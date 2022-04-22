I think it will go down to the last game of the season to be honest



Crazy to think the Title, Top 4 and Relegation could all go to the last game of the season



Leeds didnt play that bad yesterday they just dont have a lot up top, they can definitely get something vs the Chelsea and Arsenal teams who are inconsistent



Everton I think will win their home games. Just depends if they can get any away points.



Everyone is saying BUrnley will be safe cause of their form but just look at that Watford game, if they play like the did in the first half to a better team that game would have been done so while they are doing well their form isnt telling the whole story