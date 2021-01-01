Ive never really been a fan of this Manc refs hate us talk. I find it a bit embarrassing to be honest, and it doesnt hold up to any sort of scrutiny.



Its like suggesting we must be closeted Everton fans just because we happen to be from Liverpool. It always gets forgotten about whenever we get a shocker of a decision in our favour, its just the tribal nature of being a football fan.



Anthony Taylor was born in Altrincham and is an Altrincham fan. Tierney is from Wigan and is a Wigan fan, I dont know about Kavanagh but apparently his family member is a Man City fan. Hes probably more likely to dislike City, my brother supports Leeds and I would laugh my head off at him if they went down this year. You cant go supporting your brothers team if its different to yours!



The actual explanation is way more simple, theres an ongoing refereeing crisis in the UK, the talent pool gets smaller and smaller every year as more refs walk away from the game. The reason were stuck with plonkers like David Coote is because theres not much coming through. Until that changes the overall quality will never improve and the howlers like today will keep happening.



