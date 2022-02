The 5 minutes before and after the first goal was perfect. You could sense a goal was coming and the crowd was willing it. I always felt like we'd go on to win and once we scored the first you could sense the relief. Loved how we harassed and won the ball again straight after kick off. All it took was those 10 mins of upping our intensity and it was game over. Made up for all the forwards scoring, especially Diaz. Also made up to see Gomez starting a league game again after so long. We'll need him for the run-in.