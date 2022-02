In his interview on SSN just now Conte sounds like he's on the verge of quitting the Spurs job.



Wouldn't surprise me whatsoever if he ended up elsewhere in the summer, they are just so inconsistent and seemingly will never, ever change, regardless of who the manager is. Perhaps if he's given a proper transfer window he can reshape them into his own vision, but he's going to have to contend with Levy. We all know how that will end. Still can't understand why he took that job, he should have held out for the red Mancs.