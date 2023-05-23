« previous next »
Offline Agent99

Re: Barry (American TV Show)
« Reply #40 on: May 23, 2023, 06:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on May 23, 2023, 03:42:39 pm
Spoiler
The Sally attack was weird too, the perpetrator getting locked out and running away screaming "crazy bitch" or something to that effect while Sally cowers.
Spoiler
Also the Police Officer who had a bleeding eye when she spoke to him. Something weird is going on.
Offline Ray K

Re: Barry (American TV Show)
« Reply #41 on: May 23, 2023, 08:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on May 23, 2023, 06:16:52 pm
Spoiler
Also the Police Officer who had a bleeding eye when she spoke to him. Something weird is going on.
Spoiler
Wasn't that the guy she stabbed last year in her home, who Barry helped dispose of the body? She's suffering PTSD from it still.
[close]
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Barry (American TV Show)
« Reply #42 on: May 23, 2023, 09:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May 23, 2023, 03:17:40 pm
So, is Daniel Day-Lewis coming out of retirement or not?

Back to the funnier episode of Barry after the last few, and I assume a palate cleanser before an inevitable bloodbath next week.  I laughed at least half a dozen times at Noho Hank this week.
Not been 100% about this season bar Hank who's been hilarious.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Barry (American TV Show)
« Reply #43 on: May 24, 2023, 12:09:08 am »
Quote from: Ray K on May 23, 2023, 03:17:40 pm
So, is Daniel Day-Lewis coming out of retirement or not?

"From My Left Foot?

Wow, that's a deep burn."
Offline Ycuzz

Re: Barry (American TV Show)
« Reply #44 on: May 24, 2023, 08:41:33 am »
Is it 8 eps in total?

Agree with all of the above, but it's still a very, very good show.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Barry (American TV Show)
« Reply #45 on: May 29, 2023, 11:19:08 am »
Spoiler
Losing two amazing shows on the same day is going to leave a massive hole in my viewing program.

Barry had to end with him being taken out. I thought it could have ended there.

Was the 'The Mask Collector' a tongue-in-cheek version of how Hollywood can sanitise a story for the sake of making a hero?
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Barry (American TV Show)
« Reply #46 on: May 29, 2023, 04:35:16 pm »
Spoiler
Think it all ended as it should have. Barry didnt get to go out in a blaze of glory as a hero, instead being shot by Gene. Albeit ironically after saying he was ready to turn himself in and as a result presumably Gene spent the rest of his life in prison. A sad but fitting end for NoHo Hank too, and Fuches got some sort of redemption.

Personally think the ending would have been much more powerful if it just ended with Barrys death. Didnt really care for spending the last 5-10 minutes on the Hollywood version of Barrys story, which was (intentionally) empty and hollow.
Offline Chris~

Re: Barry (American TV Show)
« Reply #47 on: May 29, 2023, 04:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May 29, 2023, 04:35:16 pm
Spoiler
Think it all ended as it should have. Barry didnt get to go out in a blaze of glory as a hero, instead being shot by Gene. Albeit ironically after saying he was ready to turn himself in and as a result presumably Gene spent the rest of his life in prison. A sad but fitting end for NoHo Hank too, and Fuches got some sort of redemption.

Personally think the ending would have been much more powerful if it just ended with Barrys death. Didnt really care for spending the last 5-10 minutes on the Hollywood version of Barrys story, which was (intentionally) empty and hollow.
Spoiler
yeah that's what I thought as well. Don't think the flash forward really added much. Maybe they felt a cut to black was too Sporanos?

Also not sure on Moss being so convinced Gene was the mastermind behind it all, or Gene's son thinking he was shot on purpose? Think it works that Gene didn't get a good ending, but maybe a bit clunky how they got to that.

Otherwise a great end to a great season.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Barry (American TV Show)
« Reply #48 on: May 29, 2023, 09:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on May 29, 2023, 04:57:33 pm
Spoiler
yeah that's what I thought as well. Don't think the flash forward really added much. Maybe they felt a cut to black was too Sporanos?

Also not sure on Moss being so convinced Gene was the mastermind behind it all, or Gene's son thinking he was shot on purpose? Think it works that Gene didn't get a good ending, but maybe a bit clunky how they got to that.

Otherwise a great end to a great season.
Spoiler
My interpretation of Moss was that without Janice he really had no purpose in life, so after cracking the case with Barry he kind of needed to find and create an extra layer to keep him occupied.

Only disappointment I had was that Sally was a pretty terrible person so I didn't really appreciate her getting a happy ending. Didn't seem to have changed in the flash forward either. She also probably could have exonerated Gene but obviously chose not to do so.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Barry (American TV Show)
« Reply #49 on: May 30, 2023, 06:45:25 am »
Spoiler

Binged the final season over the few days, and thought it decent, but not great.

The final few mins seemed to just be there to make John consider his dad a hero, and not the diabolical killer he was. Which isnt a bad thing, albeit it was clunky.

There were some odd things, like the home invasion with Sally, and the. Her seeing the cops bleeding eye. Hallucinations to send her down a certain path?

Then the VR gear Barry was in, seemed like really powerful stuff.

Some one a few weeks ago said it was odd that Barry was clean shaven after having a load of stubble a few minutes earlier. Ill raise you Barry cutting a huge gouge in his hand when escaping the garage and wrapping a piece of tissue around it before falling asleep in the kitchen. When he wakes up the tissue is still clean and the gouge seems to be no impediment. So what was the point of the gouge?


So yeah, a few continuity oddities.

I do wonder of Heder and the team got too much up their own arses, which happens from time to time. It seemed it did on latter seasons of Louis and Shameless to me.
Offline Ray K

Re: Barry (American TV Show)
« Reply #50 on: May 31, 2023, 12:19:19 pm »
Spoiler
I thought it was good ending. I thought the decision to have Cousineau as the fall guy is Hader's viewpoint of the bullshit of Hollywood and how it twists the truth in fictionalised versions of true crime stories and leaves Barry as the Difficult Man wronged by the system. Even if Hader knows himself that Berkman is an absolute psychopath. And he told of this by not having the protagonist make it to the ending of the finale, unlike your Walter Whites and Tony Sopranos - despite going to Walmart again and strapping various machine guns around him.

I thought Hank had the best ending, dying in the arms (as such) of the lover he helped murder, while Fuches fully embraced his Raven persona and disappeared into the dark. And Stephen Root has been fucking awesome this season especially. But then again he's been awesome in everything, ever.

I'm not sure Sally 'deserved' her happy-ish ending (and it was very Sally to receive all the applause and flowers for her student actors as if it were herself on stage), but I guess Hader wanted a bridge to show the bullshit version of the Barry Berkman movie.

I think this will be one of those lost shows that gets rediscovered on a streaming network in 5 or 10 years with columns asking 'Hey, dis anyone know how amazing Barry was?' Yes, yes we knew.

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Barry (American TV Show)
« Reply #51 on: Today at 03:24:50 am »
From start to finish, superb. Didnt have a clue what to expect.

Mad the twists in this show and how much it changes from comedy to dark.

Loved it
