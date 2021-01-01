Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
"4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
6
7
8
9
10
[
11
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion (Read 6088 times)
Sarge
Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
Legacy Fan
Posts: 69,507
Boom!
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
«
Reply #400 on:
Today
at 06:41:31 pm »
Just home two seconds.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 66,911
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
«
Reply #401 on:
Today
at 06:43:03 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on
Today
at 06:15:40 pm
I had no pm?
Honestly, you ask these dickheads to do one simple thing...
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Sarge
Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
Legacy Fan
Posts: 69,507
Boom!
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
«
Reply #402 on:
Today
at 06:45:02 pm »
Max PMed.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.
Sarge
Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
Legacy Fan
Posts: 69,507
Boom!
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
«
Reply #403 on:
Today
at 06:46:48 pm »
Happy with that pick, one of the greats him.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan
Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,766
Linudden.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
«
Reply #404 on:
Today
at 06:48:41 pm »
Signori is a proper hipster selection and I'm surprised someone took him in round five but I do believe he's the most underrated 90s footballer, period. He really carried Lazio on his shoulders during those years. He deserves to go in the top half for all I care since I'm a huge fan of the bloke but I don't think he'll have the recognition he deserves when voting comes along
Logged
Linudden.
Print
Pages:
1
...
6
7
8
9
10
[
11
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
"4 of Internationals" draft - Discussion
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2