Author Topic: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22  (Read 11411 times)

Re: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22
« Reply #160 on: Today at 04:07:53 am »
Thursday
Everton v Palace
Villa v Burnley 
Sunday
Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Leeds
Burnley v Newcastle

16    Everton   36   10   6   20   39   59   -20   36   
17    Leeds   37   8   11   18   40   78    -38     35
18    Burnley   36   7   13   16   32   50   -18   34
