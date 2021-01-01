Klopp is not the type of Manager to have his teams pushing hard for goals to make a difference on Goal Difference. If it happens like today it happens otherwise take the 3 points and move on.



yeah, i was frustrated in the second half that we had come off the pace too much, which invited them in a bit (and they did changes themselves) but all the time im thinking, assuming we win at the cheat's place, this title could very realistically come down to goal differencebut when you consider the chances we created you could easily add three goals onto the final score in our favourof course im well aware of managing player's minutes etc for sunday's final, just felt a cricket score was there for the taking but as it is, +6, no injuries, managed minutes, you have to be happyactually that sounds well twatish on my part, i am very happy, brilliant controlled win against a side we should be beating where we only had the odd blip here and there (not gonna go into that)highlight was matip's goal