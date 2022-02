One thing that will work in our favour.



Klopp tells his players to go out and enjoy the game. You can see the bonding in the squad. Everyone wants to support each other.



Contrast that attitude to Pipís. I feel he gets flustered when things donít go his way. He has a great squad but I sense that they play as individuals (which may sound odd considering they win so many games).



I think weíll see something like Alissonís last minute header again to win us the title.



We have to keep winning which is hard and we have to play them at their ground. But we have the players and the team spirit to get things done.