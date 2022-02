Great result last night as will really get us buzzing for the weekend and win that one to start the ball rolling with the trophy collection this season. Seems like a long time ago Utd were faves to win the league according to pundits, then it was who can stop the dirty money from Chelsea in winning as they looked brilliant for two seconds. Of course then the pundits could not wrap up the title quick enough for City as they were handing the title over in Jan. Thank god no one told Jurgen and the lads they had an invite to all these title parties prior to when the real business is conducted. Still early days as now we are in position to be right there when the title can be won at the END of the season as this fight looks like it will go all the way to the wire. Just watching Matip stride forward last night as if he was Hansen was a great reminder that younger fans today are going through their 70s and 80s phase. What a beautiful period for this club and how can we keep Jurgen in that manager seat for another 10 years? Enjoy these days as they will be gone quicker than you can imagine.