Away Tickets  (Read 14580 times)

Re: Away Tickets
November 30, 2022, 06:30:10 pm
Quote from: AR48 on November 29, 2022, 09:57:27 pm
Realistically, what away draw in the league/FA cup would see tickets drop to all ST/Members? Or has that ship now sailed?
Last game that went to all members in the FA Cup was West Ham away which was a replay.

And MK Dons away in the League Cup.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Re: Away Tickets
December 1, 2022, 10:57:57 am
Quote from: Hij on November 30, 2022, 06:30:10 pm
Last game that went to all members in the FA Cup was West Ham away which was a replay.

And MK Dons away in the League Cup.

Am pretty sure the West Ham replay only went to all members due to a cock up by the ticket office.
Re: Away Tickets
December 1, 2022, 11:32:57 am
Quote from: benitezexpletives on December  1, 2022, 10:57:57 am
Am pretty sure the West Ham replay only went to all members due to a cock up by the ticket office.

What cock up? We got a big allocation and it went to all ST, before it dropped it to all members
Re: Away Tickets
December 1, 2022, 11:40:37 am
Quote from: benitezexpletives on December  1, 2022, 10:57:57 am
Am pretty sure the West Ham replay only went to all members due to a cock up by the ticket office.

Think that was another West Ham game in the league which went on sale without the credits applied one season.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Away Tickets
December 1, 2022, 11:48:30 am
Quote from: Hij on November 30, 2022, 06:30:10 pm
Last game that went to all members in the FA Cup was West Ham away which was a replay.

And MK Dons away in the League Cup.

And CL was Napoli

Sometimes Southampton or Leicester goes to all Season Ticket holders (happened the year before Covid) but literally a dozen tickets if that

Got my own membership in Jan 2018, got all 3 ACS and 13+ prem for homes and managed to get on the away ladders with MK and Napoli/Rangers
Re: Away Tickets
December 1, 2022, 01:29:57 pm
Brighton now randomly checking away tickets at the away ground.
https://www.northstandchat.com/threads/10-game-ban-and-50-loyalty-point-deduction.398019/

10 game ban for the above due to name on ticket not matching ID!
Re: Away Tickets
December 1, 2022, 03:37:56 pm
Quote from: swoopy on December  1, 2022, 01:29:57 pm
Brighton now randomly checking away tickets at the away ground.
https://www.northstandchat.com/threads/10-game-ban-and-50-loyalty-point-deduction.398019/

10 game ban for the above due to name on ticket not matching ID!

Net is closing - PL clubs all met to discuss digital ticketing

Everton doing trials at city, arsenal doing random collections for some fixtures, brighton doing checks and bans... probs see every club come out with some kind of trial or new rules as the season goes on with it being implemented from next year

Might open the away ladder for some, glad I got all the grounds ticked off in the last few years before it comes in though
Re: Away Tickets
December 1, 2022, 04:56:07 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on December  1, 2022, 03:37:56 pm
Net is closing - PL clubs all met to discuss digital ticketing

Everton doing trials at city, arsenal doing random collections for some fixtures, brighton doing checks and bans... probs see every club come out with some kind of trial or new rules as the season goes on with it being implemented from next year

Might open the away ladder for some, glad I got all the grounds ticked off in the last few years before it comes in though


Yep. Great news
Re: Away Tickets
December 1, 2022, 06:18:57 pm
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on December  1, 2022, 04:56:07 pm

Yep. Great news

Still be a closed shop. No way people with them away credits will give them up. Burner phones will be used.
Re: Away Tickets
December 1, 2022, 06:34:45 pm
The NFC pass has the name on. Not hard for them to check a few at away games too.
Re: Away Tickets
December 17, 2022, 06:17:07 am
Quote from: James_1906 on September 19, 2022, 09:33:36 am
Updated

Hi James. Do you have an updated away spreadsheet please mate.
Re: Away Tickets
January 22, 2023, 04:47:05 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on September 19, 2022, 09:33:36 am
Updated

Can you please update the away ticket file with what Villa, Brentford & Brighton away sold out on?
Re: Away Tickets
February 11, 2023, 12:13:21 am
Quote from: James_1906 on September 19, 2022, 09:33:36 am
Updated

Hiya James, could you update?

Alternatively, I've started putting together a copy on a google sheet. We're missing these games if anyone knows a way of finding out:

Arsenal
Glasgow Rangers
Notts Forest
Ajax
Tottenham
Manchester City (EFL)
Villa
Brentford
Brighton
Wolves
Brighton (FA cup)
Wolves
Newcastle
Crystal Palace
Re: Away Tickets
February 11, 2023, 11:28:20 am
Go on lad.

Quote from: ewok-red-97 on February 11, 2023, 12:13:21 am
Hiya James, could you update?

Alternatively, I've started putting together a copy on a google sheet. We're missing these games if anyone knows a way of finding out:

Arsenal - 8 from 18/19 or 19/20
Glasgow Rangers - 1 from 19/20 or 22/23
Notts Forest - 3 from 18/19 or 19/20
Ajax - 3 from 19/20 or 22/23
Tottenham - 8 from 18/19 or 19/20
Manchester City (EFL) - MK Dons from 19/20
Villa - 2 from 18/19 or 19/20
Brentford - 18 from 18/19
Brighton - 3 from 18/19 or 19/20
Wolves (FA Cup) - All ST and Members
Brighton (FA Cup) - All ST and Members
Wolves - 3 from 18/19 or 19/20
Newcastle - tbc
Crystal Palace - tbc
Re: Away Tickets
February 11, 2023, 02:26:40 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on February 11, 2023, 11:28:20 am
Go on lad.

Legend, thanks so much.

I've inputted those and the link to the spreadsheet here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1zfZlhaiXdsziOVQYqA2mk88F6qyjwex1THA4DesHXRo/edit?usp=sharing

Will try to keep it updated but if you'd be up for helping PM me your email and I'll give you edit access to the google sheet!
Re: Away Tickets
February 11, 2023, 03:05:07 pm
Is right son. Just pm me if you need help.
Re: Away Tickets
February 12, 2023, 09:08:26 pm
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on February 11, 2023, 02:26:40 pm
Legend, thanks so much.

I've inputted those and the link to the spreadsheet here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1zfZlhaiXdsziOVQYqA2mk88F6qyjwex1THA4DesHXRo/edit?usp=sharing

Will try to keep it updated but if you'd be up for helping PM me your email and I'll give you edit access to the google sheet!

Excellent work thanks
Re: Away Tickets
February 14, 2023, 11:10:07 am
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on February 11, 2023, 02:26:40 pm
Legend, thanks so much.

I've inputted those and the link to the spreadsheet here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1zfZlhaiXdsziOVQYqA2mk88F6qyjwex1THA4DesHXRo/edit?usp=sharing

Will try to keep it updated but if you'd be up for helping PM me your email and I'll give you edit access to the google sheet!
Newcastle initially sold out on 2 but that was before the returns sale, which is @ 1300 today for those with 1+
Re: Away Tickets
February 20, 2023, 12:24:54 pm
Quote from: ABJ on February 14, 2023, 11:10:07 am
Newcastle initially sold out on 2 but that was before the returns sale, which is @ 1300 today for those with 1+

Thanks, have updated:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1zfZlhaiXdsziOVQYqA2mk88F6qyjwex1THA4DesHXRo/edit?usp=sharing
Re: Away Tickets
Yesterday at 11:34:31 pm
So Burnley, Sheff Utd & Luton Town replacing Southampton, Leicester & Leeds next season.

I'm on 14 aways next season from 11, missed out on Fulham, Brentford, Bournemouth, Palace & Man City.

Lost 3 decent allocations with the relegated clubs & have no chance with Luton unless they play their homes in a bigger stadium, Burnley will be borderline on 14 & only Sheffield Utd that I should definitely qualify.

Hopeful for Palace & Man City will depend if they don't keep the reduced allocation or not.

So likely to be on max 14 but probably 13 for 2024/25 season.

Going to struggle getting any higher up the ladder until Bournemouth & Brentford get relegated.
Re: Away Tickets
Today at 09:32:11 am
If its right that luton is a 1032 allocation then be looking at a ballot for those on 19 aways and probably 6/700 odd dropping from 19 to 18 next season. can see it being a ballot but credit not counting or giving everyone on 19 aways the credit for it. its a ridiculous allocation for the premier league makes Bournemouth's look generous!!
Re: Away Tickets
Today at 10:05:07 am
Quote from: elmothered1 on Today at 09:32:11 am
If its right that luton is a 1032 allocation then be looking at a ballot for those on 19 aways and probably 6/700 odd dropping from 19 to 18 next season. can see it being a ballot but credit not counting or giving everyone on 19 aways the credit for it. its a ridiculous allocation for the premier league makes Bournemouth's look generous!!

Bournemouth is 1316 - so not sure how you've worked out 600-700 will drop down to 18
Re: Away Tickets
Today at 11:04:30 am
Next season is going to be a nightmare for anyone on less than 12 i'd say.

2 of the best allocations gone, and replaced with crap.

FWIW, last time they were in the league these sold out on:

Sheff United (2,865): Started on 15, sold out on 9
Burnley (2,354): Started on 18, sold out on 15

I'll be on 15, and not that hopeful of getting Burnley to be honest. Hopefully City don't piss about again this season otherwise i'll probably drop to 14.

Also, Luton have got to sort Kenilworth Road out for broadcasters, which might be a reduction in capacity
Re: Away Tickets
Today at 01:41:52 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:05:07 am
Bournemouth is 1316 - so not sure how you've worked out 600-700 will drop down to 18

my bad for some reason i thought bournemouth was 17/1800
Re: Away Tickets
Today at 03:21:34 pm
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on February 11, 2023, 02:26:40 pm
Legend, thanks so much.

I've inputted those and the link to the spreadsheet here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1zfZlhaiXdsziOVQYqA2mk88F6qyjwex1THA4DesHXRo/edit?usp=sharing

Will try to keep it updated but if you'd be up for helping PM me your email and I'll give you edit access to the google sheet!

West Ham dropped as well. I got them with 4 credits.
'The evidence shows conclusively that Liverpool fans neither caused nor contributed to the deaths of 96 men, women and children.'
