« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.  (Read 1767 times)

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,641
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:34:26 pm »
Thanks for the OP Fiasco, excellent summary.

On paper this should be more straight forward than even the Norwich game, but we rarely tend to do things the easy way.

With an almost full strength squad well be strong no matter who plays and should have more than enough to win this as long as we play with our usual intensity and have our shooting boots on
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,570
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:40:57 pm »
Leeds Koch out
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,216
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
« Reply #42 on: Today at 02:41:57 pm »
Koch Out For Leeds
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,944
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
« Reply #43 on: Today at 02:45:30 pm »
Bielsa will be missing Koch on Wednesday
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,651
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:01:27 pm »
Got to love the RAWK gutter humour, hard not to laugh at some of you.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,206
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:13:03 pm »
Rafas got his Dirk Kuyt
Bielsas got his Koch Out
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,439
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:24:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:23:26 am
First League game I've been to in donkeys, taking the youngest lad, his 3rd time at Anfield but first competitive game after two friendlies and his first time in the Kop, hoping we batter these.

Nice one. Hope memories will be made - sure is an occasion for it.
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
« Reply #47 on: Today at 03:25:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:13:03 pm
Rafas got his Dirk Kuyt
Bielsas got his Koch Out

And Peps a baldy c*nt
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,870
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:32:31 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:45:30 pm
Bielsa will be missing Koch on Wednesday

So immature.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:38:39 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:08:10 am
Think I'd be tempted to bring in Origi or even Taki for this one.

So Trent, Konate, Robbo, Fab, Harvey and one of them in and Gomez, Matip, Tsimi, Hendo, Ox and Sadio out.

Allison

Trent Konate VVD Robbo

Fab

Harvey Naby

Mo Origi Diaz

Should be more than enough, and give some minutes to plays we'll need for the run-in and might play on Sunday
Yeah I'd go with this approach, otherwise it's too long for others to come in on Sunday and hit the ground running. Despite the one game at a time mantra, Jurgen will probably have had his cup final team in mind for a while that he knows would be best equipped to beat Chelsea. We need that Matip/Virgil partnership on Sunday so Konate is ideal against Leeds and brings extra physicality. Fab/Hendo/Thiago are the ideal big game midfield for Wembley, so resting two of them who played agianst Norwich plus bringing Fabinho back for some rhythm also helps.

Think we could see any combination of forwards, but no doubt Bobby's injury might force Jurgen's hand on who else he rests to avoid any inury further risk. We've gone from five to three 'first choice' strikers in a week so he might mix it up here. It's probably our most important 3 months under Jurgen for rest, recovery and rotation with so much at stake - especially after the weekend results making the league an even more realistic proposition than it was before.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:40:12 pm by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,216
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:40:23 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,439
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
« Reply #51 on: Today at 03:45:14 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:57:18 pm
Mark Viduka making a comeback. :o

As long as Tony Yeboah stays away... ;D
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,549
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
« Reply #52 on: Today at 03:48:13 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on Today at 03:45:14 pm
As long as Tony Yeboah stays away... ;D

Didn't he also score a MOTM 'Goal of the season' against us? Seemed to happen every season at one time. :D
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
« Reply #53 on: Today at 03:50:29 pm »
Any chance Keleher starts this one with an eye to avoid throwing him into a cup final having not played in a month?
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,147
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
« Reply #54 on: Today at 03:50:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:23:26 am
First League game I've been to in donkeys, taking the youngest lad, his 3rd time at Anfield but first competitive game after two friendlies and his first time in the Kop, hoping we batter these.

Nice swan...


Bring us home winners and hope your lad explains it all to his Mum..  :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,944
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
« Reply #55 on: Today at 03:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:50:29 pm
Any chance Keleher starts this one with an eye to avoid throwing him into a cup final having not played in a month?



The gaffer did say something the other day about him being able to drop right in, but he hopes he doesn't play him before as it'd mean Ali was injured
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 