I’m about 15 hours in now and have done nothing whatsoever relating to the main story yet.Everything in this god forsaken world scares the shit out of me so I’ve just been collecting buffs all around the map and leveling up by farming runes at Lenne’s Rise (big metal ball).I’m at level 75 now and have the Nagakiba at +15 with the double slash AOW and the Blooodflame incantation for rapid bleed buildup.It might be time to finally go visit Margit