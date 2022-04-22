I see people are giving up on Leeds because they've lost to Man City, yet they had 3 wins and 2 draws in the 5 games before that, a results run that Everton can only dream about this season. At the same time, Everton have beaten a shocking Man Utd team, and a Chelsea team that has nothing to play for in the league, yet they easily lost to West Ham, Burnley and LFC, and managed only a draw against Leicester at home.
If we look at the remaining games, this is how things stand:
Burnley (34)
Aston Villa (h)
Tottenham (a)
Aston Villa (a)
Newcastle (h)
Leeds (34)
Arsenal (a)
Chelsea (h)
Brighton (h)
Brentford (a)
Everton (32)
Leicester (a)
Watford (a)
Brentford (h)
Crystal Palace (h)
Arsenal (a)
Considering Everton's away form this season (6 points from 16 games, by far the worst in the league), I'd say that they are still the favorites to go down, unless Burnley or Leeds implode in the coming weeks ...