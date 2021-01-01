Put money on the Mancs. When they went a goal up I cashed it out for £20 profit. When Leeds got to 2-2 stuck more money on Cashed that out when United scored again for £50 Going to buy some beer and a curry. Thanks Mancs!

The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x