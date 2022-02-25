Im so so tempted to get this. I struggled with Bloodborne, as Im never made it to the first boss.
Never played a Dark/Demon Souls.
But this really is tempting me.
Ive got Bloodborne free on plus so thinking maybe give that another go and really push through.
It is tough, especially in places, but the open world element makes it far more accessible, if you're struggling in one place you go somewhere else, farm runes and level up. Then return and slash everything to shit. It isn't really like Bloodborne, or Sekiro, the exploration means you don't really ever grind to a halt, I remember being stuck at the same place in Sekiro for nearly a month !!
I'm not the greatest at From Software games myself but every time I play it I make progress, sometimes baby steps, sometimes giant leaps. Hand on heart, it's one of the greatest games I've ever played.