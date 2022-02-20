« previous next »
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 06:52:28 pm »
That I am.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 06:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:34:18 pm
PIM, Where are you? Letsbe Avenue!

During the Norwich game, I heard the Ian Dennis on Five Live saying that Delia Smith asked Hugh Jackman to invest in Norwich City (he declined). Apparently, his mum lives in Norwich. That would have been something eh?
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 06:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 20, 2022, 11:54:23 pm
Sarge's lineup will be full of farmers, hope you play him then.

Take your own advice and copy me you might win a few drafts.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 07:41:45 pm »
Not in this lifetime grandad.


Desert Red made his pick at 12.50pm, I'll give PIM 12.50 am and then I'll take my pick. 12 hours is more than enough for a Round 1 pick.  :D
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 08:36:26 pm »
Yeah, we should have a 4-hour time limit for the first round. It's beyond silly waiting all day for someone to make their pick.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 08:53:36 pm »
Yup Las i agree.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 09:34:08 pm »
You should all start an interim draft while you wait  :P
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 09:56:37 pm »
Maybe we should declare beforehand which hour block we'll be initially unavailable? For example, I'm unavailable between (UK time) 5 am and 11 AM, but that's because I'm sleeping and I live in a GMT-3 country ;D
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 09:58:31 pm »
It's just Round 1 that takes the piss because we want everyone to get in their desired first pick as a courtesy. Round 2 and we're on the clock then.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 11:17:37 pm »
This is shite. We can all agree on that. I want me money back
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 11:22:44 pm »
I'll make my pick in about an hour old man.  It will have been 12 hours since Desert Red's pick by then.  ;D
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #171 on: Today at 12:25:54 am »
Picked and PM'd Hazell.  :wave
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #172 on: Today at 01:25:55 am »
Samie picking a defender in round 1. Well I never.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #173 on: Today at 01:48:32 am »
 :D

I know I'm predictable most of the time but not all the time mate.  Wait til you see what I've got in mind if things work out the way I hope.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #174 on: Today at 08:00:24 am »
Nice pick Haze. Funky. I like it. Gonna run out of strikers pdq so I drafted the very best
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #175 on: Today at 09:09:00 am »
I quite like that we're all going to go 3-5-2 and think we're being really unique and clever
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #176 on: Today at 09:11:47 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:09:00 am
I quite like that we're all going to go 3-5-2 and think we're being really unique and clever

Im not deviating from my tried and trusted.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #177 on: Today at 09:24:40 am »
Hipster pick from Hazell. A very good one, though I'm not all too sure it's a first round shout. Great full backs a touch thin on the ground in this one though to be fair.

We actually have some picks rolling.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #178 on: Today at 09:29:18 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:09:00 am
I quite like that we're all going to go 3-5-2 and think we're being really unique and clever

Look, if 4222 is good enough for the godfather of German football its good enough for me
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #179 on: Today at 09:41:15 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 09:29:18 am
Look, if 4222 is good enough for the godfather of German football its good enough for me

Taibi
Darmian Rojo Heinze Rafael
Kleberson Fred
Anderson Schweinsteiger
Rossi Macheda

What dyou reckon?
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #180 on: Today at 09:53:52 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:41:15 am
Taibi
Darmian Rojo Heinze Rafael
Kleberson Fred
Anderson Schweinsteiger
Rossi Macheda

What dyou reckon?

Gets my vote. Although I fear youve jumped the gun. Samie will be all over this. Ive got me eye on a couple meself
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #181 on: Today at 09:55:58 am »
I can't get a read on Samies plot, all I know is it'll involve 'phalanx', 'Illgner' and probably 'fuckers'
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #182 on: Today at 09:58:20 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:55:58 am
I can't get a read on Samies plot, all I know is it'll involve 'phalanx', 'Illgner' and probably 'fuckers'

I miss PoP
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #183 on: Today at 12:08:42 pm »
Me yes?
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #184 on: Today at 12:15:08 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:41:15 am
Taibi
Darmian Rojo Heinze Rafael
Kleberson Fred
Anderson Schweinsteiger
Rossi Macheda

What dyou reckon?


You're missing Germans and an argie
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #185 on: Today at 12:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:15:08 pm
You're missing Germans and an argie

Aye, the useless twats haven't even had enough Germans.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #186 on: Today at 12:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:15:08 pm
You're missing Germans and an argie

Two Argies in there.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #187 on: Today at 12:35:41 pm »
The best 'sweeper' in the draft. Good pick Sarge
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #188 on: Today at 01:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:08:42 pm
Me yes?

Check your bloody pms pal
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #189 on: Today at 02:18:32 pm »
Is this snake order?
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #190 on: Today at 02:21:19 pm »
More of a slow-worm, but yeah
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #191 on: Today at 02:57:37 pm »
Maxwell is in Canada. So I presume he'll be up an around the evening our time.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #192 on: Today at 03:05:39 pm »
I was aware of Trend, is DeFacto gone now also?
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #193 on: Today at 03:07:50 pm »
John said he wasn't gone, maybe he's just decided not to come back for a bit.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #194 on: Today at 03:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:05:39 pm
I was aware of Trend, is DeFacto gone now also?

I lose track.

I think was Claus was banned. Then Trend became a trojan horse for him to carry on drafting and started spouting off at the mods, so got banned. And defacto I don't think actually was banned but has maybe just decided he doesn't like it here anymore.
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #195 on: Today at 04:00:15 pm »
Let's pick it up a bit lads.  ;D
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #196 on: Today at 04:12:19 pm »
If PIM isn't coming back, I wouldn't mind filling in for him  :wave 
Re: "4 of Internationals" draft - Sign up
« Reply #197 on: Today at 04:21:04 pm »
I don't think he'd have a problem with you at least keeping him up to date with picks Betty :thumbup
