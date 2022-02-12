« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.  (Read 850 times)

Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
After a weekend of heavy metal football right across the board, a title race that was barely alive suddenly jumped up and moved around the room. This game with Leeds was always one we had to win regardless, but now it has taken on even greater importance. We know we are chasing a machine in City, but that machine malfunctioned over the weekend and there is nothing to suggest that it can't happen again. Klopp has been usually coy when asked about our Premier League ambitions - win games and see what happens has been the tone - but even he will now know that we are back in the thick of things again and in a season whereby our best chance for a trophy was outside of the bread and butter, we're now fighting hard on all four fronts for silverware.

We face Leeds on Wednesday, a team who have been a valuable addition back in the big time since their promotion. Trying to describe Bielsa's side is pretty difficult (they would be terrible at poker) and the best I've got is to call them a five furlong sprinter of a racehorse. They will try and burn you off and go all out from the get go and if it works then it is wonderful. However, they can be extremely vulnerable and naïve and you wouldn't trust them to see a game out if they happened to be leading by 3 goals with 15 minutes to play. Bielsa is widely revered among coaching circles and I think on the whole he's done a wonderful job to get them back up into the Premier League. Just recently there have been rumblings that the Argentinian could be looking to leave in the summer, and if there is any truth to those rumours then their recent form will be doing nothing to improve or boost morale over at Elland Road. They should be safe to avoid the drop, but like our blue brothers they will subconsciously still be looking over their shoulders with more regularity than they'd like.

As a neutral this game is set up to be a cracker. We're right back in the title race and at home we will want to make a statement against a Leeds side who seem to be conceding goals for fun and who really need to halt the slide of recent weeks. We've got Wembley to look forward to at the weekend but I've got no doubt that the lads won't be thinking about that just yet. We must grasp the nettle here and take full advantage of the game in hand that we have. Winning this will take us to within just 3 points of City with 12 games to go, and of course one of those games is away at City themselves. I think we're coming to the boil at the right time and I truly fancy us to lay a significant marker down on Wednesday.


Injuries:


Liverpool - Diogo Jota's ankle knock will rule him out for this one, he could be in contention for the final on Sunday. Bobby Firmino is out also. Trent was rested at the weekend but should come back in.

Leeds - Leeds have been hit badly in recent times with injuries. Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are out for a while. Stuart Dallas returned yesterday against Manchester United so that's a boost for them. Robin Koch's head injury made headlines yesterday too and he'll be unavailable I assume.


Officials:

Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett. Fourth official: Tony Harrington. VAR: Lee Mason. Assistant VAR: Darren Cann.



Verdict:


We're on a great run, Leeds aren't. We score a lot of goals, Leeds concede plenty (6 more than anyone since early December). We're going for the title, we're at home under the lights and we've got the bit between our teeth. On paper it should be a fun game, but ultimately we ought to be winning this one and I think we will do so rather comfortably.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
Considering our current form and the way Leeds like to play we should really rip them apart.

Ideally we're cruising with 25 mins to go and rest some of our attacking players for the big one on Sunday.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:00:27 am
Considering our current form and the way Leeds like to play we should really rip them apart.

Ideally we're cruising with 25 mins to go and rest some of our attacking players for the big one on Sunday.


We thought the same thing against Leicester and lost. No complacency.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
Goals, goals, goals



The squad has been rotated for the last two games, all the players look quite fresh to be fair. I'd like to see a statement made and totally flatten these but 3pts is all that matters.

Stick with Hendo in midfield, at 6 or 8 (makes no difference), as he has the bit between the teeth.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
Think I'd be tempted to bring in Origi or even Taki for this one.

So Trent, Konate, Robbo, Fab, Harvey and one of them in and Gomez, Matip, Tsimi, Hendo, Ox and Sadio out.

Allison

Trent Konate VVD Robbo

Fab

Harvey Naby

Mo Origi Diaz

Should be more than enough, and give some minutes to plays we'll need for the run-in and might play on Sunday
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
It'll take an all time bad performance not score at least a couple against them whatever side we out out
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
Think I'd be tempted to bring in Origi or even Taki for this one.

So Trent, Konate, Robbo, Fab, Harvey and one of them in and Gomez, Matip, Tsimi, Hendo, Ox and Sadio out.

Allison

Trent Konate VVD Robbo

Fab

Harvey Naby

Mo Origi Diaz

Should be more than enough, and give some minutes to plays we'll need for the run-in and might play on Sunday

I think our players struggle with long breaks so the likes of Trent, Robertson, Fabinho, and Konate who didn't feature at the weekend (so are rested) can come in for this game.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
We thought the same thing against Leicester and lost. No complacency.

Well yeah that's obviously more my opinion as opposed to what I think Jurgen will tell the boys before the game.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
Play our strongest side.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
We should batter them, they are terrible.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
Play our strongest side.

Thats not how you navigate a period of 8 games in 25 days
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
First League game I've been to in donkeys, taking the youngest lad, his 3rd time at Anfield but first competitive game after two friendlies and his first time in the Kop, hoping we batter these.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
Thats not how you navigate a period of 8 games in 25 days

Depends on how you are prioritising the fixtures. If you are putting the PL and the CL as the top then the next fixture after Leeds is West Ham on 5th March so it would make sense to play the strongest team against Leeds.

I'd expect the strongest team for this and also the League cup final with lots rested for the Norwich cup game as our second team should be able to beat them, especially as I'd expect Norwich to also make changes.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
Just win, without injuries.

Will take an injury time, undeserved, 1-0, out of sorts, VAR peno victory if offered now.  Just stay alive in each competition. Keep winning.

I reckon we can do the league but I'm strapping in for a rollercoaster over the next few - with some fun team selections. Don't really care how it gets to the oven as long as we end up with a cake.

(But if we could be 3-0 up after 25 minutes that would be great!)
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
Depends on how you are prioritising the fixtures. If you are putting the PL and the CL as the top then the next fixture after Leeds is West Ham on 5th March so it would make sense to play the strongest team against Leeds.

I'd expect the strongest team for this and also the League cup final with lots rested for the Norwich cup game as our second team should be able to beat them, especially as I'd expect Norwich to also make changes.

I think we're good enough in most positions where there isn't really a significant drop off to our 'second' choices.

Konate/Matip/Gomez
Robbo/Tsimikas
Fab/Hendo
Harvey/Naby
Jota/Bobby
Mane/Diaz

And you've then got the likes of Milner, Ox, Curtis, Origi and Taki who we're going to need if we want to go as far as possible in all comps. Its a home game against one of the most out of form teams in the league, have quite a few injuries and had a pretty knackering game on Sunday. I appreciate the 'our next game is our biggest' sentiment, but we also need to appreciate that we will need to rotate. Up front we've got two injuries already, it doesn't make sense to run the three 'first choicers' we have into the ground until Bobby and Diogo are back if there's games where Origi or Taki could quite easily cope with starting.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
The most perfect set up for a fixture ever for us...
They put everything into their 'sort-of-derby' yesterday on an awful pitch and come off less rest than us
Their best defender went off concussed and they couldn't defend before that
Plus he only has one way of playing and that's this moronic man to man marking, everyone sprint forward when we get the w ball nonsense

Fearless prediction 0-0 .. title dreams die
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
I think we're good enough in most positions where there isn't really a significant drop off to our 'second' choices.

Konate/Matip/Gomez
Robbo/Tsimikas
Fab/Hendo
Harvey/Naby
Jota/Bobby
Mane/Diaz

And you've then got the likes of Milner, Ox, Curtis, Origi and Taki who we're going to need if we want to go as far as possible in all comps. Its a home game against one of the most out of form teams in the league, have quite a few injuries and had a pretty knackering game on Sunday. I appreciate the 'our next game is our biggest' sentiment, but we also need to appreciate that we will need to rotate. Up front we've got two injuries already, it doesn't make sense to run the three 'first choicers' we have into the ground until Bobby and Diogo are back if there's games where Origi or Taki could quite easily cope with starting.

Totally agree with you, I think our strongest team isn't just a given first eleven, it's any combination of all those players you mentioned and who Klopp thinks are best suited for the particular game we are facing.

The only one I think I'd disagree with you right now is Gomez, perhaps he's in the tier with Ox, Curtis etc right now although he's definitely one that could easily go up a tier with more game time.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
Think their back line this year is so different without Ben White. Watching the United game you kind of get a sense that they are very confident in their craft, but they also suffer from the thought of knowing they can also concede at any time.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
Thought Leeds were really disappointing in that United game yesterday bar the spell with the goals, and they've been poor for most of the season haven't they, albeit missing some players. I'd pretty much be going strong as possible as we can't afford to not beat these. Trent and Robbo should return, and I think Konate might start with Matip partnering VVD in the League Cup final. Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz. Bench will be looking strong again providing no new injuries. Just. Fuckin. Win.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
Can't wait.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
They have some dangerous players. Harrison and Raphina in particular. But theyre still missing a few and look a soft touch at the back. Start with intensity and break them early.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
We are due for a big win and think this will be it, considering how they played vs United and missing lots of their best defensive players

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robbo

Fabinho

Elliot
Thiago

Salah
Origi
Diaz

Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Keita, Mane, Minamino

I could see VVD possibly being rested for the Final but VVD seems to always want to play. Can see Hendo rested for Final though since he played the full 90 and Mane too


Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
They can't defend corners. Think VVD will score here. Hoping for an easy win, Klopp won't allow complacency.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
Interested to see who gets Rhythm and who gets rest here after a lot of changes v norwich, and with the cup final at the weekend. I think Virg might get the night off.

We should be beating these comfortably. The fixture at Elland road we got a crazy amount of space against them, and they haven't changed style at all.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
On paper it should be an easy win but sometimes we just don't seem to like doing that. I think this has got 4-3 written all over it.

Just win and I will be happy.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
Glad we're playing these when they are a bit ragged with fixtures and injuries. Raphinha is good isn't he


We're on a great run, Leeds aren't. We score a lot of goals, Leeds concede plenty (6 more than anyone since early December). We're going for the title, we're at home under the lights and we've got the bit between our teeth. On paper it should be a fun game, but ultimately we ought to be winning this one and I think we will do so rather comfortably.


Yes good summary mate, thanks for the OP
Re: Liverpool v Leeds United - Wednesday 23rd February - 19.45 GMT KO.
Not on the TV in the uk .

For another bizarre set of reasons
