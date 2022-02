Surely the rule is to check offside first.



If thatís ok then the handball.



Not if the Ref asks for a check on handball. Then VAR, per their remit, will check to make sure the play is correct. They will rewind to check what led up to the handball which was Richarlisons shot. And then they make sure Richiela was onside.NBC showing the play now, even Tim Howard is saying Richarlison is offside, they show Richie ahead of the line, close call. Correct decision.