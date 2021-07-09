Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
4 of Internationals = Pick thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
[
3
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread (Read 2145 times)
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,686
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #80 on:
Today
at 08:51:25 am »
Juan Sebastian Veron
Marco Reus
Logged
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,186
Re: 4 of Internationals = Pick thread
«
Reply #81 on:
Today
at 10:07:22 am »
Leonardo Bonucci
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
2
[
3
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
4 of Internationals = Pick thread
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2