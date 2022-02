What a joyous afternoon of footy. After the wind and rain of the morning the sun came out by 3pm and we were entertained to a memorable match.



When the opposition scored at the Annie Road end in the 70s and 80s the Kop would roar and chants of attack, attack, attack would ring out. Didn’t hear the latter on Saturday but the roar of defiance was loud and the crowd really got behind them. The Manager, Players and Fans mean business and that was before the late kick off result.



Three goals in 17 minutes gave us the 3 points and although it’s been done many times kicking into the Kop the goal quality was up there with a certain Luis hat-trick against the same opponents. Although you may disagree?



An overhead kick by Sadio after a headed assist from Tsimikas. One long pass from Ali to Salah who rolled it in after leaving son of a Gunn on his arse as well several defenders. Finally a debut goal from Diaz who glided across the area taking a great pass from Hendo before chipping in with his left foot. Maybe not goal of the season stuff but we shouldn’t take them for granted.



We went home very happy in the knowledge we can look forward to more exciting football on Wednesday. After last season’s long injury list, resulting in home losses in front of no fans we are in good shape now to carry on this run. Thiago, Elliot and our 4 CBS are fit plus in Diaz we have a real player no doubt.