I wonder if Lakaku will start the Final.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Lille are terrible.
people like big dick nick.
Vlahovic seems to be a good transfer already
You get to the Champions League knock outs and remember how many clubs are a bunch of c*nts that youd rather never have to play.
I can't help but be a little frustrated at winning 6 out of 6 and playing Inter in the next round and Chelsea finishing second and playing Lille.
Chelsea wouldn't be the worst draw for us in the next round. Media circus aside.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Seems it, but why do they start Morata too? He seems like a worse Vlahovic at this point.
Come on Lille. Make these despicable plastic thieves work.
I don't think there's much chance of that sadly.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Lille need an away goal or two..
There is no away goals rule. So they could get beat 2-0 here and win 3-1 at home and it goes to ET
