After a weekend of heavy metal football right across the board, a title race that was barely alive suddenly jumped up and moved around the room. This game with Leeds was always one we had to win regardless, but now it has taken on even greater importance. We know we are chasing a machine in City, but that machine malfunctioned over the weekend and there is nothing to suggest that it can't happen again. Klopp has been usually coy when asked about our Premier League ambitions - win games and see what happens has been the tone - but even he will now know that we are back in the thick of things again and in a season whereby our best chance for a trophy was outside of the bread and butter, we're now fighting hard on all four fronts for silverware.



We face Leeds on Wednesday, a team who have been a valuable addition back in the big time since their promotion. Trying to describe Bielsa's side is pretty difficult (they would be terrible at poker) and the best I've got is to call them a five furlong sprinter of a racehorse. They will try and burn you off and go all out from the get go and if it works then it is wonderful. However, they can be extremely vulnerable and naïve and you wouldn't trust them to see a game out if they happened to be leading by 3 goals with 15 minutes to play. Bielsa is widely revered among coaching circles and I think on the whole he's done a wonderful job to get them back up into the Premier League. Just recently there have been rumblings that the Argentinian could be looking to leave in the summer, and if there is any truth to those rumours then their recent form will be doing nothing to improve or boost morale over at Elland Road. They should be safe to avoid the drop, but like our blue brothers they will subconsciously still be looking over their shoulders with more regularity than they'd like.



As a neutral this game is set up to be a cracker. We're right back in the title race and at home we will want to make a statement against a Leeds side who seem to be conceding goals for fun and who really need to halt the slide of recent weeks. We've got Wembley to look forward to at the weekend but I've got no doubt that the lads won't be thinking about that just yet. We must grasp the nettle here and take full advantage of the game in hand that we have. Winning this will take us to within just 3 points of City with 12 games to go, and of course one of those games is away at City themselves. I think we're coming to the boil at the right time and I truly fancy us to lay a significant marker down on Wednesday.





Injuries:





Liverpool - Diogo Jota's ankle knock will rule him out for this one, he could be in contention for the final on Sunday. Bobby Firmino is out also. Trent was rested at the weekend but should come back in.



Leeds - Leeds have been hit badly in recent times with injuries. Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are out for a while. Stuart Dallas returned yesterday against Manchester United so that's a boost for them. Robin Koch's head injury made headlines yesterday too and he'll be unavailable I assume.





Officials:



Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett. Fourth official: Tony Harrington. VAR: Lee Mason. Assistant VAR: Darren Cann.







Verdict:





We're on a great run, Leeds aren't. We score a lot of goals, Leeds concede plenty (6 more than anyone since early December). We're going for the title, we're at home under the lights and we've got the bit between our teeth. On paper it should be a fun game, but ultimately we ought to be winning this one and I think we will do so rather comfortably.

