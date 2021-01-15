« previous next »
Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb

newterp

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #40 on: Today at 08:08:39 pm
Lille are terrible.
sinnermichael

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #41 on: Today at 08:08:49 pm
Be a rout this.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #42 on: Today at 08:10:09 pm
I wonder if Lakaku will start the Final.
elsewhere
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #43 on: Today at 08:10:39 pm
Vlahovic seems to be a good transfer already
Wabaloolah

    My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #44 on: Today at 08:13:25 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:10:09 pm
I wonder if Lakaku will start the Final.
hope so
Hazell

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #45 on: Today at 08:14:04 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:08:39 pm
Lille are terrible.

I can't help but be a little frustrated at winning 6 out of 6 and playing Inter in the next round and Chelsea finishing second and playing Lille.
farawayred

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #46 on: Today at 08:14:04 pm
What a miss by Villareal...
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #47 on: Today at 08:14:10 pm
You get to the Champions League knock outs and remember how many clubs are a bunch of c*nts that youd rather never have to play.
Max_powers

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #48 on: Today at 08:14:53 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:10:39 pm
Vlahovic seems to be a good transfer already

They desperately needed that focal point striker that puts the ball in the net. Relying on Morata, Chiesa, Moose Karen and Dybala to score all the goals was a disastrous mistake on their part. None of them have been elite-level goalscorers.
deano2727

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #49 on: Today at 08:18:34 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:14:10 pm
You get to the Champions League knock outs and remember how many clubs are a bunch of c*nts that youd rather never have to play.

Chelsea wouldn't be the worst draw for us in the next round. Media circus aside.
Morgana

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #50 on: Today at 08:19:20 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:14:04 pm
I can't help but be a little frustrated at winning 6 out of 6 and playing Inter in the next round and Chelsea finishing second and playing Lille.
Yeah, it stinks. We should've been allowed to keep Salzburg.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #51 on: Today at 08:19:29 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:18:34 pm
Chelsea wouldn't be the worst draw for us in the next round. Media circus aside.

Not in a footballing sense.
Robinred

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #52 on: Today at 08:20:00 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:08:39 pm
Lille are terrible.

Hmm... slow in defence, but lots of talent further up the pitch. Early days yet.

Btw, is there such a thing as a semi-monoglot? Someone who only speaks one language - and then only half well? Im thinking Glenn Hoddle.
Elzar

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #53 on: Today at 08:24:38 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:10:39 pm
Vlahovic seems to be a good transfer already

Seems it, but why do they start Morata too? He seems like a worse Vlahovic at this point.
elsewhere

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #54 on: Today at 08:25:29 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:24:38 pm
Seems it, but why do they start Morata too? He seems like a worse Vlahovic at this point.
yeah that's what i was thinking too. pointless to keep him, no idea how/why they didn't ship him out in January.
newterp

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #55 on: Today at 08:26:01 pm
Come on Lille. Make these despicable plastic thieves work.
jillc

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #56 on: Today at 08:33:37 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:26:01 pm
Come on Lille. Make these despicable plastic thieves work.

I don't think there's much chance of that sadly.  ;D
farawayred

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #57 on: Today at 08:35:44 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:33:37 pm
I don't think there's much chance of that sadly.  ;D
You never know, Lukaku might come in as a substitute.  ;)
4pool

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #58 on: Today at 08:36:57 pm
Lille need an away goal or two..
whtwht

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #59 on: Today at 08:37:59 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:24:38 pm
Seems it, but why do they start Morata too? He seems like a worse Vlahovic at this point.

I've watched them recently they've built up a good understanding tbf
oojason

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #60 on: Today at 08:40:02 pm

Villarreal 0 - [1] Juventus; Vlahović 1' - https://streamff.com/v/d4770d


Chelsea [1] - 0 Lille; Havertz 8' - https://streamja.com/JGV5E
newterp

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #61 on: Today at 08:40:09 pm
Sanches looks good for Lille.
elsewhere

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #62 on: Today at 08:40:48 pm
Losc is Lost
Robinred

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #63 on: Today at 08:41:55 pm
Sanches is impressive again.

Hes undoubtedly a different player from the Swansea flop.
farawayred

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #64 on: Today at 08:43:17 pm
Ouch!...
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #65 on: Today at 08:43:48 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:18:34 pm
Chelsea wouldn't be the worst draw for us in the next round. Media circus aside.

Meant Juve on this occasion. :D
newterp

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #66 on: Today at 08:44:14 pm
Lille is so close but cant put together a final set of passes.
Lynndenberries

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #67 on: Today at 08:45:11 pm
Can see why we might have been interested in Sanches. Capable of pulling wide right as a midfielder, similar to what Elliott has been doing.
a little break

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #68 on: Today at 08:45:20 pm
It's such a shame theyve scrapped away goals. Reckon Lille will nick one here sooner rather than later. Overall Chelsea will have too much for them though.
gaztop08

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #69 on: Today at 08:46:48 pm
Just seen that goal from Vlahović..Its a cracker
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #70 on: Today at 08:47:39 pm
Kanté and Kovačić are the only true class players in the Chelsea side. Hopefully Lille can pull one back forcing them to stay on the pitch.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #71 on: Today at 08:49:02 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:36:57 pm
Lille need an away goal or two..

There is no away goals rule. So they could get beat 2-0 here and win 3-1 at home and it goes to ET
Armand9

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #72 on: Today at 08:50:11 pm
after a slow start i think lille have been fine but poor in the final third, on the cusp of creating good chances but poor choices/execution of passes has let them down

sanches easily the standout player for them
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #73 on: Today at 08:51:43 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:49:02 pm
There is no away goals rule. So they could get beat 2-0 here and win 3-1 at home and it goes to ET

Why does Phil Foden need to get involved?
Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #74 on: Today at 08:52:15 pm
Takeaways so far:

-Juve are lucky to be ahead
-Lille seemingly at times have outplayed Chelsea

That's about all I got. Not the most exciting of matches that's for sure.
4pool

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #75 on: Today at 08:55:14 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:49:02 pm
There is no away goals rule. So they could get beat 2-0 here and win 3-1 at home and it goes to ET

Lille still need an away goal or two... :P
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League/Champions League Fixtures 22nd Feb - 27th Feb
Reply #76 on: Today at 09:05:11 pm
We have not been able to play our best 11 vs Chelsea at all this season, correct? Both times Thiago was out, right?
