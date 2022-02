Will be a challenge as we only have to see how tough games can be when we somewhat write off the opposition as some did with Inter and Norwich even. They were games we were expecting an easy ride where we might rest the odd player or take someone off at the 60 min but instead we had a good old battle on our hands. Every team from here onwards will be fighting for a Top 6, relegation etc so the same tonight as Leeds will give it a good go. We also may have an eye on the Cup final this weekend as the team selection will tell us a lot. Jurgen can say he only looks at the next game as the most important but we all know the squad needs to be rotating which is why we saw a good few changes for the Norwich game as surely we can beat them with none of our first choice full backs, 2 of our prefer CM Thiago and Fab on the bench and a new signing up front. We all saw how that worked outFirst choice 11 or as close as possible from here on as any slip up will be very costly.