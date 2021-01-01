Totti was the next best 10 after Maradona and Messi went, in my opinion. Brilliant player, played the game with style, stayed true to Roma and was Italys best player at the 2006 World Cup. Won a Scudetto, a capocannoniere and is the second highest goalscorer in the history of Serie A, when he wasnt even a striker for most of his 20 years at the top.



Magnifico.



I think you might be the only person to make this shout everI'm no Totti hater, though I am in the peak (pre-injury) Del Piero was better camp. Going by this draft pool only, Zico, Rivaldo, Baggio >>>>>>> Totti. Arguably Di Stefano too, though not sure you can count him as a no. 10.Edit: Personally, I don't see Totti as a pure no. 10 in any case. Not in the way that I see Zidane as a 10. I think he was more of a hybrid between a 10 and a 9. Hence why his goal output was so high. He played much further up the pitch compared to the other more natural 10s of his era.