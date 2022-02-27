Does Taki potentially warrant a start here in the same sense that Kelleher is getting one? Played in all 5 games, 4 goals and an assist. Not that I'd actually want him to start but I do wonder if it's part of Klopp's thinking.
I do get the thinking, but reckon keeper is such a unique position that it's a different proposition entirely. With goalkeeper, you either start or you're an unused sub (barring injury or a red card obviously), while an outfielder is much more likely to come off the bench, especially in a game with five subs.
Speaking of which, going to be tough going in terms of who misses out from the squad. Assuming Matip starts, and one of Jota/Diaz up top with Sadio and Mo, you're looking at picking eight outfield subs from the below, with Alisson as the sub keeper:
Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Ox, Jota/Diaz, Minamino, Origi.
I'd guess it's Gomez, one of Jones/Elliott and one of Minamino/Origi.