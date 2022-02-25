« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)  (Read 2260 times)

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,055
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:10:32 pm
Roamed around a bit today. Aside from that camp with soldiers and sheep, I can’t find anything I can tackle. Through the gate some huge beast stomps me while archers pick me off. Is this where I’m supposed to go?
I've found that I run away or through enemies a lot!!
Am slowly starting to get the hang of it.
Damn but it's hard
 ;D
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,259
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:51:54 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:40:04 pm
Yeah, about that.
I decided not to use the horse. 😬
I dont like its bouncy ways.

I was the same, but have grown to love it. Really comes into its own later on. Strongly advise to get back on!
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,217
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 10:56:12 pm »
Back on? I havent yet been on. 😁
Just hoping its not a requirement to use it for some areas or bosses.
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,259
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:28:14 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:56:12 pm
Back on? I havent yet been on. 😁
Just hoping its not a requirement to use it for some areas or bosses.

It's gonna be a lonnnnnnnng walk/sprint later on ;D
Logged

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,479
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:47:39 am »
After working over the weekend and also the final, I absolutely smashed this with at least 20 hours over Monday and Tuesday ;D I've beaten Margitt, Godrick, and the next story boss I can only really mention without spoiling by saying there is a Full Moon involved. After an initial wander around Caelid and realising I was underlevelled, I'm now lvl 61 I think and have a +13 Claymore (might be +15). Waiting to find the next story boss that I can actually take on as the "Festival" in Caelid humbled me a bit ;D

Once I hit lvl 50 I had a great time running back to the side bosses in Limgrave and smacking them about a bit. A few Evergaol bosses which dominated me on Friday were being staggered with every hit.

I've really enjoyed the Full Moon fight and have stood outside as a summon for at least 10 victories over it now.
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,929
Re: Elden Ring - Released 25/2/22 (Please use Spoiler tags!)
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:50:48 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:56:12 pm
Back on? I havent yet been on. 😁
Just hoping its not a requirement to use it for some areas or bosses.

you're a brave man. so often i'll use the speed and agility of my horse to get back some runes i dropped in a dangerous area. it's so convenient, especially for death running, but part me of does wonder if it would've been better to give you the horse a bit later on. walking makes the world feel bigger, and you appreciate the surroundings a bit more.

if i were you i'd head south over the bridge of sacrifice, lots of cool shit down there
« Last Edit: Today at 10:53:18 am by Dench57 »
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 