I'm predicting he comes off the bench to score the winner. 2-1.

Nah kane had been out months so fitness issue as well and jota just a couple of weeks, plus kane dint even play in the 2019 semi's.

Suppose it depends on how many subs had been already used if jota's injury flared up but to bring him off, as well as already having brought Diaz off who started for him would leave us in a much worse position imo
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #281 on: Today at 12:32:24 pm »
Come on You Reds. Let's sock it to these Russian bastards.
Online newterp

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #282 on: Today at 12:40:16 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:11:12 pm
I'm struggling.

My palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. There's vomit on my sweater already, mum's spaghetti.

Don't lose yourself.
Offline Layer 2

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #283 on: Today at 12:42:42 pm »
I would normally have had this game on my mind completely since Wednesday and really excited/nervous about it. But havent given it 5 minutes really since the Ukraine invasion. Need to try and switch off and forget for a couple of hours. Lets beat these. Would love to beat them and then see their owner sanctioned
Online oojason

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #284 on: Today at 12:44:49 pm »

'League Cup Final Matchday Live: Chelsea vs Liverpool | All the build up from Wembley' - from LFC (starts at 1pm):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UuI3636naWw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UuI3636naWw</a>
Online palimpsest

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #285 on: Today at 12:57:55 pm »
Its been a horrendous week, but Im looking forward to this. Picking up silverware is what were here to do, and I do miss that Hendo shuffle!
Online newterp

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #286 on: Today at 01:05:54 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:44:49 pm
'League Cup Final Matchday Live: Chelsea vs Liverpool | All the build up from Wembley' - from LFC (starts at 1pm):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UuI3636naWw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UuI3636naWw</a>

I think Fowler ate all the food. ALL OF IT. :D
Online duvva

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #287 on: Today at 01:13:35 pm »
Quote from: chromed on Today at 11:28:30 am
I've woken up full of excitement today, no nerves at all.

I don't care who starts or who doesn't as I know whatever the team is they will all be boss today.

Is anyone else clock watching and seeing the time creep ever so slowly today? I think I might take the dog out for a few hours to kill some time.

Up the reds!
Yep exactly the same. Housework is the answer for me. What is wrong with a good old fashioned 3pm KO

Online reddebs

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #288 on: Today at 01:21:26 pm »
I've just come in from an exhilerating few hours in the garden to take my mind off things and chill me out.

What a beautiful early spring day it is  ;D

It's going to be a glorious Red day ⚽🏆💪
Offline Samie

« Reply #289 on: Today at 01:37:55 pm »
I think i woke up on the wrong side of bed as I'm not feeling confident here.  These bastards seem to always turn up against us.  :-\
Online meady1981

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #290 on: Today at 01:41:34 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:21:26 pm
I've just come in from an exhilerating few hours in the garden to take my mind off things and chill me out.

What a beautiful early spring day it is  ;D

It's going to be a glorious Red day ⚽🏆💪

What happened in the garden!?
Online reddebs

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #291 on: Today at 01:52:32 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 01:41:34 pm
What happened in the garden!?

A feeling of peace and tranquility mate 😁

Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #292 on: Today at 01:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:37:55 pm
I think i woke up on the wrong side of bed as I'm not feeling confident here.  These bastards seem to always turn up against us.  :-\

Kante certainly does. As did Hazard.

Utter bastards.

Online Ray K

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #293 on: Today at 01:56:59 pm »
Good against evil today.

Good guys to win. Come in you fucking red men.
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #294 on: Today at 02:00:45 pm »
Today's half time thread might just be a no-go zone.
Online scouseman

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #295 on: Today at 02:04:29 pm »
It has been a horrible few days in terms of what is happening to the innocent people of Ukraine. Being in the final and ultimately winning it will help take my mind off things for a while. I have just helped my mum make a sultana cake when we win after the final whistle. I asked her what the score will be and she always says the same score each time. 5-1 Liverpool. So take it as a done deal. She knows nothing about LFC but loves Klopp for being a gentleman and so so she always wants him to do well.

Enjoy the final everyone. The future is bright the future is red. First of 4 cups we all hope.

 
 
Online duvva

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #296 on: Today at 02:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:37:55 pm
I think i woke up on the wrong side of bed as I'm not feeling confident here.  These bastards seem to always turn up against us.  :-\
Probably just a dodgy kebab repeating on you mate, youll work it off ready for the match no fear
Online meady1981

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #297 on: Today at 02:10:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:52:32 pm
A feeling of peace and tranquility mate 😁

Cant ask for more than that!
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #298 on: Today at 02:11:19 pm »
Anyone who is feeling a bit nervous, just think of our forward line.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #299 on: Today at 02:12:21 pm »
I've been travelling cross country today. At a West Coast mainline station I say the Football Special full of the Travelling Kop zip through. I gave it a salute and a thumbs up. I'm sure they'll do us proud. Wish I were with them.
