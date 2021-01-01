« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion  (Read 10526 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,901
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #760 on: Today at 09:30:43 pm »
Didnt he get sent off against us in 2007?
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,071
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #761 on: Today at 09:35:09 pm »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 09:29:43 pm
from what I see, he's Argentine-Italian due to his grandfather.

For a small second I thought Lewa was German, so thinking Burdisso was Uruguayan doesn't seem that big of a stretch... ;D ;D ;D

(I'm pretty sure Argentinians and Uruguayans will definitely disagree)
Hes definitely Argentinian. I think I was getting him confused with Walter Gargano. Both forgettable South Americans who played for Inter, no disrespect intended to the dual- positional Burdisso.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,380
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #762 on: Today at 09:37:16 pm »
Lobo took my first choice Argie keeper but I picked up a 2x Copa America winner so we're good.  8)
Logged

Online Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,736
  • Orange and Red!
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #763 on: Today at 09:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:30:43 pm
Didnt he get sent off against us in 2007?

yes, he did ;D

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:35:09 pm
Hes definitely Argentinian. I think I was getting him confused with Walter Gargano. Both forgettable South Americans who played for Inter, no disrespect intended to the dual- positional Burdisso.

yeah, compared to guys like Zanetti (who's rightly an icon), Burdisso is more like a second-tier, "cult hero" type of player
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,071
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #764 on: Today at 09:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 09:38:14 pm
yes, he did ;D

yeah, compared to guys like Zanetti (who's rightly an icon), Burdisso is more like a second-tier, "cult hero" type of player

Speaking of which you didnt take the chance to take up left-sided assist machine Emiliano Insua.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,736
  • Orange and Red!
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #765 on: Today at 09:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:39:12 pm

Speaking of which you didnt take the chance to take up left-sided assist machine Emiliano Insua.

holy crap, I totally forgot about Insúa's existence  :lmao
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #766 on: Today at 09:50:03 pm »
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,071
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #767 on: Today at 10:06:06 pm »
Swap Messi and Neymar please.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,627
  • Boom!
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #768 on: Today at 10:06:32 pm »
Claudio, was wondering when he'd be picked.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,982
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #769 on: Today at 10:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:47:57 pm
Can some kind soul team-ify this for me when the time comes -

                     Toni

Rivaldo          Totti        Burruchaga

          Matthaus  Kimmich

Cabrini                        Zabaleta
        Thiago Silva  Lucio
   
                   Neuer

Thank you in advance

This ok?

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,071
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« Reply #770 on: Today at 10:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:13:23 pm
This ok?


Thats great, cheers mate.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 