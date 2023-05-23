Spoiler

I thought it was good ending. I thought the decision to have Cousineau as the fall guy is Hader's viewpoint of the bullshit of Hollywood and how it twists the truth in fictionalised versions of true crime stories and leaves Barry as the Difficult Man wronged by the system. Even if Hader knows himself that Berkman is an absolute psychopath. And he told of this by not having the protagonist make it to the ending of the finale, unlike your Walter Whites and Tony Sopranos - despite going to Walmart again and strapping various machine guns around him.



I thought Hank had the best ending, dying in the arms (as such) of the lover he helped murder, while Fuches fully embraced his Raven persona and disappeared into the dark. And Stephen Root has been fucking awesome this season especially. But then again he's been awesome in everything, ever.



I'm not sure Sally 'deserved' her happy-ish ending (and it was very Sally to receive all the applause and flowers for her student actors as if it were herself on stage), but I guess Hader wanted a bridge to show the bullshit version of the Barry Berkman movie.



I think this will be one of those lost shows that gets rediscovered on a streaming network in 5 or 10 years with columns asking 'Hey, dis anyone know how amazing Barry was?' Yes, yes we knew.



