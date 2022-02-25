Finished this the other week. Wow, what a game. I started as a faith-melee build but gradually started to use intelligence spells until the end when I did a reborn to heavy intelligence to beat the final bosses. Played some of the bosses with a mate of mine and hes never used a spell, pure melee. I wouldnt even be able to get past the first boss without using spells, unreal the different approaches to this game.
One minor negative/observation from me, did anyone else end the game with an absolute shit tonne of items theyd never used? Not just talking about potions, bombs etc. but items you think could be really important and just dont use? Again very minor, but I probably used about 10% of the items collected!