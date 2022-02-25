It looks very interesting.



If you really dislike Souls games though, is there much point?



That's not me being flippant, I don't 'get' Souls games but love a good fantasy RPG.



I should avoid or it's going to be different enough to invite in more casual (read:crap) players? I should stress that the difficulty isn't the reason I haven't enjoyed Souls games, which I've made about 5 attempts to get into. I find them clunky, crap looking and esoteric for the sake of it. I know that's not an opinion shared by many. Also, they probably are too hard for me now I'm an old man.