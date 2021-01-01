« previous next »
Author Topic: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm  (Read 2711 times)

Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #40 on: Today at 01:27:11 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:09:03 pm
Probably another 1-0 with our winner coming from an unlikely source. An o.g would suffice.

Wonder if Norwich are planning to fly over today? :(
I'd take any win right now.
I was thinking that about Norwich getting here, I think we always fly down there so assume they'd do the same. Wouldn't fancy it today though. Even if they were aiming for JLA there's no guarantee they'd be able to land there. It looks like there's planty of flights being diverted and in some cases turned around.

I wouldn't fancy being up in the air today, especially if  may end up back where I started!
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:31:49 pm »
Not having this rotation stuff unless Klopp is advised by the medical staff some need it.

Strongest team possible tomorrow and next Wednesday please. We need to keep winning and cant afford to underestimate anybody.

This game wont be as easy as it might have been if Farke was still there.
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 01:31:49 pm
Not having this rotation stuff unless Klopp is advised by the medical staff some need it.

Strongest team possible tomorrow and next Wednesday please. We need to keep winning and cant afford to underestimate anybody.

This game wont be as easy as it might have been if Farke was still there.

Depends on who is rotating, you could bring Diaz in for 60mins, tell him to go hell for leather, and Mane getting 30mins then spin it about against Leeds. Imagine being the right back against that!
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #43 on: Today at 02:12:34 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 01:31:49 pm
Not having this rotation stuff unless Klopp is advised by the medical staff some need it.

Strongest team possible tomorrow and next Wednesday please. We need to keep winning and cant afford to underestimate anybody.

This game wont be as easy as it might have been if Farke was still there.
I mean we rotate all the time. We rotated for the Leicester-Burnley-Inter games and we'll rotate players through the rest of the season as long as we have multiple games in a week. There's not much point having a deep squad if you're not going to.
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:17:34 pm »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 12:33:25 pm
Wondering would it be worthwhile giving Kelleher a run out in goals in this one. He is likely to be playing the Cup Final so it would be useful for him to get some match practice. You would hope that we have more than enough to beat them so getting 90 minutes in his gloves would be a good idea in my opinion

Kloppo on whether Caoimhin Kelleher will play a competitive or non-competitive game before the League Cup final:

Hes used to that. He always plays when hes not [been] playing before. Hes used to that. No, no plans. Hopefully we dont have to do it, not because I dont trust Caoimh  it would mean something happens to Ali and I hope that will not happen.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #45 on: Today at 02:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 01:31:49 pm
Not having this rotation stuff unless Klopp is advised by the medical staff some need it.


He's built a squad of this quality so he can utilise it through the heavy fixture congestion that we see before us. Norwich at home will likely be different to Chelsea in the cup final.
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #46 on: Today at 02:19:38 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 01:31:49 pm
Not having this rotation stuff unless Klopp is advised by the medical staff some need it.

Strongest team possible tomorrow and next Wednesday please. We need to keep winning and cant afford to underestimate anybody.

This game wont be as easy as it might have been if Farke was still there.

I disagree. We have a competitive squad and we saw how the subs worked for us in the last 3 games.  So I expect  a few changes and  full use of 14 player match day squad.

Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:25:29 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:19:38 pm
I disagree. We have a competitive squad and we saw how the subs worked for us in the last 3 games. So I expect  a few changes and  full use of 14 player match day squad.

id be surprised if there wasnt. Its like people dont know Jürgen Klopp at all expecting hed play the same team!

ITs a mad busy spell at the moment, squad will be used, we saw that already in Milan with Ibou and Harvey coming in.

Fully expect Matip to be back, and then Ibou again maybe midweek (or the other way round). Also half expecting Tsimikas to get a start in one of these 2 as well. And of course there will be various midfield options to go with now they are all fit I think.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:29:19 pm »
Yeah I think Tsimikas will play this one.

Probably a Fabinho, Keita and Henderson midfield based on minutes played midweek? Although I wouldn't be surprised if Milner was given a run out.

Diaz for Mane.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #49 on: Today at 02:36:39 pm »
Any chance of the game being called off because of the storms? Hope not..
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:43:45 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 02:36:39 pm
Any chance of the game being called off because of the storms? Hope not..

Liverpool forecast is fine after midnight tonight
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:45:18 pm »
Don't think there's a risk, unless there's been knock-ons with other elements, such as travel.  Still won't be great weather at the weekend, but all of the storm stuff should be played out.

In terms of the worst-hit areas of the country, the NW isn't too bad with the winds (I'm sure it was windier the other night).  We're only hearing so much about it in the media because London's getting some for a change.
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:48:22 pm »
Referee: Mike Dean.
Assistants: Mark Scholes, Richard West.
Fourth official: Matt Donohue.
VAR: John Brooks.
Assistant VAR: Dan Cook.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #53 on: Today at 02:54:22 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:43:45 pm
Liverpool forecast is fine after midnight tonight
But will there be a stadium left to play the fixture?   :-\
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #54 on: Today at 02:54:59 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:48:22 pm
Referee: Mike Dean.
Assistants: Mark Scholes, Richard West.
Fourth official: Matt Donohue.
VAR: John Brooks.
Assistant VAR: Dan Cook.
Oh no!

or

That's good!

Or

Whatever the reaction I should have on these matters...
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #55 on: Today at 02:56:25 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:27:11 pm
I'd take any win right now.
I was thinking that about Norwich getting here, I think we always fly down there so assume they'd do the same. Wouldn't fancy it today though. Even if they were aiming for JLA there's no guarantee they'd be able to land there. It looks like there's planty of flights being diverted and in some cases turned around.

I wouldn't fancy being up in the air today, especially if  may end up back where I started!


According to Dean Smith in his press conference, they're flying so long as the pilot's happy to do so. I guess if the flight is diverted or cancelled, then it's a four hour road trip for the Norwich team. IIRC, we had similar problems with our away fixture at Carrow Road a few years ago, the year we won the league.

Either way, I just hope the winds have died down a little by tomorrow and they don't hamper our performance again.
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #56 on: Today at 02:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 02:56:25 pm

According to Dean Smith in his press conference, they're flying so long as the pilot's happy to do so. I guess if the flight is diverted or cancelled, then it's a four hour road trip for the Norwich team. IIRC, we had similar problems with our away fixture at Carrow Road a few years ago, the year we won the league.

Either way, I just hope the winds have died down a little by tomorrow and they don't hamper our performance again.


Don't see the problem...we used to do Norwich away in a van...dozen of us....so two vans , they're sorted.
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #57 on: Today at 03:16:03 pm »
Dean Smith has given them a little bit of hope, ultimately I still think they'll go down but they seem to be having a fair go of it. Under the old fella they'd probably be going down with a couple of wins to their name. You'd like t think tomorrow would be routine, but I don't think we'll hammer them by any means, any win is enough.

Alisson
Trent   Konate   VVD   Robertson
Fabinho
Keita   Thiago
Salah   Bobby   Diaz

The next couple of league games this week could be a great chance for a first Diaz goal. Hopefully Bobby can add to the one from the other night and Salah can get his 150th for the club. Two games we should be licking our lips at with plenty of entertaining football. Konate to keep his place after a great match the other night. I'd play Gomez in one of these next couple too. Leeds at the minute look even worse than Norwich do.

COME ON YOU FUCKIN REDMEN!!!!!!
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #58 on: Today at 03:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 02:56:25 pm

According to Dean Smith in his press conference, they're flying so long as the pilot's happy to do so. I guess if the flight is diverted or cancelled, then it's a four hour road trip for the Norwich team. IIRC, we had similar problems with our away fixture at Carrow Road a few years ago, the year we won the league.

Either way, I just hope the winds have died down a little by tomorrow and they don't hamper our performance again.

Just had a quick look at the Met Office and it looks relatively OK for 3pm tomorrow.
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #59 on: Today at 03:47:28 pm »
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #60 on: Today at 04:07:10 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:02:23 am
Is it just me or have we had loads of Saturday 3pm kickoffs?

I know the TV coverage is meant to be spread equally over the season and match going fans like the "every other Saturday" vibes but it feels like we've had more than usual this season.

Anyway, let's thrash them and start turning the screws on the cheaters.
I know what you mean. I wonder if its just because while there were no fans every game was on TV, but its certainly felt like Im having to watch via streams a bit more than usual this season
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #61 on: Today at 04:17:51 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:49:58 pm
Weve lost 2 of our last 40 odd games in all competitions. In any world without financial cheats like City, we would be hailed as greats. We have been performing at a high level since Klopps first full season given that we have collected so many points, even last year when the squad was gutted we came back and got top 4. (Walloped the red Mancs on their own grass as well).
Simple fact is, without us, the league would be shite as no one can compete with the baldy whingeing one, as he has two top level squads to choose from despite his cry arsing and petulance.

We've drawn too many games this season. I totally agree that City have changed the rules but ignoring them and looking at our squad, and what we know we're capable of, we should be capable of winning 10 in a row and we shouldn't have dropped as many points this season as we have.
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #62 on: Today at 04:31:29 pm »
No reason not to take three points from this.

Here's what I'd like to see:

Ali

Gomez-Matip-VVD-Mad Greek

Fabinho-Milly-CuJo

Mo-Bobby-Luis D

Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #63 on: Today at 04:35:46 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 04:31:29 pm
No reason not to take three points from this.

Here's what I'd like to see:

Ali

Gomez-Matip-VVD-Mad Greek

Fabinho-Milly-CuJo

Mo-Bobby-Luis D



My eyes are hurting
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #64 on: Today at 04:45:02 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 04:35:46 pm
My eyes are hurting

Agreed rc.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #65 on: Today at 04:45:31 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 04:35:46 pm
My eyes are hurting
Tears of joy?
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #66 on: Today at 04:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:17:51 pm
We've drawn too many games this season. I totally agree that City have changed the rules but ignoring them and looking at our squad, and what we know we're capable of, we should be capable of winning 10 in a row and we shouldn't have dropped as many points this season as we have.

We have to put that down to a bit of rustiness really following a mad last season and players still finding their feet after injury and disruption. During December before the Covid stuff disrupted us and since the turn of the new year we look far more like the side of the previous seasons. Leicester I think was a freak one but the bulk of our poorer results have come prior to the last international break such as the Brentford and Brighton results.

Id back us to win 10 in a row right now, albeit we do still have some tricky games to navigate such as Brighton, Southampton and Arsenal away.
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #67 on: Today at 04:55:15 pm »
I've added a preview now for those who wish to read it. Bit shorter than usual due to lack of time.
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #68 on: Today at 05:05:47 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 04:07:10 pm
I know what you mean. I wonder if its just because while there were no fans every game was on TV, but its certainly felt like Im having to watch via streams a bit more than usual this season

I hadn't even considered that possibility mate but that's probably it and also that pre pandemic I worked every Saturday so missed the early and 3pms anyway.
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #69 on: Today at 05:15:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 04:55:15 pm
I've added a preview now for those who wish to read it. Bit shorter than usual due to lack of time.




Thanks duvva   :scarf
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #70 on: Today at 05:27:56 pm »
Any chance Storm Eunice could trouble this one (or other PL games) going ahead? Would be quite the inconvenience like
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #71 on: Today at 05:28:40 pm »
Thanks for the OP duvva!
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #72 on: Today at 05:33:37 pm »
Going to anfield tomorrow

Is there any chance of the game being cancelled?
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #73 on: Today at 05:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 05:27:56 pm
Any chance Storm Eunice could trouble this one (or other PL games) going ahead? Would be quite the inconvenience like
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 05:33:37 pm
Going to anfield tomorrow

Is there any chance of the game being cancelled?
Shouldnt be. Wind should die down overnight, but it does look like itll be proper cold tomorrow afternoon
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #74 on: Today at 05:39:04 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 05:33:37 pm
Going to anfield tomorrow

Is there any chance of the game being cancelled?

Dont think so mate winds 15-20mph all day tomorrow.
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #75 on: Today at 05:40:06 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 05:33:37 pm
Going to anfield tomorrow

Is there any chance of the game being cancelled?
I've not heard anything on local news to suggest this.

BBC only forecasting chilly, with light rain showers and a fresh breeze for tomorrow.
Re: PRE MATCH - Liverpool v Norwich City Sat 19 Feb KO 3pm
« Reply #76 on: Today at 05:42:17 pm »
3 games in 7 days looked like it caught up with a few on Wednesday and this will the 4th game in a row were we only have 2 recovery days. If we cant make use of the squad for a home game against Norwich after a tough away Champions League fixture then we never can. We'll need some freshness in the team and maybe protect one or two from injury.


                          Alisson


Trent          Matip          Konate          Tsimikas


     Elliott          Henderson          Keita


         Salah          Firmino          Diaz


Subs: Mane, Ox, Jones, Thiago, Fabinho, Milner, van Dijk, Robertson, Kelleher
