Nice work Osiris.

Will you dive into NG+ or keep roaming for a while?





Spoiler I got the Ranni questline ending and had no idea wtf I was watching, so might seek a more cohesive ending for a next playthrough. I never met Goldmask at all so think I'll pursue his one in my next game.

The first thing I did was eject the disc from PS5 and have a breatherI didn't know that the NG+ was like in Sekiro where you activate it at a save point, I was worried that it would throw me straight into it like other Dark Souls games. There's one or two roaming dragon bosses I could still take out so I think I'll do that but I can't see myself doing NG+ for a while.Regarding the ending,The boss I got the most tilted with was Malekith, with an Evergaol boss Alecto coming second. Margit, Godrick and Radahn all seem like pretty fun iconic fights that will stand the test of time for the series.