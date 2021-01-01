having had a chance to watch the game, fair play norwich for having a go, i hope they dont go down, try to play nice football and are pretty good around the pitch but lack prowess up front, as they have for some years now, much rather see three other teams wave goodbye to the league before i'd be looking at norwich



i dont think anyone had a bad game, everyone was ok and some shone brighter than others and for the vast majority of it we controlled the game save a few breakaways, our failing in the first half was creating top quality chances, we had a couple but not that many. Having gone a goal down and with the subs on we ramped up and put them under much more pressure by suffocating them around their box and ended up with three sweet goals, one each for our front men, which is kinda perfect



mo was totally back to himself, vvd imperious, thiago's sub was the greatest influencer, controlling tempo, keeping pressure, wonderful



great to see joe back and i thought he was fine, obviously doesn't offer what trent does going forward but solid performance



certainly makes my weekend feel that much sweeter