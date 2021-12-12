« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February  (Read 3040 times)

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,359
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #80 on: Today at 04:07:03 pm »
Nope offside 0-0
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,359
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #81 on: Today at 04:10:02 pm »
Arsenal 1-0
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,359
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #82 on: Today at 04:10:54 pm »
Southampton 1-0 Everton
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,994
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #83 on: Today at 04:14:31 pm »
Grandad talking to yourself again?
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,359
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #84 on: Today at 04:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:14:31 pm
Grandad talking to yourself again?

At least its a good conversation.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,359
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #85 on: Today at 04:28:52 pm »
The Burnley goal machine rolls on, 3-0
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,994
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #86 on: Today at 04:33:26 pm »
You'd start an argument in a room of one gramps.  ;D
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,359
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #87 on: Today at 04:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:33:26 pm
You'd start an argument in a room of one gramps.  ;D

Been known too.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,359
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #88 on: Today at 04:35:11 pm »
Chelsea 1-0
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,359
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #89 on: Today at 04:36:45 pm »
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,090
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #90 on: Today at 04:36:46 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #91 on: Today at 04:37:03 pm »
Var strikes again.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,968
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #92 on: Today at 04:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 04:28:52 pm
The Burnley goal machine rolls on, 3-0

Bad day for Everton if it stays like this.
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #93 on: Today at 04:38:21 pm »
Diaz  ;D has a nice symmetry to it. 
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #94 on: Today at 04:40:08 pm »
Watford leading as well. ;D
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,359
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #95 on: Today at 04:40:15 pm »
Villa 0-1 Watford.

Are you watching Everton ;D
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,359
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #96 on: Today at 04:40:41 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:37:23 pm
Bad day for Everton if it stays like this.

Just got worse.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,359
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #97 on: Today at 04:41:14 pm »
2-0 Arsenal.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,359
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #98 on: Today at 04:41:53 pm »
See Samie all my friends are here ;D ...
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,359
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #99 on: Today at 04:42:39 pm »
Southampton 2-0 ;D
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,471
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #100 on: Today at 04:42:50 pm »
Decent day so far
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 20th February
« Reply #101 on: Today at 04:43:44 pm »
When the Saints go Marching on . . .
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 