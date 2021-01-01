Look at the swagger at full time. Theyre back !
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Expanding all their energy against Leeds on a heavy ground. What an idiot.They have nothing left on their tank to face Atletico.
You just know Leeds will rock up there with an absolute shield of a defense midweek in response to this, to frustrate us.Remember, they came to play United, so they didn't plan on upping their game.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Fucking Ralf trying to give those mongrels the Kloppo celebration
Title is on!Next season...
United are Leeds biggest game and Bielsa's side have conceded 6, 5 and now 4 in just two seasons against them. Surely you'd recognise when your gameplan plays into the opponent's hands and change it up a bit?
Put money on the Mancs.When they went a goal up I cashed it out for £20 profit.When Leeds got to 2-2 stuck more money onCashed that out when United scored again for £50Going to buy some beer and a curry. Thanks Mancs!
When are we playing United?
19th or 20th March from memory but it gets moved if either side progress in FA Cup
I am all for authoritarian rule
Considering this is a derby there hasnt been any mindless challenges so far. All very polite.
Maguire, what a tit Queue a dumb mistake the next game, as always.
You like it to be dirty?
No, I much prefer this, but the BS will never be able to play this refined.
Soyuncu playing offside in the opponents half
