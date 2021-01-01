« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35] 36   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February  (Read 23893 times)

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 04:00:50 pm »
Look at the swagger at full time. Theyre back !
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,076
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 04:01:28 pm »
Elanga stares down the Leeds fans. Points at the Manchester United badge and then points down.

Manchester United are going down? I dont think thats what he meant, but its what it looked like he was saying. Brain dead.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,546
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 04:01:38 pm »
Fucking Ralf trying to give those mongrels the Kloppo celebration  :lmao
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,988
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 04:01:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:00:50 pm
Look at the swagger at full time. Theyre back !
Title is on!





Next season...
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,441
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 04:02:24 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:00:50 pm
Look at the swagger at full time. Theyre back !

Put pressure on you to win your three in hand
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline SOHC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 04:02:33 pm »
Ugh, what an unlikable bunch of players
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,334
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 04:02:34 pm »
Celebrating like theyve got to the CL final.
Logged

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,491
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 04:02:37 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 03:55:56 pm
Expanding all their energy against Leeds on a heavy ground. What an idiot.

They have nothing left on their tank to face Atletico.
Luisito against these lot will be fun. He scored an absolute beauty against Osasuna from way out.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,039
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 04:03:03 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:56:51 pm
You just know Leeds will rock up there with an absolute shield of a defense midweek in response to this, to frustrate us.
Remember, they came to play United, so they didn't plan on upping their game.
no chance they only play one way, we'll batter them
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,357
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 04:04:56 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:01:38 pm
Fucking Ralf trying to give those mongrels the Kloppo celebration  :lmao

Loads of managers doing it now  :lmao :duh
Logged
We Won It Six Times

Premier League Winners 2019/20

JFT 97

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,631
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 04:05:42 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 04:01:46 pm
Title is on!





Next season...
Next decade perhaps
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,972
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 04:05:59 pm »
Put money on the Mancs.

When they went a goal up I cashed it out for £20 profit.

When Leeds got to 2-2 stuck more money on

Cashed that out when United scored again for £50

Going to buy some beer and a curry. Thanks Mancs!
Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,494
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 04:07:12 pm »
United are Leeds biggest game and Bielsa's side have conceded 6, 5 and now 4 in just two seasons against them. Surely you'd recognise when your gameplan plays into the opponent's hands and change it up a bit?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,972
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 04:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 04:07:12 pm
United are Leeds biggest game and Bielsa's side have conceded 6, 5 and now 4 in just two seasons against them. Surely you'd recognise when your gameplan plays into the opponent's hands and change it up a bit?

That centre back and the left back are possibly the worst players I've ever seen and I used to watch non-league sides when I worked away.

Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,039
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 04:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:05:59 pm
Put money on the Mancs.

When they went a goal up I cashed it out for £20 profit.

When Leeds got to 2-2 stuck more money on

Cashed that out when United scored again for £50

Going to buy some beer and a curry. Thanks Mancs!
like printing money
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 04:18:06 pm »
Back in 4th place, mentality monsters these lot they are baaaaaaacccccckkkkk I tell ya
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,309
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 04:20:23 pm »
When are we playing United?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,494
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 04:21:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:20:23 pm
When are we playing United?

End of March.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,441
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 04:21:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:20:23 pm
When are we playing United?

19th or 20th March from memory but it gets moved if either side progress in FA Cup
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,138
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 04:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:21:35 pm
19th or 20th March from memory but it gets moved if either side progress in FA Cup

I see what you did there.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,309
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 04:23:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:21:35 pm
19th or 20th March from memory but it gets moved if either side progress in FA Cup

I thought it was sooner than that. Thanks.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,456
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 04:37:59 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:20:23 pm
When are we playing United?

End of March.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,309
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 04:40:06 pm »
Not good by the goalie.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,456
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 04:41:08 pm »
He can strike a ball cant he. C'mon Wolves.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,309
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 04:42:21 pm »
Could have been 1-1.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,200
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 04:44:46 pm »

Wolves [1] - 0 Leicester; Ruben Neves 9' - https://streamgg.com/v/62126bec08be1
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,456
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 04:46:15 pm »
44 unbeaten after scoring first and conseeded 1 from open play in the last 12 i think he said, thats impressive from Wolves. Neto back will be an attacking bonus too.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,441
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 04:46:15 pm »
Kasper Schmeichel is very overrated.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,309
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1388 on: Today at 04:46:18 pm »
You worry for that Leicester defence every time they attack.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,456
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1389 on: Today at 04:47:05 pm »
Decent opening 15 to this.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online gemofabird

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 04:49:34 pm »
Soyuncu playing offside in the opponents half
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,309
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1391 on: Today at 04:51:20 pm »
Considering this is a derby there hasnt been any mindless challenges so far. All very polite.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,456
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1392 on: Today at 04:52:24 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:51:20 pm
Considering this is a derby there hasnt been any mindless challenges so far. All very polite.

You like it to be dirty?
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,144
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 04:53:49 pm »
Quote from: Hoenheim on Today at 03:57:01 pm
Maguire, what a tit  :lmao :lmao
Queue a dumb mistake the next game, as always.

Well, their next match is v Atletico Madrid. so...
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,309
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 04:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 04:52:24 pm
You like it to be dirty?

No, I much prefer this, but the BS will never be able to play this refined.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,309
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1395 on: Today at 04:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 04:52:24 pm
You like it to be dirty?

Even the crowd is subdued.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,456
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1396 on: Today at 04:55:50 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:54:08 pm
No, I much prefer this, but the BS will never be able to play this refined.

Same, would love Wolves to get 4th.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,344
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1397 on: Today at 05:00:04 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 04:49:34 pm
Soyuncu playing offside in the opponents half

Hes on a par with Maguire - grossly overrated.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,456
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1398 on: Today at 05:01:09 pm »
Soyuncu ;D

Yellow all day ya balloon.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,751
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #1399 on: Today at 05:02:17 pm »
If they part with him, what should be the next step for Brendan? wait for a PL opening or overseas?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35] 36   Go Up
« previous next »
 