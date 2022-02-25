« previous next »
Author Topic: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)  (Read 7936 times)

Offline AndyMuller

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #280 on: April 17, 2022, 02:53:46 pm »
Quote from: leinad on April 17, 2022, 01:52:30 pm
That in Caelid?

Nah mate.

Mohgwhyn's Palace. I bagged about 800k in half an hour yesterday.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #281 on: April 17, 2022, 05:19:38 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on April 17, 2022, 02:16:59 pm
Im so so tempted to get this. I struggled with Bloodborne, as Im never made it to the first boss.

Never played a Dark/Demon Souls.

But this really is tempting me.

Ive got Bloodborne free on plus so thinking maybe give that another go and really push through.

It is tough, especially in places, but the open world element makes it far more accessible, if you're struggling in one place you go somewhere else, farm runes and level up.  Then return and slash everything to shit.  It isn't really like Bloodborne, or Sekiro, the exploration means you don't really ever grind to a halt,  I remember being stuck at the same place in Sekiro for nearly a month !!

I'm not the greatest at From Software games myself but every time I play it I make progress, sometimes baby steps, sometimes giant leaps.  Hand on heart, it's one of the greatest games I've ever played.
Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #282 on: April 18, 2022, 05:27:50 pm »
Commander at the snowy castle was a proper, hard hitting bastard. After few tries I used up all my consumables to turn his summons against him, mistakenly hitting my mimic bro with one who then got completely bamboozled and just roamed around wildly swinging at nothing. I managed to get the boss down to a hair of health, but had no more flasks and very little health myself. So I go for broke and of course he smacks me in my face. As Im dying my mimic bro by chance goes by hits and kills the boss. 🥰😁

 
Offline Zlen

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 01:21:52 pm »
Game bugged my fight with the Fire Giant.
I was just getting into it, after dying twice in his second phase.
Third time around, again entering the second stage I skip the cutscene and he just falls dead.
I mean, thanks for the runes, but would be nice to kill him myself.
Offline Disregarder

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 08:08:09 pm »
Is anyone playing this on the basic ps4 console? What's the performance like? Thinking of getting it but not if it's a bag of spanners running on my now 7 year old machine!
Offline Classycara

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #285 on: Today at 01:08:01 am »
I've never played a fromsoft/Souls game - and everyone is raving about this one (including people who don't love previous souls games).

I don't think I'll start with Elden Ring, as if I enjoy it and go back I don't want to then find predecessors too dated.

I have Bloodborne for free on my PS5 - is that a reasonable starting point? Or is there a better bet, do you think?
Online gjr1

Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #286 on: Today at 01:59:16 am »
Quote from: Disregarder on Yesterday at 08:08:09 pm
Is anyone playing this on the basic ps4 console? What's the performance like? Thinking of getting it but not if it's a bag of spanners running on my now 7 year old machine!

Im playing on a very old ps4 and Im not getting any performance issues.

My fan makes a load of noise but it does with any game I play on it.
