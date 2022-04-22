« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22  (Read 8724 times)

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22
« Reply #120 on: April 22, 2022, 01:00:51 am »
from the APLT thread on the main board

Quote from: BoRed on April 22, 2022, 12:00:22 am
Leeds +2.75
Burnley +0.06
Everton -0.14
Norwich -7.80
Watford -8.23

Everyone above Leeds is on +7 or higher, so it looks like a three-way battle with one going down.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,532
  • An absolute p***k
Re: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22
« Reply #121 on: April 22, 2022, 01:41:50 pm »
Quote from: kavah on April 21, 2022, 09:43:12 pm
16    Leeds   32   8   9   15   38   68   -30   33   
17    Everton 31   8   5   18   34   53   -19   29   
18    Burnley 32   5   13 14   28   45   -17   28

If only Cornet hadn't missed that sitter against Norwich or that penalty against West Ham, they could've almost sunk Everton. Hopefully we can smash Everton's GD beyond repair on Sunday to lock in that extra half point for Burnley.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22
« Reply #122 on: April 22, 2022, 01:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on April 22, 2022, 01:41:50 pm
If only Cornet hadn't missed that sitter against Norwich or that penalty against West Ham, they could've almost sunk Everton. Hopefully we can smash Everton's GD beyond repair on Sunday to lock in that extra half point for Burnley.

With a little bit of luck it could have done and dusted already. Cornet doing what you said would have been at least another 3 points for Burnley, and without Everton's recent last minute goals they'd be at least 3 points worse off.

On the plus side, Cornet's miss ultimately cost Dyche his job, which going by the last 2 games could have been a blessing in disguise.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,532
  • An absolute p***k
Re: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22
« Reply #123 on: April 22, 2022, 01:56:12 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April 22, 2022, 01:51:41 pm
With a little bit of luck it could have done and dusted already. Cornet doing what you said would have been at least another 3 points for Burnley, and without Everton's recent last minute goals they'd be at least 3 points worse off.

On the plus side, Cornet's miss ultimately cost Dyche his job, which going by the last 2 games could have been a blessing in disguise.

Hopefully agent Stevie gets them six more points before putting on a masterclass at the Eithad on the final day
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,970
Re: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22
« Reply #124 on: April 26, 2022, 02:46:22 pm »
Think it is going to be really close between Leeds, Everton and Burnley.

Leeds have some really tough games but obviously have the points on the board which helps.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,735
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22
« Reply #125 on: April 26, 2022, 02:50:54 pm »
I think Leeds probably need one more win to be safe (can't see Everton getting another 8 points) but you never know. If Everton win their game in hand (I know), it almost drags Villa into it.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,690
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22
« Reply #126 on: April 26, 2022, 03:01:09 pm »
Everton could be almost sunk by Sunday 4pm. If Burnley win away at Watford which seems entirely possible, and Everton lose to Chelsea (more likely than not despite Chelsea's recent form), it is hard to see Everton make up the 5 points on Burnley and a worse GD. If that comes to pass, Leeds are their main shot of staying up and even then, it seems improbable. Their display at Anfield didn't exactly scream defiance, more like cowardice.

In contrast, Action Jackson's Cavalier Clarets are actually playing a semblance of attacking football and Leeds dug in to get a hard-earned point last night. Leeds have a shitty next 3 fixtures but didn't realise they have taken 11 points from their last 5 games. Burnley have managed 10 points  :o
« Last Edit: April 26, 2022, 03:03:44 pm by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22
« Reply #127 on: April 26, 2022, 04:26:48 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on April 26, 2022, 03:01:09 pm
Everton could be almost sunk by Sunday 4pm. If Burnley win away at Watford which seems entirely possible, and Everton lose to Chelsea (more likely than not despite Chelsea's recent form), it is hard to see Everton make up the 5 points on Burnley and a worse GD. If that comes to pass, Leeds are their main shot of staying up and even then, it seems improbable. Their display at Anfield didn't exactly scream defiance, more like cowardice.

In contrast, Action Jackson's Cavalier Clarets are actually playing a semblance of attacking football and Leeds dug in to get a hard-earned point last night. Leeds have a shitty next 3 fixtures but didn't realise they have taken 11 points from their last 5 games. Burnley have managed 10 points  :o
New manager bounce.  Everton seemed to avoid it though judging by Lampard getting 10 points from his 12 games.

Everton are capable are nabbing very unlikely victories (Arsenal amidst their run of good form and beating Newcastle with 10 men are two of the oddest) but they don't have a great run in.  For me their back-to-back games Watford and Brentford will decide it as if they don't win both then I think they're done for.  The last time they won back-to-back games was September...
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,690
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: PL Relegation Fight - 21/22
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:20:40 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on April 26, 2022, 04:26:48 pm
New manager bounce.  Everton seemed to avoid it though judging by Lampard getting 10 points from his 12 games.

Everton are capable are nabbing very unlikely victories (Arsenal amidst their run of good form and beating Newcastle with 10 men are two of the oddest) but they don't have a great run in.  For me their back-to-back games Watford and Brentford will decide it as if they don't win both then I think they're done for.  The last time they won back-to-back games was September...
If things go against them, they could be almost down by next Saturday at 5pm. Burnley could win at Watford, Everton could lose at home to Chelsea and Burnley could beat Villa on May 7. In that scenario, Everton would be 8 points behind Burnley albeit with 2 games in hand. At that point, their best chance to stay up is to hope Leeds lose their last few which I suppose they could.

Agreed on the Watford/Brentford double. Anything less than 4 points surely means they are done, and they might even need all 6 points by that stage.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 