NGolo Kante.



Really hard to get passed spell check and even harder to play against. For me hes right up there with the best in the world in terms of importance and impact on the game. The work he does effectively gives you an player on the pitch. If hes playing and if Chelsea win he could be the deciding factor. Dont overlook him just cos hes a defensive midfielder.



However, the way we are playing right now, if we switch our heads on from kickoff to the final whistle we can and will do this. Any justice in the world 🌎 itd be a thrashing but being a final itll be cagey one goal innit type of game.



Fantastic OP Sheer. Great work. Great memories.For my sins I watched some of the Chelsea-Lille CL game during the week, for research purposes ! Anyway Kanté was playing on the right mainly and quite forward. (Think Mané on the right, tucked in.) He certainly wasn't a defensive midfielder then. He was brilliant by the way. Flying around, excellent with the ball, moves very quickly, his defensive radar was spot on. No way around this little fecker. He's worth 2 players. For the record Chelsea played at 50%, waited for Lille to mess up which they regularly did. They were excellent defensively as well. I agree with a previous poster when he(she) commented that they had our number at Anfield early on in the season. On the other hand I thought we were generally the better team and more dangerous at their place, 2-2.To sum up, we need to score first here. Secondly, (my own view), we can start games very scrappily at times, even the first 5 minutes, we need to be really on it from the start. If we start well and score first then I think we win.I think they will play a cagey, defensive game and try and hit us on the break.I dislike CFC for all the reasons everyone knows. Never particularly cared about them until Oligarch cash doped Moo stoked entitled "fan" made it impossible to ignore them. So Reds, do 'em.