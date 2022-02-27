Wasn't this Spurs issue with Kane in 2019? Not sure why bringing him off again would mean playing with 10 men though? I'm predicting he comes off the bench to score the winner. 2-1.
I'm struggling. My palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. There's vomit on my sweater already, mum's spaghetti.
'League Cup Final Matchday Live: Chelsea vs Liverpool | All the build up from Wembley' - from LFC (starts at 1pm):-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UuI3636naWw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UuI3636naWw</a>
I've woken up full of excitement today, no nerves at all.I don't care who starts or who doesn't as I know whatever the team is they will all be boss today.Is anyone else clock watching and seeing the time creep ever so slowly today? I think I might take the dog out for a few hours to kill some time.Up the reds!
I've just come in from an exhilerating few hours in the garden to take my mind off things and chill me out.What a beautiful early spring day it is It's going to be a glorious Red day ⚽🏆💪
What happened in the garden!?
I think i woke up on the wrong side of bed as I'm not feeling confident here. These bastards seem to always turn up against us.
A feeling of peace and tranquility mate 😁
