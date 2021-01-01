Ive never really been a fan of this Manc refs hate us talk. I find it a bit embarrassing to be honest, and it doesnt hold up to any sort of scrutiny.
Its like suggesting we must be closeted Everton fans just because we happen to be from Liverpool. It always gets forgotten about whenever we get a shocker of a decision in our favour, its just the tribal nature of being a football fan.
Anthony Taylor was born in Altrincham and is an Altrincham fan. Tierney is from Wigan and is a Wigan fan, I dont know about Kavanagh but apparently his family member is a Man City fan. Hes probably more likely to dislike City, my brother supports Leeds and I would laugh my head off at him if they went down this year. You cant go supporting your brothers team if its different to yours!
The actual explanation is way more simple, theres an ongoing refereeing crisis in the UK, the talent pool gets smaller and smaller every year as more refs walk away from the game. The reason were stuck with plonkers like David Coote is because theres not much coming through. Until that changes the overall quality will never improve and the howlers like today will keep happening.