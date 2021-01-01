Totti was the next best 10 after Maradona and Messi went, in my opinion. Brilliant player, played the game with style, stayed true to Roma and was Italys best player at the 2006 World Cup. Won a Scudetto, a capocannoniere and is the second highest goalscorer in the history of Serie A, when he wasnt even a striker for most of his 20 years at the top.
Magnifico.
I think you might be the only person to make this shout ever
I'm no Totti hater, though I am in the peak (pre-injury) Del Piero was better camp. Going by this draft pool only, Zico, Rivaldo, Baggio >>>>>>> Totti. Arguably Di Stefano too, though not sure you can count him as a no. 10.
Edit: Personally, I don't see Totti as a pure no. 10 in any case. Not in the way that I see Zidane as a 10. I think he was more of a hybrid between a 10 and a 9. Hence why his goal output was so high. He played much further up the pitch compared to the other more natural 10s of his era.