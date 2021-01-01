Please
Author
Topic: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22
kavah
the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,965
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22
«
Reply #160 on:
Today
at 04:07:53 am »
Thursday
Everton v Palace
Villa v Burnley
Sunday
Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Leeds
Burnley v Newcastle
16 Everton 36 10 6 20 39 59 -20
36
17 Leeds 37 8 11 18 40 78 -38
35
18 Burnley 36 7 13 16 32 50 -18
34
