Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022

Samie

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:49:07 pm
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Yesterday at 11:44:48 pm

And Jota and Bobby are not even travelling . . .

Jota will be ready. Bench job probably.
newterp

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:53:08 pm
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Yesterday at 11:44:48 pm

And Jota and Bobby are not even travelling . . .

Jota will be fit. And they would travel as well.
CanuckYNWA

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #82 on: Today at 12:46:12 am
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Yesterday at 11:44:48 pm

And Jota and Bobby are not even travelling . . .

Jota %100 will be on the bench. Bobby is def missing out but I mean i can guarantee he will be at the game so yea he is travelling
cipher

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #83 on: Today at 12:47:54 am
I'm going with the following lineup:

Kelleher

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Diaz

The only two I'm less than 100% are Konate and Diaz.  Matip may start, although I feel Klopp gave him these recent game with the idea that Konate was playing on Sunday, especially with his speed to help nullify the Chelsea counter attack.  Also, I can could maybe see Jota instead of Diaz, but that would mean he's back in training tomorrow and looking 100% so I feel this is less likely.   
Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #84 on: Today at 03:33:36 am
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 09:46:28 pm
It isn't a football clubs job to draw a line in the sand here.
Though if it were Everton would be boss at it...
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #85 on: Today at 07:39:20 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:41:33 pm
Would be a bold move to send out keeper up for a corner with the scored level in a cup final but who dares wins and all that!

Well, he was a prolific striker as a kid

This will be a tight game, but if were tight at the back I dont see enough goals in that Chelsea side to really hurt us.

3-1 to us with Diaz getting on the score sheet.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #86 on: Today at 08:50:45 am
I dont think 3 games in a week is a hard rule, think its very much dependent on how Matip recovers after games and if he is fit enough to go again. JK is fortunate that he has better back up to perhaps he can afford to take more risks/push Matip a bit more.

But having said that, I wouldnt be shocked if Konate started. Especially if we think Lukaku plays, which I am not sure about. How are they feeling about him atm? Seems to be in a permanent mood from what Ive seen recently. Havertz has stepped up a little and been good against us, so I wonder if he starts upfront with Mount and Ziyech/Pulisic around him? Think if Lukaku plays that potentially means Hudson-Odoi too for the supply? Its clear they dont have an established front line but I think Havertz has shown up in big games so potentially he gets the nod.

This will be a really hard game - both games this season v them were hard. They are difficult to beat under Tuchel and have a lot of experience in finals under him suddenly.

Hopefully the lads can do the business and get a domestic trophy in their cabinet. We have been too long without one and I think this would be a brilliant shot in the arm if we can get it over the line.

Happy to hear Jota has a chance! Shame for Bobby though. 
the_red_pill

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #87 on: Today at 09:20:18 am
Quote from: cipher on Today at 12:47:54 am
I'm going with the following lineup:

Kelleher

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Diaz

The only two I'm less than 100% are Konate and Diaz.  Matip may start, although I feel Klopp gave him these recent game with the idea that Konate was playing on Sunday, especially with his speed to help nullify the Chelsea counter attack.  Also, I can could maybe see Jota instead of Diaz, but that would mean he's back in training tomorrow and looking 100% so I feel this is less likely.   
Good midfield to counter Chelsea's. An area where I think they are prolly the most balanced in.
Last time out we didn't have Thiago and as a result, they swarmed Fabinho.
Thiago+Fabinho+Henderson .. and we have control.

Throw on Keita for an injection of energy later on.
12C

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #88 on: Today at 09:22:04 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:33:36 am
Though if it were Everton would be boss at it...

👏
keano7

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #89 on: Today at 09:24:16 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 08:50:45 am
I dont think 3 games in a week is a hard rule, think its very much dependent on how Matip recovers after games and if he is fit enough to go again. JK is fortunate that he has better back up to perhaps he can afford to take more risks/push Matip a bit more.

But having said that, I wouldnt be shocked if Konate started. Especially if we think Lukaku plays, which I am not sure about. How are they feeling about him atm? Seems to be in a permanent mood from what Ive seen recently. Havertz has stepped up a little and been good against us, so I wonder if he starts upfront with Mount and Ziyech/Pulisic around him? Think if Lukaku plays that potentially means Hudson-Odoi too for the supply? Its clear they dont have an established front line but I think Havertz has shown up in big games so potentially he gets the nod.

This will be a really hard game - both games this season v them were hard. They are difficult to beat under Tuchel and have a lot of experience in finals under him suddenly.

Hopefully the lads can do the business and get a domestic trophy in their cabinet. We have been too long without one and I think this would be a brilliant shot in the arm if we can get it over the line.

Happy to hear Jota has a chance! Shame for Bobby though. 
Likely to be Havertz with Mount and Ziyech/Pulisic supporting. Werner and Lukaku arent bad options off the bench if it went to ET.

First goal will be massive.
the_red_pill

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #90 on: Today at 09:25:18 am
Thinking about this and looking through the thread, can I just say- Man, what a squad we have! Even with the injuries, we have genuine options.
I don't even care who's injured or out, cause we're "stocked".
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #91 on: Today at 09:27:54 am
Big pitch - Thiago is going to have a field day at Wembley, hopefully. Do think there's a Konate argument to be made, especially with such large spaces to cover.
spider-neil

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #92 on: Today at 09:28:40 am
It's going to be so disappointing for the players that don't even make the bench. Especially if they were responsible for helping Liverpool progress in the early rounds.
RedG13

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #93 on: Today at 09:29:07 am
Excited to for the first chance at Silverware this year.
I want to see Lineup wise
Kelleher
Trent-Matip-Virgil-Robertson
Fabinho
Naby-Thiago
Salah-Mane-Diaz

I think Henderson going to start but I think all of Keita,Jones, Elliott are better fit vs a team is going to play very compact and possible even have a low block and try to counter. It mostly what happened the last 2 times this season each team played each other.
Matip I'm I think is fine playing 3 games in 8 days
thaddeus

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #94 on: Today at 09:54:06 am
We want our captain on the pitch for a cup final but I think Hendo wasn't a great match-up for the Chelsea midfield in the two league games (it didn't help that we paired him with Milly for the away game!).  Chelsea's midfield is very skilful, technically and tactically, and they seemed to pick off Hendo's more aggressive pressing quite easily.  Fab and Thiago should be definite starters and I'd like to see Naby or even Harvey with them but fully expecting it will be Hendo.

Other than the midfield and maybe in goal I think it will be the same team that beat Leeds.  The bench will be stacked and Klopp has shown in recent games how well he can make use of that.

Anyway, I'm just buzzing for a Wembley final.  It's been far too long.
VVM

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #95 on: Today at 11:34:00 am
Does Taki potentially warrant a start here in the same sense that Kelleher is getting one? Played in all 5 games, 4 goals and an assist. Not that I'd actually want him to start but I do wonder if it's part of Klopp's thinking.
Gus 1855

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #96 on: Today at 11:49:47 am
This is one of these games where you can convince yourself it's not a disaster if you lose...after all it's just the League Cup, but if you win it, you can say it's a really important step winning the League Cup.

Not quite a free hit, but a nice game to be part of.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #97 on: Today at 11:52:28 am
Quote from: VVM on Today at 11:34:00 am
Does Taki potentially warrant a start here in the same sense that Kelleher is getting one? Played in all 5 games, 4 goals and an assist. Not that I'd actually want him to start but I do wonder if it's part of Klopp's thinking.

I do get the thinking, but reckon keeper is such a unique position that it's a different proposition entirely. With goalkeeper, you either start or you're an unused sub (barring injury or a red card obviously), while an outfielder is much more likely to come off the bench, especially in a game with five subs.

Speaking of which, going to be tough going in terms of who misses out from the squad. Assuming Matip starts, and one of Jota/Diaz up top with Sadio and Mo, you're looking at picking eight outfield subs from the below, with Alisson as the sub keeper:

Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Ox, Jota/Diaz, Minamino, Origi.

I'd guess it's Gomez, one of Jones/Elliott and one of Minamino/Origi.
Scouser-Tommy

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #98 on: Today at 12:00:54 pm
Quote from: VVM on Today at 11:34:00 am
Does Taki potentially warrant a start here in the same sense that Kelleher is getting one? Played in all 5 games, 4 goals and an assist. Not that I'd actually want him to start but I do wonder if it's part of Klopp's thinking.
I think this is what Carragher was getting at by saying that he doesn't understand the logic behind it as Alisson should start being a world class keeper in a cup final.

It does seem to only happen with keepers in this instance but I suppose with there only being one position which is rarely changed then there is less chance to play games.

I would personally start Alisson as silverware is more important than sentiment but I can understand Klopp's decision if he has promised 2nd choice plays the domestic cup games.
newterp

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #99 on: Today at 12:12:52 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:28:40 am
It's going to be so disappointing for the players that don't even make the bench. Especially if they were responsible for helping Liverpool progress in the early rounds.

I've been saying this now since Elliott came back and Diaz joined.
kb2x

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #100 on: Today at 12:17:50 pm
The lineup I expect

Kelleher

Trent
Virgil
Matip
Robbo

Fab
Thiago
Hendo

Diaz
Mane
Salah


I'd like to see Jones and Harvey get game time here
JackWard33

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #101 on: Today at 12:20:19 pm
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 12:00:54 pm
I think this is what Carragher was getting at by saying that he doesn't understand the logic behind it as Alisson should start being a world class keeper in a cup final.


Not super arguable on the logic front. Alisson's the better keeper so not playing your better keeper isn't logical - its an emotion driven decision. That's not to say its right or wrong as it depends how you want to argue it but it weakens the team no the day

JackWard33

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #102 on: Today at 12:22:32 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 09:24:16 am
Likely to be Havertz with Mount and Ziyech/Pulisic supporting. Werner and Lukaku arent bad options off the bench if it went to ET.

First goal will be massive.

Assuming he doesn't feel obliged to start Lukaku I think he'll start Werner because he gives them the threat in behind our line
El Lobo

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #103 on: Today at 12:23:24 pm
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 12:00:54 pm
I think this is what Carragher was getting at by saying that he doesn't understand the logic behind it as Alisson should start being a world class keeper in a cup final.

It does seem to only happen with keepers in this instance but I suppose with there only being one position which is rarely changed then there is less chance to play games.

I would personally start Alisson as silverware is more important than sentiment but I can understand Klopp's decision if he has promised 2nd choice plays the domestic cup games.

I'm not sure its sentiment.

How are you meant to hold on to good 'squad' players, and particularly a good back-up goalie, if you say 'Yeah you'll get the cup games, but not the final'? I don't think it would work if we tell players they'll get games in the cups....until we play someone decent, and then they'll be back on the bench.
aquaman

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #104 on: Today at 12:26:49 pm
hi all, i have two train tickets to Wembley on sunday morning if anyone wants them?

Sun
27 Feb
10:38
13:07
2h 29mins, 0 changes
10:38
Liverpool Lime Street
Avanti West Coast C76393
2h 29minsCalling points
Coach E, Seat 66, Window
Coach E, Seat 65, Aisle
13:07
London Euston
Magix

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #105 on: Today at 12:38:29 pm
The sentimentality is quintessential Klopp. You take that way away and you take away a huge part of what makes Klopp tick I feel. It's what makes him one of the, if not, the best man managers in the game today.
Dim Glas

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #106 on: Today at 12:51:37 pm
Quote from: Magix on Today at 12:38:29 pm
The sentimentality is quintessential Klopp. You take that way away and you take away a huge part of what makes Klopp tick I feel. It's what makes him one of the, if not, the best man managers in the game today.

it isnt so much sentimentality though, its being true to his word - he told Kelleher from the start that this was his competition, If Kelleher wasnt good enough, he wouldnt be here.  Hes got rid of a LOT of goalies here!  Hence it isnta sentimental thing. But it does show players that hes honest and wont mess them about. 
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #107 on: Today at 12:54:32 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:51:37 pm
it isnt so much sentimentality though, its being true to his word - he told Kelleher from the start that this was his competition, If Kelleher wasnt good enough, he wouldnt be here.  Hes got rid of a LOT of goalies here!  Hence it isnta sentimental thing. But it does show players that hes honest and wont mess them about.

I cant believe this is still rumbling on.  If he makes a promise to a player then breaks that promise, where does that leave him?
Uncle Ronnie

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #108 on: Today at 12:55:25 pm
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 12:00:54 pm
I think this is what Carragher was getting at by saying that he doesn't understand the logic behind it as Alisson should start being a world class keeper in a cup final.


By that argument than Alisson should start every game barring fitness issues, same with VVD or Salah etc.

Its a squad game and theres a harmony and togetherness thats been built. Kelleher is an excellent keeper, theres a drop off as hes not at Alissons level, but arguably no one else in the world is.
Magix

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #109 on: Today at 12:58:20 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:51:37 pm
it isnt so much sentimentality though, its being true to his word - he told Kelleher from the start that this was his competition, If Kelleher wasnt good enough, he wouldnt be here.  Hes got rid of a LOT of goalies here!  Hence it isnta sentimental thing. But it does show players that hes honest and wont mess them about. 

Agree.
Scouser-Tommy

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022
Reply #110 on: Today at 01:11:42 pm
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 12:55:25 pm
By that argument than Alisson should start every game barring fitness issues, same with VVD or Salah etc.
Carragher was referring simply to cup finals due to their importance, not every game.
