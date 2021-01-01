« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February  (Read 12831 times)

Online elkun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #880 on: Today at 07:41:47 pm »
I celebrated that Kane goal like a Liverpool goal hahahahha
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #881 on: Today at 07:42:05 pm »
First words out of his mouth

"My team played a great game"

Betcha
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,473
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #882 on: Today at 07:42:08 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:31:56 pm
i also like that it's a total disaster result for Utd  ;D

Indeed true indeed!!!
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #883 on: Today at 07:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 07:39:05 pm
It's a statement of fact that it's now in both Liverpool's and Man City's hands

Quite. But being in our hands means winning at their place, which is a big ask. They bottled it today but there's no guarantee they'll bottle it when we go there.

One thing I do know is that we won't bottle it - they will have to be at their absolute best to keep us from catching them.

This run in is going to be as nail-biting as 18-19. And we've got a stronger squad than we had then.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #884 on: Today at 07:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:35:15 pm
We all love Harry Kaneright? RIGHT?!

Hes one of our own
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,222
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #885 on: Today at 07:42:43 pm »
Must win against Leeds.
Logged

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,489
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #886 on: Today at 07:42:54 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:29:41 pm
now can uselesss Everton twats do the business against them next weekend?
You mean keeping it in the single digits?
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #887 on: Today at 07:43:00 pm »
Haha, just got home from a visit to my parents and sat down for dinner, not following the footy at all, and the phone rings and I am thinking ah mum, what's it now, and pick up and she doesn't even say hello, just goes "do not badmouth Harry Kane again!" and I go huh?, thinking she has lost the plot and then she says "City just lost".   ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,806
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #888 on: Today at 07:43:09 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:42:43 pm
Must win against Leeds.

Every game from now is a must win
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,977
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #889 on: Today at 07:43:29 pm »
Son is a cracking player, wish we signed him years ago.
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,096
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #890 on: Today at 07:44:02 pm »
It's not really in our hands until we have more points than them. Teams bend over for City so I wouldn't expect us to match them on GD.
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,969
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #891 on: Today at 07:44:34 pm »
BTW Jamie Carragher constantly screaming for a Man City penalty was utter bullshit. In VAR studios they will be listening to the Sky Sport's commentary in an unofficial capacity. I know this for an absolute fact that part of officiating involves "selling your calls". Gary Neville knows this and that's why he uses his commentary to influence against Liverpoo. Carragher is either thick as a brick or bitter as fuck, but he doesn't really help us much as an ex-red.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,022
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #892 on: Today at 07:44:35 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 07:36:19 pm
Not really. They still have the upper hand, and we've got to go to their place and win, which is far from a given.

I fancy our chances right now though. And it's giving me a lovely warm feeling inside.
We might not have to win at theirs. It would be helpful but it's not a necessity.

They've dropped points in 2 of their last 4 games. By the time we play them, we could be level or even ahead by then.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,091
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #893 on: Today at 07:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:38:05 pm


Thanks Jason / Ghost - much appreciated!
 ;)
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,407
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #894 on: Today at 07:45:43 pm »
Just got to take it one game at a time. No good looking ahead even though we cannot help it. Just beat Leeds and go again.
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #895 on: Today at 07:45:55 pm »
Ya cant help but like Son.
Logged

Online MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #896 on: Today at 07:46:24 pm »
Come on Lampard and Ralf. You can do this.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,017
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #897 on: Today at 07:46:32 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:42:05 pm
First words out of his mouth

"My team played a great game"

Betcha
guaranteed, thought they were pretty toothless, needed a Lloris howler and help from VAR for their goals.

I wish people stopped overhyping them but that's never going to happen
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,624
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #898 on: Today at 07:46:43 pm »
Micah Richards face right now
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 