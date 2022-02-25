After working over the weekend and also the final, I absolutely smashed this with at least 20 hours over Monday and TuesdayI've beaten Margitt, Godrick, and the next story boss I can only really mention without spoiling by saying there is a Full Moon involved. After an initial wander around Caelid and realising I was underlevelled, I'm now lvl 61 I think and have a +13 Claymore (might be +15). Waiting to find the next story boss that I can actually take on as the "Festival" in Caelid humbled me a bitOnce I hit lvl 50 I had a great time running back to the side bosses in Limgrave and smacking them about a bit. A few Evergaol bosses which dominated me on Friday were being staggered with every hit.I've really enjoyed the Full Moon fight and have stood outside as a summon for at least 10 victories over it now.