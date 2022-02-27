I dont think 3 games in a week is a hard rule, think its very much dependent on how Matip recovers after games and if he is fit enough to go again. JK is fortunate that he has better back up to perhaps he can afford to take more risks/push Matip a bit more.



But having said that, I wouldnt be shocked if Konate started. Especially if we think Lukaku plays, which I am not sure about. How are they feeling about him atm? Seems to be in a permanent mood from what Ive seen recently. Havertz has stepped up a little and been good against us, so I wonder if he starts upfront with Mount and Ziyech/Pulisic around him? Think if Lukaku plays that potentially means Hudson-Odoi too for the supply? Its clear they dont have an established front line but I think Havertz has shown up in big games so potentially he gets the nod.



This will be a really hard game - both games this season v them were hard. They are difficult to beat under Tuchel and have a lot of experience in finals under him suddenly.



Hopefully the lads can do the business and get a domestic trophy in their cabinet. We have been too long without one and I think this would be a brilliant shot in the arm if we can get it over the line.



Happy to hear Jota has a chance! Shame for Bobby though.