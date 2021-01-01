Couldn't find another thread but feel free to merge!



So what do we think?



Watford, Norwich and Burnley all showing some signs of life and Newcastle likely have enough in their squad now to survive.



Everton fully dragged in, and Leeds and Brentford are in horrendous runs of form.



Every time I look at the table I can't help but think that Brentford are in huge trouble, only no one seems to have realised. They've played more games than anyone down there (four more than Burnley) and only have 1 point from their last 7 games. They have Norwich away next which is a huge game.



14. Brentford - Played 26 Points 24

15. Leeds - Played 23 Points 23

16. Everton - Played 23 Points 22

17. Newcastle - Played 24 Points 22

18. Watford - Played 24 Points 18

19. Burnley - Played 22 Points 17

20. Norwich - Played 25 Points 17