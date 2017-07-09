« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022  (Read 8975 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #120 on: Today at 02:35:11 pm »
Great job Sheer!

Elliot will score. Possibly two. Liverpool to win 3-1.
Online Dench57

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #121 on: Today at 02:35:32 pm »
is Mount back as well?
Offline newterp

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #122 on: Today at 02:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:32:25 pm
Reece James back for Chelsea apparently.

He won't play though - totally unfit at the moment. No surprise that Kovacic and Ziyech are fine.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #123 on: Today at 03:04:28 pm »
The way these c*nts are getting players back prime Lampard and Petr Cech will be starting at the weekend, for fucks sakes  ;D

On the goalkeeping situation, what are Chelsea likely to do, play Kepa or Mendy? Kepa seems to play in the cup games but he can be really fucking turd. Have to test him on the regular if he's in, nowhere near as good a shot stopper as Mendy
Online SamLad

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #124 on: Today at 03:17:51 pm »
here's an interesting stat, FWIW ....


Chelsea have had 20 shots on target and scored six goals in the Premier League this calendar year; Liverpool have had 19 shots on target and scored nine goals this week.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #125 on: Today at 03:34:54 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:32:25 pm
Reece James back for Chelsea apparently.
To start having been out for a fair amount of time?
Online RedSince86

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #126 on: Today at 03:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:32:25 pm
Reece James back for Chelsea apparently.
Back in training yesterday, no way is he playing after a 3 month layoff.

I hope he plays if that is the case, he'll be undercooked.
Offline LFCEmpire

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:46:54 pm »
Nerves starting to kick in, shitting bricks come sunday.  ;D
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:14:03 pm »
Does anyone have a list of all our results at the new Wembley. Feels like we have an awful record there.
Online number 168

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:32:25 pm
Reece James back for Chelsea apparently.

Shame the poor lad wil probably be facing Luis for his first game after a long term injury. Not the sort of player to ease yourself back against.
Offline dutchkop

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:19:24 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:04:28 pm
The way these c*nts are getting players back prime Lampard and Petr Cech will be starting at the weekend, for fucks sakes  ;D

On the goalkeeping situation, what are Chelsea likely to do, play Kepa or Mendy? Kepa seems to play in the cup games but he can be really fucking turd. Have to test him on the regular if he's in, nowhere near as good a shot stopper as Mendy

Offline Uncle Ronnie

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #131 on: Today at 04:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 04:14:03 pm
Does anyone have a list of all our results at the new Wembley. Feels like we have an awful record there.

Top of my head its just the league cup v Cardiff weve won? Lost league and FA cup finals, & 2 community shields
Online Brain Potter

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #132 on: Today at 04:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 04:14:03 pm
Does anyone have a list of all our results at the new Wembley. Feels like we have an awful record there.

Liverpool 2 Cardiff 2
Liverpool 2 Everton 1
Chelsea 2 Liverpool 1
Villa 2 Liverpool 1
Liverpool 1 Man City 1
Spurs 4 Liverpool 1
Spurs 1 Liverpool 2
Liverpool 1 Man City 1
Liverpool 1 Arsenal 1
Offline dutchkop

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #133 on: Today at 04:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 04:14:03 pm
Does anyone have a list of all our results at the new Wembley. Feels like we have an awful record there.

Last major win was 2012 Carling Cup over Cardiff with penalties   2-2 FT pens
CC loss to City (1-1) then pens   (I think 2016)
and special  mention to Spurs 4-1 in the Prem league  2017?
two losses in pens in 2019 to MCity and 2020 Arsenal in the Charity Shield

We were a lot better in old Wembley and Cardiff.
Offline klopptopia

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #134 on: Today at 04:38:42 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 04:29:20 pm
Last major win was 2012 Carling Cup over Cardiff with penalties   2-2 FT pens
CC loss to City (1-1) then pens   (I think 2016)
and special  mention to Spurs 4-1 in the Prem league  2017?
two losses in pens in 2019 to MCity and 2020 Arsenal in the Charity Shield

We were a lot better in old Wembley and Cardiff.

Think we did beat Spurs 2-1 in the 18/19 season though.
Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #135 on: Today at 04:40:59 pm »
If they rush Reece James back into the squad after being out for months, then they are lunatics. No way he plays on Sunday, but hey if they want to start players who are unfit, all the better for us. Our intensity will break them down quickly.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #136 on: Today at 04:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:32:25 pm
Reece James back for Chelsea apparently.

Started training yesterday i think, i doubt he'll play.
Online Sarge

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #137 on: Today at 06:49:14 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Today at 12:47:54 am
I'm going with the following lineup:

Kelleher

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Diaz

The only two I'm less than 100% are Konate and Diaz.  Matip may start, although I feel Klopp gave him these recent game with the idea that Konate was playing on Sunday, especially with his speed to help nullify the Chelsea counter attack.  Also, I can could maybe see Jota instead of Diaz, but that would mean he's back in training tomorrow and looking 100% so I feel this is less likely.   

Joel plays all day long and deserves too.
Online Sarge

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #138 on: Today at 06:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 11:49:47 am
This is one of these games where you can convince yourself it's not a disaster if you lose...after all it's just the League Cup, but if you win it, you can say it's a really important step winning the League Cup.

Not quite a free hit, but a nice game to be part of.

Its a cup final, we loose its a disaster, fuck this its only the LC bollox.
Offline daggerdoo

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #139 on: Today at 06:51:08 pm »
Who's been partnering VVD most of the comp? I honestly can't remember
Offline scutty

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #140 on: Today at 06:54:45 pm »
Quote from: daggerdoo on Today at 06:51:08 pm
Who's been partnering VVD most of the comp? I honestly can't remember

Rike Nooitgedagt
Offline 4pool

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #141 on: Today at 07:04:24 pm »
Journo tried to ask Pep about supporters bringing flags and showing support for the Ukrainians.. press officer shut that question down.
Offline Penfold78

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #142 on: Today at 07:06:24 pm »
 NGolo Kante.

 Really hard to get passed spell check and even harder to play against. For me hes right up there with the best in the world in terms of importance and impact on the game. The work he does effectively gives you an player on the pitch.  If hes playing and if Chelsea win he could be the deciding factor. Dont overlook him just cos hes a defensive midfielder. 

 However, the way we are playing right now, if we switch our heads on from kickoff to the final whistle we can and will do this. Any justice in the world 🌎 itd be a thrashing but being a final itll be cagey one goal innit type of game.
Offline Persephone

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #143 on: Today at 07:13:04 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 07:06:24 pm
NGolo Kante.

 Really hard to get passed spell check and even harder to play against. For me hes right up there with the best in the world in terms of importance and impact on the game. The work he does effectively gives you an player on the pitch.  If hes playing and if Chelsea win he could be the deciding factor. Dont overlook him just cos hes a defensive midfielder. 

 However, the way we are playing right now, if we switch our heads on from kickoff to the final whistle we can and will do this. Any justice in the world 🌎 itd be a thrashing but being a final itll be cagey one goal innit type of game.
Best player that Chelsea have. He's a wonderful footballer and always gives us a tough time. Our games against Chelsea are always hard fought and they seem to match up well against us. It's going to be tough on Sunday but I'm certain our lads will be up for the fight. Mo will be itching to win some silverware after missing out on the AFCON.
Offline newterp

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #144 on: Today at 07:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:13:04 pm
Best player that Chelsea have. He's a wonderful footballer and always gives us a tough time. Our games against Chelsea are always hard fought and they seem to match up well against us. It's going to be tough on Sunday but I'm certain our lads will be up for the fight. Mo will be itching to win some silverware after missing out on the AFCON.

Plus - because he's awesome - he also gets away with murder. When we let that get into our heads - that's when we really struggle.
Online Nick110581

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #145 on: Today at 07:18:24 pm »
Was Jota in training pics today ?
Offline Spanish Al

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #146 on: Today at 07:19:31 pm »
Work finished. Bag packed. All ready to head off lunch time tomorrow.

Lets twat these fucking twats. Love collecting shiny things.
Offline LFCEmpire

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #147 on: Today at 07:21:31 pm »
Hope we cover ourselves with glory on Sunday. Come on you beauties!
Offline 4pool

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #148 on: Today at 07:24:05 pm »
Not one question by the media about Roman to Tuchel.

Was asked about the Final moving-- in a positive way- because last time the Final was moved (due to Covid) Chelsea made it and won it.

Guessing CFC shut off up front about any questions about Roman and sanctions.

Tuchel presser, starts just after 8 minutes in:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSi9dtmnYrA
Online SamLad

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #149 on: Today at 07:31:14 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:24:05 pm
Guessing CFC shut off up front about any questions about Roman and sanctions.
colour me amazed.
Online Sarge

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #150 on: Today at 07:49:18 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:24:05 pm
Not one question by the media about Roman to Tuchel.

Was asked about the Final moving-- in a positive way- because last time the Final was moved (due to Covid) Chelsea made it and won it.

Guessing CFC shut off up front about any questions about Roman and sanctions.

Tuchel presser, starts just after 8 minutes in:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSi9dtmnYrA

Told beforehand no doubt.
Offline Dougle

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #151 on: Today at 08:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 07:06:24 pm
NGolo Kante.

 Really hard to get passed spell check and even harder to play against. For me hes right up there with the best in the world in terms of importance and impact on the game. The work he does effectively gives you an player on the pitch.  If hes playing and if Chelsea win he could be the deciding factor. Dont overlook him just cos hes a defensive midfielder. 

 However, the way we are playing right now, if we switch our heads on from kickoff to the final whistle we can and will do this. Any justice in the world 🌎 itd be a thrashing but being a final itll be cagey one goal innit type of game.


Fantastic OP Sheer. Great work. Great memories.


For my sins I watched some of the Chelsea-Lille CL game during the week, for research purposes ! Anyway Kanté was playing on the right mainly and quite forward. (Think Mané on the right, tucked in.) He certainly wasn't a defensive midfielder then. He was brilliant by the way. Flying around, excellent with the ball, moves very quickly, his defensive radar was spot on. No way around this little fecker. He's worth 2 players. For the record Chelsea played at 50%, waited for Lille to mess up which they regularly did. They were excellent defensively as well. I agree with a previous poster when he(she) commented that they had our number at Anfield early on in the season. On the other hand I thought we were generally the better team and more dangerous at their place, 2-2.

To sum up, we need to score first here. Secondly, (my own view), we can start games very scrappily at times, even the first 5 minutes, we need to be really on it from the start. If we start well and score first then I think we win.

I think they will play a cagey, defensive game and try and hit us on the break.

I dislike CFC for all the reasons everyone knows. Never particularly cared about them until Oligarch cash doped Moo stoked entitled "fan" made it impossible to ignore them. So Reds, do 'em.
Offline vicar

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #152 on: Today at 08:35:10 pm »
Just watched the press conference and can I just say Pep Lijnders is awesome.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #153 on: Today at 09:06:03 pm »
This is so ours

I can smell it

And it doesn't smell dirty
Offline jizzspunk

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #154 on: Today at 09:26:51 pm »
Wouldn't be surprised if Origi starts
Offline OOS

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #155 on: Today at 09:31:40 pm »
Can't wait for this. Went the 2005 LC final, so it will be nice to make amends. I reckon we are gonna batter them.
Online MagicalFool

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #156 on: Today at 09:58:37 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:28:40 am
It's going to be so disappointing for the players that don't even make the bench. Especially if they were responsible for helping Liverpool progress in the early rounds.

It's their job, they'll get over it  :wave. Best team on the pitch and get the job done.
Online Andy-oh-six

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #157 on: Today at 10:02:56 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 09:26:51 pm
Wouldn't be surprised if Origi starts

Really? No chance. assuming Diaz, Mane and Mo are fit.
Online Nick110581

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #158 on: Today at 10:03:08 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 09:26:51 pm
Wouldn't be surprised if Origi starts

Cant see why he would when the current front three played so well together twice in a row
Online Red_Irishman

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
« Reply #159 on: Today at 10:23:34 pm »
Bags packed, ready to make the journey tomorrow. First time in Wembley so looking forward to it. Im quietly confident but Chelsea are c*nuts to play against. It will be a difficult one.
