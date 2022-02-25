Finished this the other week. Wow, what a game. I started as a faith-melee build but gradually started to use intelligence spells until the end when I did a reborn to heavy intelligence to beat the final bosses. Played some of the bosses with a mate of mine and hes never used a spell, pure melee. I wouldnt even be able to get past the first boss without using spells, unreal the different approaches to this game.



One minor negative/observation from me, did anyone else end the game with an absolute shit tonne of items theyd never used? Not just talking about potions, bombs etc. but items you think could be really important and just dont use? Again very minor, but I probably used about 10% of the items collected!