Author Topic: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up

Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #280 on: Today at 02:11:11 pm »
So is Ballack in Round 2 you fucker.  ;D
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #281 on: Today at 02:16:04 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:01:37 pm
Tottis a bit more hipster though
Totti was the next best 10 after Maradona and Messi went, in my opinion. Brilliant player, played the game with style, stayed true to Roma and was Italys best player at the 2006 World Cup. Won a Scudetto, a capocannoniere and is the second highest goalscorer in the history of Serie A, when he wasnt even a striker for most of his 20 years at the top.

Magnifico.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #282 on: Today at 02:20:25 pm »
Agree with you DS, Del Piero is a rubbish pick
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #283 on: Today at 02:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:16:04 pm
Totti was the next best 10 after Maradona and Messi went, in my opinion. Brilliant player, played the game with style, stayed true to Roma and was Italys best player at the 2006 World Cup. Won a Scudetto, a capocannoniere and is the second highest goalscorer in the history of Serie A, when he wasnt even a striker for most of his 20 years at the top.

Magnifico.

Spat at someone at Euro 2004 and Im sure braided his hair like a 12 year old girl on holiday at one point so he loses marks for that.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #284 on: Today at 02:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:16:04 pm
Totti was the next best 10 after Maradona and Messi went, in my opinion. Brilliant player, played the game with style, stayed true to Roma and was Italys best player at the 2006 World Cup. Won a Scudetto, a capocannoniere and is the second highest goalscorer in the history of Serie A, when he wasnt even a striker for most of his 20 years at the top.

Magnifico.

I think you might be the only person to make this shout ever  :D 

I'm no Totti hater, though I am in the peak (pre-injury) Del Piero was better camp. Going by this draft pool only, Zico, Rivaldo, Baggio >>>>>>> Totti. Arguably Di Stefano too, though not sure you can count him as a no. 10.

Edit: Personally, I don't see Totti as a pure no. 10 in any case. Not in the way that I see Zidane as a 10. I think he was more of a hybrid between a 10 and a 9. Hence why his goal output was so high. He played much further up the pitch compared to the other more natural 10s of his era.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #285 on: Today at 02:25:26 pm »
Has the red fox had too much sun in the desert?
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #286 on: Today at 02:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:12:10 pm
Sorry about the delay, had a nobhead on my meeting who wouldnt stop asking pointless questions. Lone Star and my picks are in and Ive messaged Nick.

Thanks for the help sir!
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #287 on: Today at 02:25:50 pm »
Mid to late 90's Del Piero craps all over Totti.  8)
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #288 on: Today at 02:26:17 pm »
Derek Peters over Totti for me. Also looks like Bruce Springsteen so Timbo votes for him too.

Have I not read the small print (again) or is Foxys selection of Lewandowski not invalid?
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #289 on: Today at 02:28:54 pm »
I know Lewandowski probably wishes he was German as to not shit the bed at tournaments but sorry mate he's Polish.  ;D
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #290 on: Today at 02:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:28:54 pm
I know Lewandowski probably wishes he was German as to not shit the bed at tournaments but sorry mate he's Polish.  ;D
lmao, yeah, realized just after clicking "post"

it was like "wait a sec... isn't he...? yeah, he's not German, fuck! Gotta change my pick now"  ;D ;D ;D ;D
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #291 on: Today at 02:32:54 pm »
Chris imagine what they'd have won if they had him instead of Mario Gomez and Podolski
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #292 on: Today at 02:33:56 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:32:54 pm
Chris imagine what they'd have won if they had him instead of Mario Gomez and Podolski

yeah, it's a scary prospect
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #293 on: Today at 02:38:04 pm »
Fair enough all of those players are probably better, Totti is still one of the best 10s of the past 30 years and is versatile across the advanced midfield/ forward positions. Close between him and Del Piero.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #294 on: Today at 02:42:36 pm »
Can you play Roberto Baggio, Del Piero and Totti in the same team?  ;D
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #295 on: Today at 02:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:38:04 pm
Fair enough all of those players are probably better, Totti is still one of the best 10s of the past 30 years and is versatile across the advanced midfield/ forward positions. Close between him and Del Piero.

No disagreements there. I'm sure he was on everyone's list.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #296 on: Today at 03:25:37 pm »
Got a chance to see Roma play Real Madrid here in Dallas about 7 or 8 years ago in some pre-season exhibition match. Watching Totti in person, even at the very end of his career, was mesmerizing. Have been in love ever since. Wish I got the chance to watch him in his pomp.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #297 on: Today at 03:28:24 pm »
Fuck, my midfield picks are dopping like flies. Good one Roberto, been trying to pick Tardelli for a few drafts now and never manage it.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #298 on: Today at 03:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:28:24 pm
Fuck, my midfield picks are dopping like flies. Good one Roberto, been trying to pick Tardelli for a few drafts now and never manage it.

Loved watching him play, Las. Didnt give a fuck for no-one. Hard as nails and could he play as the song goes
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #299 on: Today at 04:17:16 pm »
In work just picked can one of you pm next thanks.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #300 on: Today at 04:20:32 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 04:17:16 pm
In work just picked can one of you pm next thanks.

Just messaged max, mate
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #301 on: Today at 04:49:58 pm »
Now that's a mustache!  ;D
