Author Topic: Elden Ring  (Read 13473 times)

Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #360 on: October 5, 2022, 12:14:26 pm »
Finished this the other week. Wow, what a game. I started as a faith-melee build but gradually started to use intelligence spells until the end when I did a reborn to heavy intelligence to beat the final bosses. Played some of the bosses with a mate of mine and hes never used a spell, pure melee. I wouldnt even be able to get past the first boss without using spells, unreal the different approaches to this game.

One minor negative/observation from me, did anyone else end the game with an absolute shit tonne of items theyd never used? Not just talking about potions, bombs etc. but items you think could be really important and just dont use? Again very minor, but I probably used about 10% of the items collected!
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #361 on: October 11, 2022, 12:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on October  5, 2022, 12:14:26 pm
Finished this the other week. Wow, what a game. I started as a faith-melee build but gradually started to use intelligence spells until the end when I did a reborn to heavy intelligence to beat the final bosses. Played some of the bosses with a mate of mine and hes never used a spell, pure melee. I wouldnt even be able to get past the first boss without using spells, unreal the different approaches to this game.

One minor negative/observation from me, did anyone else end the game with an absolute shit tonne of items theyd never used? Not just talking about potions, bombs etc. but items you think could be really important and just dont use? Again very minor, but I probably used about 10% of the items collected!

There is the crafting system which some people may miss out on.

I pretty much only used melee and Int spells in my first run, but then I'd summon other people in for help with bosses and they'd start using all sorts of items for buffs etc. The build versatility as you say is so wide.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #362 on: November 14, 2022, 11:19:53 pm »
Bandai announced that Elden Ring sold 17.5 million units, making it the fastest-selling multi-platform Japanese game of all time
Online AndyMuller

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #363 on: November 15, 2022, 09:29:46 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on November 14, 2022, 11:19:53 pm
Bandai announced that Elden Ring sold 17.5 million units, making it the fastest-selling multi-platform Japanese game of all time

Surely means Elden Ring 2 on the way?

Give me some DLC in the meantime please.
Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #364 on: November 15, 2022, 09:34:58 am »
I do hope they make some oddball game before they tackle Elden Ring 2. Something like Sekiro, smaller in scale and different in theme. Elden RIng DLC is probably well on its way though, wouldn't be surprised if it lands in 2023.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #365 on: November 18, 2022, 08:05:48 pm »
30 new bosses in the DLC is the rumour.
Online sattapaartridge

Elden Ring - Souls - FromSoftware game
« Reply #366 on: November 30, 2022, 11:44:37 am »
I'm currently playing this game, its a fantastic spectacle and has a lot to it. I dont quite understand how you ask someone to come help you. Cos I'm currently stuck.

But is anyone playing it?

I havent completed it yet, its my first "Souls" game. I know people are completing it with different builds and taking different paths and getting different endings?
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Elden Ring - Souls - FromSoftware game
« Reply #367 on: November 30, 2022, 11:50:32 am »
Hey mate, I absolutely love this game, glad to hear someone else enjoying it too.

It may however be best to move the question to the Elden Ring thread in the Technology and Science section (in the Gaming sub forum)

Hope you keep enjoying this fantastic game  :)
Offline Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

Re: Elden Ring - Souls - FromSoftware game
« Reply #368 on: November 30, 2022, 11:52:33 am »
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351855.360

Having said that, I've always thought the Games subforum should be in Media and Arts, not Technology.
Online sattapaartridge

Re: Elden Ring - Souls - FromSoftware game
« Reply #369 on: December 5, 2022, 11:57:54 am »
I'm on the elden beast, and cant bloody beat him. i believe its the last boss.
Online sattapaartridge

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #370 on: December 5, 2022, 12:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on October  5, 2022, 12:14:26 pm
Finished this the other week. Wow, what a game. I started as a faith-melee build but gradually started to use intelligence spells until the end when I did a reborn to heavy intelligence to beat the final bosses. Played some of the bosses with a mate of mine and hes never used a spell, pure melee. I wouldnt even be able to get past the first boss without using spells, unreal the different approaches to this game.

One minor negative/observation from me, did anyone else end the game with an absolute shit tonne of items theyd never used? Not just talking about potions, bombs etc. but items you think could be really important and just dont use? Again very minor, but I probably used about 10% of the items collected!

I started with samurai and then invested heavily into intelligence. im still shit though, cos im on the final boss and cant beat it. I think some people are saying you need 60 vigor. i got 44. going to wander the haligtree secret passage today, see if i can level up a few times more. cos this game is ruining my sleep pattern.
Online sattapaartridge

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #371 on: December 5, 2022, 12:02:44 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on May 10, 2022, 10:32:07 am
I can't wait to do NG+ and destroy the early bosses in about 5 hits ;D

Whats NG+? Ive seen it around but dont quite know.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #372 on: December 5, 2022, 12:11:37 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on December  5, 2022, 12:02:44 pm
Whats NG+? Ive seen it around but dont quite know.

I assume New Game with extra difficulty levels.
Online sattapaartridge

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #373 on: December 5, 2022, 12:13:08 pm »
ahh okay. thanks!
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Elden Ring
« Reply #374 on: December 6, 2022, 03:22:14 pm »
PvP DLC dropping tomorrow.  The Colosseum.
Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring
« Reply #375 on: December 6, 2022, 04:16:34 pm »
Booooring.
PVP is only for PVP weirdos. :)
Give us more to explore.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Elden Ring
« Reply #376 on: December 6, 2022, 04:33:57 pm »
Yeah I wont be playing that.

Hopefully more is announced at the game awards.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Elden Ring
« Reply #377 on: December 6, 2022, 05:17:14 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on December  5, 2022, 12:02:44 pm
Whats NG+? Ive seen it around but dont quite know.

If its anything like other FROMsoftware games, NG+ usually means you start a brand new run through but keep all your weapons, armour and stats from the previous game.  SO you basically start the game as a fucking god!!

This said, the Bosses and enemies are much tougher from the off when you start a NG+.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Elden Ring
« Reply #378 on: December 6, 2022, 05:41:03 pm »
The first couple of times around NG+ is a cakewalk until Farum Azula, and the final two bosses are also much easier.  I used them to farm stuff for Ng+4 when it does go a bit nuts.
Online sattapaartridge

Re: Elden Ring
« Reply #379 on: December 12, 2022, 11:02:37 am »
im still stuck on the beast at the end. man. i really want to finish the game. fuckin' on me mentally. haha.
Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring
« Reply #380 on: December 12, 2022, 12:56:37 pm »
Yeah, I ate shit for days on the final boss. Had my majestic blood based build slicing anything that bleeds into neat little ribbons. Then I get to the final boss and it is immune to everything. Managed to do it somehow, but it was a proper slog. Also I never liked the boss battles where you have to chase the enemy around - it's very random.
Online sattapaartridge

Re: Elden Ring
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 10:14:03 am »
i decided to try and find the Haligdrake Talisman +2 to get extra holy damage negation, and met this guy called Mohg. Holy shit. I get him to about 10% and he wraps me in these red rings, then ends me. Oh well.

Has anyone basically explored the entire map? I feel like there are secrets all over the place in this game, where its impossible to have explored everything.
Online sattapaartridge

Re: Elden Ring
« Reply #382 on: Today at 07:55:46 am »
Ive beat Mohg, easier than i thought, when he gets you in those rings, use tears to regain your energy. But im level 181 now. i might get melania's rot incantation see if i can use it. but need 35 faith. i got 24.
