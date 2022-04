Seen a few in the media talk about Everton's games in hand, that's never as good as points on the board. Hell, I'm nervous about our game in hand next week Vs Arsenal and we're in great form. In the form the blues are in, 2 more games (might even be home games) is just more chances for the pressure to kick in and nerves around Goodison to crank up. We've seen how that team reacts to real pressure, they disintegrate like tissue in a snot party.



They've got 4 games to fit in somewhere, Burnley away and Leicester home were postponed in December and haven't been rescheduled yet, they have the rescheduled Newcastle game next week sandwiched between Wolves at home and Palace away in the cup, they should've been playing Watford away on the QF weekend so that needs to be rescheduled and they have Palace at home on the semi weekend but one of them is guaranteed to have a semi, semi weekend Burnley, Watford & Leicester are all playing teams already out of the cup so no chance of arranging one of them for that weekendReally good chance those postponements come back to bite them on the arse, I can see them losing the next 2 which will crank up the pressure, especially for the 2 relegation 6 pointers away from the pit