Everton could be almost sunk by Sunday 4pm. If Burnley win away at Watford which seems entirely possible, and Everton lose to Chelsea (more likely than not despite Chelsea's recent form), it is hard to see Everton make up the 5 points on Burnley and a worse GD. If that comes to pass, Leeds are their main shot of staying up and even then, it seems improbable. Their display at Anfield didn't exactly scream defiance, more like cowardice.In contrast, Action Jackson's Cavalier Clarets are actually playing a semblance of attacking football and Leeds dug in to get a hard-earned point last night. Leeds have a shitty next 3 fixtures but didn't realise they have taken 11 points from their last 5 games. Burnley have managed 10 points