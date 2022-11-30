Next season is going to be a nightmare for anyone on less than 12 i'd say.



2 of the best allocations gone, and replaced with crap.



FWIW, last time they were in the league these sold out on:



Sheff United (2,865): Started on 15, sold out on 9

Burnley (2,354): Started on 18, sold out on 15



I'll be on 15, and not that hopeful of getting Burnley to be honest. Hopefully City don't piss about again this season otherwise i'll probably drop to 14.



Also, Luton have got to sort Kenilworth Road out for broadcasters, which might be a reduction in capacity