Barry (American TV Show)

Agent99

Re: Barry (American TV Show)
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 06:16:52 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:42:39 pm
The Sally attack was weird too, the perpetrator getting locked out and running away screaming "crazy bitch" or something to that effect while Sally cowers.
Also the Police Officer who had a bleeding eye when she spoke to him. Something weird is going on.
Ray K

Re: Barry (American TV Show)
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:40:50 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 06:16:52 pm
Also the Police Officer who had a bleeding eye when she spoke to him. Something weird is going on.
Wasn't that the guy she stabbed last year in her home, who Barry helped dispose of the body? She's suffering PTSD from it still.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

The G in Gerrard

Re: Barry (American TV Show)
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:11:59 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:17:40 pm
So, is Daniel Day-Lewis coming out of retirement or not?

Back to the funnier episode of Barry after the last few, and I assume a palate cleanser before an inevitable bloodbath next week.  I laughed at least half a dozen times at Noho Hank this week.
Not been 100% about this season bar Hank who's been hilarious.
bradders1011

Re: Barry (American TV Show)
Reply #43 on: Today at 12:09:08 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:17:40 pm
So, is Daniel Day-Lewis coming out of retirement or not?

"From My Left Foot?

Wow, that's a deep burn."
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Ycuzz

Re: Barry (American TV Show)
Reply #44 on: Today at 08:41:33 am
Is it 8 eps in total?

Agree with all of the above, but it's still a very, very good show.
@Yvanicuzz
