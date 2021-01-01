« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #240 on: Today at 10:17:12 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 10:14:30 pm
Tim sherwood doesnt half talk shite. Silly c*nt.

Edit: Harry Kewill too :wanker

Even Dermot Gallagher said not a single ref would give a pen and they're still arguing about it!
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #241 on: Today at 10:17:39 pm »
Nice performance. We are building up a head of steam at just the right time. There was a couple of times we were knocking it around in one touch mode like a red machine. Looking really good. Get Jota and Bobby fit and we are so strong.
Now - On to the final. Happy days.
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #242 on: Today at 10:18:18 pm »
Quote from: acks on Today at 10:17:12 pm
Even Dermot Gallagher said not a single ref would give a pen and they're still arguing about it!

Exactly. Not a single premier league referee would have given a pen for that. Just like he said.

Tims a bitter c*nt
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #243 on: Today at 10:19:21 pm »
How petty am I in that up until the 4th went in I was thinking what a waste of a 2nd half for our GD if by chance it came down to that for the title? And this is while we're winning 3-0 without breaking a sweat. We're all spoilt by this team, we may not see it's like again but long may it continue. I think as always though what can't be stressed enough is how good we from a consistency standpoint. The levels that the players must keep up at practice have to be insane.

Anything really said beyond that is nitpicking. Didn't really care for Jones's performance but whatever, in the grand scheme of things it was fine.
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #244 on: Today at 10:19:30 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 09:58:34 pm
Huge win and an even bigger statement. Everything is in place to have a really good go at this now (as well as the other competitions). Funny how the signing of Diaz feels like it's given us so much more depth.

It also adds competition to the forward line. Before Jota and Diaz, none of the options outside the front 3 really challenged their places.
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #245 on: Today at 10:20:10 pm »
Magic.

We are lucky, lads and lasses. We're witnessing the best team we've had in decades and it's glorious.

Let's batter Chelsea at Anfield South and win the first trophy of the season, shall we?
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #246 on: Today at 10:20:58 pm »
The scoreline flattered Leeds, and we took our foot off the gas in the second half too.

These are special times.
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #247 on: Today at 10:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:19:21 pm
How petty am I in that up until the 4th went in I was thinking what a waste of a 2nd half for our GD if by chance it came down to that for the title? And this is while we're winning 3-0 without breaking a sweat. We're all spoilt by this team, we may not see it's like again but long may it continue. I think as always though what can't be stressed enough is how good we from a consistency standpoint. The levels that the players must keep up at practice have to be insane.

Anything really said beyond that is nitpicking. Didn't really care for Jones's performance but whatever, in the grand scheme of things it was fine.
Klopp is not the type of Manager to have his teams pushing hard for goals to make a difference on Goal Difference. If it happens like today it happens otherwise take the 3 points and move on.
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #248 on: Today at 10:22:07 pm »
A stroll in the park once we realised Leeds were up for it.

Salah brilliant tonight.

We scored 3 in 3rd gear.
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #249 on: Today at 10:23:02 pm »
Great to see that goal difference going right up. Hope we fight these corrupt c*nts all the way to the finish line, I want to see Pep truly crack up.

Onwards to Wembley to lift that three-handled cup!
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #250 on: Today at 10:23:53 pm »
Dan James like a chicken with its head cut off running about after shadows that were always going to be shadows. 30/40 yard sprints after Matip and Virgil to absolutely no end

I dont think we turned it on particularly either. Everyones first touches were all over the place and Mané had an absolute stinker and got a brace! If wed been bang on it that would genuinely have been 9/10-0

Genius stuff from Bielsa. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #251 on: Today at 10:25:44 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 10:23:02 pm
Great to see that goal difference going right up. Hope we fight these corrupt c*nts all the way to the finish line, I want to see Pep truly crack up.

Onwards to Wembley to lift that three-handled cup!
Jesus, the cup is even made for Mancs and they cant even get in the final.
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #252 on: Today at 10:26:40 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:47:40 pm

Full game is back on at 10:15Pm on Sky PL  402.

So they don't show the match time 

Pen at 22:32

Matip at 22:47

Five minutes later Mo pen

So 11:35 settle in as the next goals start
next goals occurred at 90, 92, 92:37
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #253 on: Today at 10:26:51 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 10:18:18 pm
Exactly. Not a single premier league referee would have given a pen for that. Just like he said.

Tims a bitter c*nt

His idiocy amuses me.
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #254 on: Today at 10:27:39 pm »
I have a feeling that we may make top 4 this season 😀
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #255 on: Today at 10:28:10 pm »
Didn't doubt that we'd smash them.
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #256 on: Today at 10:28:44 pm »
Perfect result onwards and upwards
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #257 on: Today at 10:32:39 pm »
Don't know about you but some of the euphoria has to be dampened a little bit by yet another offside goal and a number of other chances Leeds had that were also offside.
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #258 on: Today at 10:34:57 pm »
Loved that,i mean it should of been six at the half but so much fun to watch.
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #259 on: Today at 10:35:19 pm »
One of the easiest games this season, to say the Reds could have scored 2/3 more is no exaggeration.

Statement win!

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #260 on: Today at 10:35:43 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 10:18:18 pm
Exactly. Not a single premier league referee would have given a pen for that. Just like he said.

Tims a bitter c*nt

To be fair, he also said the Leeds player should have been sent off for the foul on Mane for the second penalty.
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #261 on: Today at 10:35:55 pm »
So Sky Sports PL don't show the match time 

Pen at 22:32

Matip at 22:47

Five minutes later Mo pen

So 11:35 down a bevvy as the next goals start (next goals occurred at 90, 92, 92:37)
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #262 on: Today at 10:37:01 pm »
Anywhere I can see the goals,missed it due to work.
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #263 on: Today at 10:37:07 pm »
Missed the first half, but looked to be a stroll. I was surprised to see Klopp playing his first team from available options ahead of the League Cup final, but maybe it helps the rhythm.
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #264 on: Today at 10
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:21:21 pm
Klopp is not the type of Manager to have his teams pushing hard for goals to make a difference on Goal Difference. If it happens like today it happens otherwise take the 3 points and move on.

yeah, i was frustrated in the second half that we had come off the pace too much, which invited them in a bit (and they did changes themselves) but all the time im thinking, assuming we win at the cheat's place, this title could very realistically come down to goal difference

but when you consider the chances we created you could easily add three goals onto the final score in our favour

of course im well aware of managing player's minutes etc for sunday's final, just felt a cricket score was there for the taking but as it is, +6, no injuries, managed minutes, you have to be happy

actually that sounds well twatish on my part, i am very happy, brilliant controlled win against a side we should be beating where we only had the odd blip here and there (not gonna go into that)

highlight was matip's goal  ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #265 on: Today at 10:37:23 pm »
Quote from: redalways on Today at 10:27:39 pm
I have a feeling that we may make top 4 this season 😀

West Ham went above us when they beat us. Doesnt feel that long ago!
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #266 on: Today at 10:37:31 pm »
Diaz is a fucking beast
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #267 on: Today at 10:38:17 pm »
6-0 and thought we didn't get out of 3rd gear.

God we are so good to watch, some laughably brilliant skills and passing moves.
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #268 on: Today at 10:38:34 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:35:43 pm
To be fair, he also said the Leeds player should have been sent off for the foul on Mane for the second penalty.

Which is also wrong, he's just thick obviously.
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #269 on: Today at 10:39:15 pm »
Quote from: red vinyl on Today at 10:37:01 pm
Anywhere I can see the goals,missed it due to work.

Highlights link from LFC Globe

You know its brilliant when our highlights are nearly 20 minutes when we win 6-0  ;D

https://player.streamkora.com/player/html/wWNvBdBJke7i4?popup=fromblocked&autoplay=1
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #270 on: Today at 10:41:36 pm »
Thanks Tone La much appreciated.
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #271 on: Today at 10:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:38:34 pm
Which is also wrong, he's just thick obviously.

Exactly, hes just shite not bitter or biased.
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #272 on: Today at 10:46:32 pm »
There are no easy games in the Premier League any more. Apart from that one
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #273 on: Today at 10:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:46:32 pm
There are no easy games in the Premier League any more

That's just what the other teams say
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #274 on: Today at 10:52:10 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:39:15 pm
Highlights link from LFC Globe

You know its brilliant when our highlights are nearly 20 minutes when we win 6-0  ;D

https://player.streamkora.com/player/html/wWNvBdBJke7i4?popup=fromblocked&autoplay=1

Probably because of the adverts!  :butt ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #275 on: Today at 10:52:47 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:39:15 pm
Highlights link from LFC Globe

You know its brilliant when our highlights are nearly 20 minutes when we win 6-0  ;D

https://player.streamkora.com/player/html/wWNvBdBJke7i4?popup=fromblocked&autoplay=1

Cheers.
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #276 on: Today at 10:53:56 pm »
Shout out to the magnificent Rachel who predicted 6-0.
If you know, you know.
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #277 on: Today at 10:57:38 pm »
Emphatic win, wonderful. It's an absolute privilege to see those Reds.

I wish someone had told me it wasn't going to be cold though! Fucking hell I was dressed like Joey off Friends with all me clobber on. Sweat me bollocks off  :D
Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #278 on: Today at 10:58:50 pm »
thiago is a different player now. looks way fitter and sharper. he is doing things much quicker.

diaz is quality also. pity he didnt get a goal.

Re: PL: Liverpool 6 (six) vs Leeds 0 Mo 15 33" Matip 26" Mane 80 VVD 90+2
« Reply #279 on: Today at 11:00:15 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:57:38 pm
Emphatic win, wonderful. It's an absolute privilege to see those Reds.

I wish someone had told me it wasn't going to be cold though! Fucking hell I was dressed like Joey off Friends with all me clobber on. Sweat me bollocks off  :D
You mean to say you didn't get a weather update from Jim or Nobby before setting out?  :missus
