Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis  (Read 9462 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 08:12:26 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 08:10:06 pm
Oh my!

All three of our goals today will go in memory - Mane's overhead kick, Alisson to Salah and this one..

About which the media insist it was a clearance not a pass  :butt
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 08:15:48 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 06:23:46 pm
Disagree. Ox was poor but thought Naby was fine. Hendo needs either Fab or Thiago next to him to have the right balance.
Keita and Ox together are never going to be our first choice, so it would always be one of them plus two from Hendo, Fabinho and Thiago.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 08:16:42 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:30:20 pm
We gained more control? That would somehow indicate that we didnt have control of the game in the first place which is patently not true.

Yeah like when I had some ice cream and then had more ice cream it meant I hadn't had any ice-cream in the first place. ;)

'More' is a comparative term when used in this way

Quote
Goals create the narrative so its understandable but in no way were those subs needed to get the result.
Yeah I agree that's probably the case
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 08:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 08:12:26 pm
About which the media insist it was a clearance not a pass  :butt

Only Ederson does passes according to thems.

Glorious result today so well happy with the red men! 
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 08:27:06 pm »
Quote
3 - Alisson's assist to Salah was his third goal involvement in the Premier League (1 goal + 2 assists); the most of any goalkeeper in the tournament since he arrived at Liverpool.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 08:32:51 pm »
That second half at anfield was a dagger to city hearts.
YNWA

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 08:49:14 pm »
Wow. I loved the game today. Norwich looked so up for it in the first half but our response was absolutely shattering. With Anfield at full roar, the depth we have, and our insane quality when we have everyone fit. I swear to God we can win the fucking quadruple. We're probably the best team on the planet.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 08:50:58 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 08:03:44 pm
It's back on then, isn't it?
Was never off really
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 08:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:30:20 pm
We gained more control? That would somehow indicate that we didnt have control of the game in the first place which is patently not true. Goals create the narrative so its understandable but in no way were those subs needed to get the result.

If you don't believe that Thiago replacing Chamberlain didn't bring us a control of the game that we were lacking before it, I can only recommend you rewatch the first 17 mins of the second half to see how much Chamberlain's performance regressed from the first half.

I don't think you'd even need to see the rest of the second half to know that you made a mistake in suggesting we had great control before then.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 09:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:56:21 pm
If you don't believe that Thiago replacing Chamberlain didn't bring us a control of the game that we were lacking before it, I can only recommend you rewatch the first 17 mins of the second half to see how much Chamberlain's performance regressed from the first half.

I don't think you'd even need to see the rest of the second half to know that you made a mistake in suggesting we had great control before then.
We were a different team after the subs, Ox was really poor in the second half.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm »
thank fuck for that! woke up for work and put the game on to see us trailing but lucky for me it was perfecting timing to see our two goals just before i left the house BUT the shift has been a fucking nightmare cos all i've been thinking about was 'they better not have equalised, they better not have equalised'

fired up the computer and what a relief  :hally

then i saw city lost  :lmao

game on

weekend is gonna be boss now, thankyou reds 8)

starting with watching the second half  :lickin
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 10:22:11 pm »

Ox still has a role for us but he needs to be alongside two of Fabinho/Hendo/Thiago. Partnering him with Naby, Harvey or Curtis makes it tough on him. To be fair they also struggle when theyre not alongside our first choice midfield 3.

Its only because we have such an insane run of fixtures that Jurgen had to rotate so much today. We may see a similar line up in the Cup game against Norwich.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 10:27:31 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 05:31:01 pm
What a shambles of a HT Thread..

We played well in the first half, just couldn't finish. We needed the kick up the ass in the second half to keep going and step up our finishing and we did just that with some great goals. We could've easily smashed them 5 or 6, but the timing of the goals brought the impression that it was a close game.

Hendo was really good, and he got a belter of an assist. Tsimikas did what he had to do, Thiago gave us more control and I liked what I saw from Origi in his cameo. Gomez stepped in decently but could improve his crossing, Mane did okay in a new role for him, and Salah was a menace for the opposition. Great to see him get that 150the goal and for Diaz to get his 1st goal for us. Good game for most of our players.

Norwich played the game the right way, so a shout out to them.

I'm surprised you're surprised! It's got to the stage whereby I think I'd rather the thread remained locked as the half time part doesn't really seem to serve any purpose.

It's Liverpool we are watching and we should all know by now that it's very rare for our team to do it the easy way.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 10:43:32 pm »
Great game and result, and delighted to see Diaz get his first goal. Going a goal down made the result so much more satisfying than a 3-0 cruise, and has no doubt annoyed plenty of rivals.

For a while it looked like all the changes might backfire and I thought Norwich were better than expected, despite our dominance. But we hung in there, Klopp made the right subs, and our front 3 did the rest.

So many things to enjoy - Sadio's overhead kick, Hendo's slide rule pass and Diaz's finish, and Anfield in full voice. But Mo's goal though - I hope that gets the credit it deserves. That's a 70 yard assist from Alisson which Mo controls perfectly, takes his time, then puts the keeper and a defender on their arses whilst he rolls it in the opposite corner.

There were a few disjointed moments and Ox looked gassed after 30 minutes, but we didn't panic after the goal and just kept on pressing them back. A nice rest for Trent, Robbo and Fabinho, and we'll hopefully have Jota back to give us more options at Wembley. Great to see Joe back, who had a solid performance at RB and is decent backup for Trent when required.

The title race is shaping up very nicely after City's result. Pep will be feeling the pressure and we now have the momentum. Onwards and upwards.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:45:06 pm by keyop »
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 11:22:46 pm »
I don't think I have been in love that much with a squad in forever, it is heartwarming to watch them work together as a team, even when things don't always click straight away. When Thiago came on I was thinking, oh it is going to be okay now. He has this ability to run the show, it's magic. Great goals, too - always happy for Sadio, ace pass by Henderson and made up for Diaz getting his first goal for us in front of the Kop. I've rarely seen a player anywhere come in and fit in that much from the go, it feels like he has been here for months when it has been a mere three weeks. And Mo... I am in the corner of 'we should not break wage structure and from a strategic point of view the club needs to look at expenses', but by God. I pray that we'll keep him. Seeing him play just fills me with immense joy, it's a bit ridiculous really. Also hope Sadio and Big Div will stay, right now I don't want to imagine this team without them.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 11:50:12 pm »
AFCON woke up in the 2nd half.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #256 on: Today at 12:14:55 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:27:31 pm
I'm surprised you're surprised! It's got to the stage whereby I think I'd rather the thread remained locked as the half time part doesn't really seem to serve any purpose.

It's Liverpool we are watching and we should all know by now that it's very rare for our team to do it the easy way.

If we did that though it would severely reduce our opportunities of using the term 'bedwetter'.  :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #257 on: Today at 12:28:14 am »
Loved how we went up a gear once they scored.  Result never in doubt.  Great to see all front 3 score, as bobby and jota both out for a while.  Momentum is with us, just need to smash Leeds midweek. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #258 on: Today at 12:50:46 am »
Thiago eh, cool and efficient as fuck that lad
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #259 on: Today at 12:51:29 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:56:21 pm
If you don't believe that Thiago replacing Chamberlain didn't bring us a control of the game that we were lacking before it, I can only recommend you rewatch the first 17 mins of the second half to see how much Chamberlain's performance regressed from the first half.

I don't think you'd even need to see the rest of the second half to know that you made a mistake in suggesting we had great control before then.

Oh, what control exactly did Norwich have in the game aside from Joel putting one in the net for them? Thiago is better than Ox but we were in control regardless. If you think we shouldn't have already been winning the game at that point then I'm not sure what to tell you.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #260 on: Today at 12:58:35 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:51:29 am
Oh, what control exactly did Norwich have in the game aside from Joel putting one in the net for them?
Didn't say Norwich had control

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:51:29 am
If you think we shouldn't have already been winning the game at that point then I'm not sure what to tell you.
Didn't say we shouldn't have been winning.

I guess we can take from you not addressing what I actually said, and instead trying to shift to argue these things I didn't say, as some kind of tacit agreement with my point :thumbsup
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #261 on: Today at 01:25:48 am »
I blame myself, as you will too... and as Klopp did, and as every hack did... we'll send out our 2nd string here and just fuck it up like we always do. A 'rest day' v Norwich. Never. Fantastic win.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #262 on: Today at 01:27:52 am »
I didn't see 7 changes. I dunno... we buy one player and we've got 8 options suddenly. Maybe I should just buy into it?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #263 on: Today at 01:58:57 am »
Fair play to Norwich for having a go. Strange that we needed to go a goal down before we started to go through the gears. Still, was a nice win in the end.

Mane - lovely finish to hit that down.
Diaz - a real strikers goal. Nice run and movement, control with right, and dink off the left.
Mo - lovely. Alisson assist, great control, and most of all composure to roll it in after a sharp turn. Lovely.

Gomez grew into the game, lovely to see him play again.

Keita and Ox frustrated, for me at least. I dont want to be a brat about it all, but I would t be bothered, in the slightest, if both of them left in summer in exchange for one durable and dependable midfielder.

Anyway, three lovely points, and a nice Brucie bonus as Kane got a brace and Spurs beat City.

The race is on. Love it!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #264 on: Today at 02:47:46 am »
One needs to remember that with so many changes, one shouldn't expect flowing fluid footy. It seems if we're not up 3-0 by halftime there are those looking to have a whinge. And of course we have to finish it off by winning 5-0 and still there will be critics.

Just step back and let the mentality monsters do their thing. As long as we get the three points, that's all that matters.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #265 on: Today at 03:35:51 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:27:31 pm
I'm surprised you're surprised! It's got to the stage whereby I think I'd rather the thread remained locked as the half time part doesn't really seem to serve any purpose.
It keeps the moaning in one place (more or less). If there was no half time thread, the mods would have to lock every player thread and tactics thread to avoid people moaning in those.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #266 on: Today at 03:50:25 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:58:57 am

Diaz - a real strikers goal. Nice run and movement, control with right, and dink off the left.


Without being excessively picky, not certain I'd characterize Lucho's goal as a dink.

More of a toink, off to the corner flag for a raucous celebration.

Think more onomatopoeic goal description analysis would be a good thing...  ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #267 on: Today at 04:05:27 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 03:35:51 am
It keeps the moaning in one place (more or less). If there was no half time thread, the mods would have to lock every player thread and tactics thread to avoid people moaning in those.

And I'm surprised still that so many people are bothered by the content of the HT thread. 

We're drawing with Norwich at home and....    People are going to only focus on the bright side?  People are supposed to be happy with the result after 45? 

Of course people are going to point out who's played poorly and which opportunity should have been answered and who should sub out as soon as possible.  To me, I don't see a bunch of people saying the team can't win, won't win, is no good, should be sold off en masse.  Seems more just like people voicing their observations and opinions as most of us would do sitting around with our buddies in our own homes or at the stadium or wherever we watch from.

But, I do agree with one thing.   If we didn't have the HT thread, when would we get to read so much about bed-wetting?

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #268 on: Today at 04:08:09 am »
having had a chance to watch the game, fair play norwich for having a go, i hope they dont go down, try to play nice football and are pretty good around the pitch but lack prowess up front, as they have for some years now, much rather see three other teams wave goodbye to the league before i'd be looking at norwich

i dont think anyone had a bad game, everyone was ok and some shone brighter than others and for the vast majority of it we controlled the game save a few breakaways, our failing in the first half was creating top quality chances, we had a couple but not that many. Having gone a goal down and with the subs on we ramped up and put them under much more pressure by suffocating them around their box and ended up with three sweet goals, one each for our front men, which is kinda perfect

mo was totally back to himself, vvd imperious, thiago's sub was the greatest influencer, controlling tempo, keeping pressure, wonderful

great to see joe back and i thought he was fine, obviously doesn't offer what trent does going forward but solid performance

certainly makes my weekend feel that much sweeter
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #269 on: Today at 04:08:14 am »
Our fan?  ;D  ;D Lovely.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Norwich 1 48' Rashica 64' Mane 67' Mo 81' Luis
« Reply #270 on: Today at 04:43:43 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 08:11:57 pm
Missed most of the game but saw the last 20 minutes and delighted we came back from 1-0. I was wondering how the hell are we losing to Norwich. Did the lack of our first choice full backs hamper our cutting edge as we rely so much on Robbo n Trent. If they are not playing it seems to highlight the lack of creativity in CM, although maybe Ox and Keita did their jobs as CM is there to do the hard miles n full backs are our chief outlets. Gomez is a better defending than getting forward.

Anyway great comeback especially now City lost.

I thought it went like this


1. Their goal was a complete fluke.
2. They played  with a lot of energy and belief they could compete (but got caught offside on most attacks). Sargent on the right and Rashika on the left had some decent moments, I though our fullbacks did ok but obviously Joe hasnt started a league game for ages (I think its over a year).
3. We had at least 2 good chances to score  in the first, Mo was turning the fullback inside out. The chance he created for Tsimikas was amazing - looked a certain goal before he hit it over.
4.  So it could have easily been 1-0 to us. And then Tiago came on and you saw what happened.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:47:15 am by kavah »
