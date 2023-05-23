SpoilerThe Sally attack was weird too, the perpetrator getting locked out and running away screaming "crazy bitch" or something to that effect while Sally cowers.[close]
SpoilerAlso the Police Officer who had a bleeding eye when she spoke to him. Something weird is going on.[close]
So, is Daniel Day-Lewis coming out of retirement or not?Back to the funnier episode of Barry after the last few, and I assume a palate cleanser before an inevitable bloodbath next week. I laughed at least half a dozen times at Noho Hank this week.
So, is Daniel Day-Lewis coming out of retirement or not?
SpoilerThink it all ended as it should have. Barry didnt get to go out in a blaze of glory as a hero, instead being shot by Gene. Albeit ironically after saying he was ready to turn himself in
and as a result presumably Gene spent the rest of his life in prison. A sad but fitting end for NoHo Hank too, and Fuches got some sort of redemption. Personally think the ending would have been much more powerful if it just ended with Barrys death. Didnt really care for spending the last 5-10 minutes on the Hollywood version of Barrys story, which was (intentionally) empty and hollow.[close]
Spoileryeah that's what I thought as well. Don't think the flash forward really added much. Maybe they felt a cut to black was too Sporanos?Also not sure on Moss being so convinced Gene was the mastermind behind it all, or Gene's son thinking he was shot on purpose? Think it works that Gene didn't get a good ending, but maybe a bit clunky how they got to that.Otherwise a great end to a great season.[close]
