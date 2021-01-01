Dean Smith has given them a little bit of hope, ultimately I still think they'll go down but they seem to be having a fair go of it. Under the old fella they'd probably be going down with a couple of wins to their name. You'd like t think tomorrow would be routine, but I don't think we'll hammer them by any means, any win is enough.



Alisson

Trent Konate VVD Robertson

Fabinho

Keita Thiago

Salah Bobby Diaz



The next couple of league games this week could be a great chance for a first Diaz goal. Hopefully Bobby can add to the one from the other night and Salah can get his 150th for the club. Two games we should be licking our lips at with plenty of entertaining football. Konate to keep his place after a great match the other night. I'd play Gomez in one of these next couple too. Leeds at the minute look even worse than Norwich do.



COME ON YOU FUCKIN REDMEN!!!!!!