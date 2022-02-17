« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83  (Read 18166 times)

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,447
  • YNWA
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 11:24:57 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on February 17, 2022, 07:22:09 pm
To be fair they did hit the cross bar. Seems bizarre that a tame, scuffed shot directly at the keeper counts as on target but clipping the frame of the goal is completely discounted.

After all we had a season where we 'scored' woodwork hat tricks every other game.

It's not bizarre. You can never score by hitting the bar and the ball bouncing out, but you can score by a tame shot through the middle of the goal. The on target concept is spot on..
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,171
  • The first five yards........
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 11:27:19 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:24:57 am
It's not bizarre. You can never score by hitting the bar and the ball bouncing out, but you can score by a tame shot through the middle of the goal. The on target concept is spot on..

More misleading is the shot that is goal-bound and blocked by a defender. So Diaz's effort, when slipped through by Trent, wasn't counted as a shot on target. They had one too, blocked by Konate I think. It also failed to register.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,035
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 12:11:52 pm »
Quote from: duvva on February 17, 2022, 04:51:54 pm
A perfect European away in terms of the result. And in a way the performance too. Inter were better than I had realised and were set up very well to nullify certain players and did really well.
I thought we were marginally the better team first half but the first 15 mins of the second half had me concerned.

Brilliant 3 man substitution changed the momentum. All 3 who came on really made a difference, immediately the energy and steel Henderson brought unsettled the rhythm they had found. Naby found space and began to help us keep the ball and create, and Diaz was a live wire and looked dangerous whenever on the ball.

Brilliant header from Bobby who despite his energy and harrying I thought really struggled up to that point, and then once we had them down Mo put the icing on the cake with a cool finish.

Puts us in an excellent position to wrap this up at Anfield in a few weeks

Well put this sums it up perfectly how I saw it.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,447
  • YNWA
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 05:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:27:19 am
More misleading is the shot that is goal-bound and blocked by a defender. So Diaz's effort, when slipped through by Trent, wasn't counted as a shot on target. They had one too, blocked by Konate I think. It also failed to register.

Yep, there's some inconsistencies with that. Some shots do get included as blocked shots and some don't for some reason.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,447
  • YNWA
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 05:49:25 pm »
I'd like to discuss Gab Marcotti's assessment of Inter's performance in comparison with ours.

First of all, he was full of excuses saying they lost Lukaku, Hakimi, Conte from last season and Barella got suspended.

Hello! I'd sympathize with them if they were injuries - but they decided to sell Lukaku and got a hefty fee for it, and they decided to replace him with Dzeko, whose mistake is that? Dzeko at this age might be doing decently in Serie-A, but if he's not the one to be making the difference in the CL, then they made the wrong choice. They decided to sell Hakimi for a profit, and replaced him with Dumfries, who is a good enough replacement. They couldn't keep hold of Conte despite him winning the title, but they also have a decent enough manager now. Barella got suspended, who's mistakes are all that? I mean, are these excuses worthy of anything? It's utter shite from Marcotti.

About the game itself, Don Hutchinson, in trying to agree with Marcotti said Inter dominated the game in the middle, you can dominate without having two many chances blah, blah, and Marcotti took swipe at the concept of Shot on Target, but forget Shot on Target. From Caley's model, Inter had an xG of 0.4. Do they know what that means? That means, it's not enough to score even a single goal. Regardless of whether they had a Shot on Target or not, they didn't threaten us enough. What's with Don using the word 'dominated'? It makes no sense.

The first half was even, both teams pressed well, so ball progression was hard, with us taking more shots from distance, they hit the bar, we also had the Mane chances and almost even possession, with us shading it. The second half had them with upper hand in the first 25 mins, and then we scored and then scored again and closed out the game. If 15-20 minutes of more of the ball without creating chances is what's enough to 'dominate' a game, then what they are commenting on is not football, sorry. We still ended up with more Possession, more Shots, more xG and more Goals at the end of the game, they seem to forget that.

Inter played a really good game for their levels at their Home, we played an ordinary game for our levels while travelling and they still didn't lay a decent glove at us, while losing comfortably. That's the reality.

It's okay to state Inter had a decent game without going overboard like those two.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,672
  • 27 Years...
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 06:56:15 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 05:49:25 pm
I'd like to discuss Gab Marcotti's assessment of Inter's performance in comparison with ours....

If we came out with the same nonsense people would just say we played at home, played reasonably well, but didn't trouble the opposition over 90 minutes. They'd also laud the away team for their professionalism, their patience, and their clinical finishing when the chances arrived.

Basically, they danced around and threw a few punches, but nothing connected. We bided our time, exposed their chin, got two digs in and they went down like a bag of shite.

The rest is just smoke and mirrors.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,428
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 07:03:20 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 05:49:25 pm
I'd like to discuss Gab Marcotti's assessment of Inter's performance in comparison with ours.

First of all, he was full of excuses saying they lost Lukaku, Hakimi, Conte from last season and Barella got suspended.

Hello! I'd sympathize with them if they were injuries - but they decided to sell Lukaku and got a hefty fee for it, and they decided to replace him with Dzeko, whose mistake is that? Dzeko at this age might be doing decently in Serie-A, but if he's not the one to be making the difference in the CL, then they made the wrong choice. They decided to sell Hakimi for a profit, and replaced him with Dumfries, who is a good enough replacement. They couldn't keep hold of Conte despite him winning the title, but they also have a decent enough manager now. Barella got suspended, who's mistakes are all that? I mean, are these excuses worthy of anything? It's utter shite from Marcotti.

About the game itself, Don Hutchinson, in trying to agree with Marcotti said Inter dominated the game in the middle, you can dominate without having two many chances blah, blah, and Marcotti took swipe at the concept of Shot on Target, but forget Shot on Target. From Caley's model, Inter had an xG of 0.4. Do they know what that means? That means, it's not enough to score even a single goal. Regardless of whether they had a Shot on Target or not, they didn't threaten us enough. What's with Don using the word 'dominated'? It makes no sense.

The first half was even, both teams pressed well, so ball progression was hard, with us taking more shots from distance, they hit the bar, we also had the Mane chances and almost even possession, with us shading it. The second half had them with upper hand in the first 25 mins, and then we scored and then scored again and closed out the game. If 15-20 minutes of more of the ball without creating chances is what's enough to 'dominate' a game, then what they are commenting on is not football, sorry. We still ended up with more Possession, more Shots, more xG and more Goals at the end of the game, they seem to forget that.

Inter played a really good game for their levels at their Home, we played an ordinary game for our levels while travelling and they still didn't lay a decent glove at us, while losing comfortably. That's the reality.

It's okay to state Inter had a decent game without going overboard like those two.

Inter put us under pressure for roughly 15-20 minutes of the second half. Klopp made his triple subs and we controlled the rest of the game. The first half was about even. So Inter can take heart they pressured us for 20 minutes and forced us into changes but I would expect any team to have a spell of pressure in the game.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,447
  • YNWA
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 07:23:19 pm »
Yep, I agree with your summaries, Son of Spion and spider-neil..

I couldn't believe the shite I was hearing from Marcotti and Hutchinson. They 'dominated' us? We played 'badly'? Come on..

Marcotti was also pulling us for not playing well against Leicester and Burnley. We didn't play well against Leicester? Really? What absurd standards are they having for us, that we have to be in control every game for 90 minutes, smashing teams and what relatively low standards they have for Inter, I really don't know..
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 08:28:37 pm »
Marcotti is a big Inter fan to be fair.

They couldn't even get a result at home when we were not at the races for an hour, the subs came on and the gulf in class showed from the hour mark.




Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,094
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 08:38:32 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 07:23:19 pm
Yep, I agree with your summaries, Son of Spion and spider-neil..

I couldn't believe the shite I was hearing from Marcotti and Hutchinson. They 'dominated' us? We played 'badly'? Come on..

Marcotti was also pulling us for not playing well against Leicester and Burnley. We didn't play well against Leicester? Really? What absurd standards are they having for us, that we have to be in control every game for 90 minutes, smashing teams and what relatively low standards they have for Inter, I really don't know..


This team of ours is pissing off loads of journos like Marcotti. Hes the tip of the iceberg as we all know.

Weve lost 2 matches out of 38 in all comps. Weve won every one of our 7 CL games so far!
Weve got a date with Chelsea in the LCF and motoring along in the FAC.

Not least weve scored 97 goals so far and could make it a ton tomorrow.

If its not our high line they are quibbling about its the space behind Trent or our right flank. Theres a hell of a lot of jealousy amongst the pundits and journos who would love to support a team not only winning but playing such entertaining stuff.

Smile, wave two fingers at them and look forward to watching whichever 11 Klopp puts out. It will be fun to watch no doubt about it. Hes turned us into believers big style. When Klopp saw fans leaving early in matches when he arrived I think he said he wants us all to be wishing the next match was here.

Surely we are all there now. Cant wait for them to run out tomorrow and Ive been going since Div 2 days.

Inter huffed and puffed to no avail, a bit like Marcotti.

Logged
We are definitely believers

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,147
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 08:51:20 pm »
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 08:38:32 pm
This team of ours is pissing off loads of journos like Marcotti. Hes the tip of the iceberg as we all know.

Weve lost 2 matches out of 38 in all comps. Weve won every one of our 7 CL games so far!
Weve got a date with Chelsea in the LCF and motoring along in the FAC.

Not least weve scored 97 goals so far and could make it a ton tomorrow.

If its not our high line they are quibbling about its the space behind Trent or our right flank. Theres a hell of a lot of jealousy amongst the pundits and journos who would love to support a team not only winning but playing such entertaining stuff.

Smile, wave two fingers at them and look forward to watching whichever 11 Klopp puts out. It will be fun to watch no doubt about it. Hes turned us into believers big style. When Klopp saw fans leaving early in matches when he arrived I think he said he wants us all to be wishing the next match was here.

Surely we are all there now. Cant wait for them to run out tomorrow and Ive been going since Div 2 days.

Inter huffed and puffed to no avail, a bit like Marcotti.



Good post.

Marcotti does seem like he speaks with cotton in his mouth - or like he's eating all the time.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,171
  • The first five yards........
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 09:16:55 pm »
I loved the bloke's idea that Lukaku would have given us a bigger test than Dzeko. That is prime-steak ignorance of the actual record.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,044
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 09:26:13 pm »
I just don't take notice of what ex-players say really, you gotta remember they only know what it was like to play the game in one role in that period of time.

There's a reason the horse racing coverage doesn't ask ex-horses to be pundits, there'd be no difference in the insight between ex-footballers and them.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,324
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 09:31:25 pm »
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 08:38:32 pm
This team of ours is pissing off loads of journos like Marcotti. Hes the tip of the iceberg as we all know.

Weve lost 2 matches out of 38 in all comps. Weve won every one of our 7 CL games so far!
Weve got a date with Chelsea in the LCF and motoring along in the FAC.

Not least weve scored 97 goals so far and could make it a ton tomorrow.

If its not our high line they are quibbling about its the space behind Trent or our right flank. Theres a hell of a lot of jealousy amongst the pundits and journos who would love to support a team not only winning but playing such entertaining stuff.

Smile, wave two fingers at them and look forward to watching whichever 11 Klopp puts out. It will be fun to watch no doubt about it. Hes turned us into believers big style. When Klopp saw fans leaving early in matches when he arrived I think he said he wants us all to be wishing the next match was here.

Surely we are all there now. Cant wait for them to run out tomorrow and Ive been going since Div 2 days.

Inter huffed and puffed to no avail, a bit like Marcotti.

Great post :)
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,447
  • YNWA
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 09:49:08 pm »
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 08:38:32 pm
This team of ours is pissing off loads of journos like Marcotti. Hes the tip of the iceberg as we all know.

Weve lost 2 matches out of 38 in all comps. Weve won every one of our 7 CL games so far!
Weve got a date with Chelsea in the LCF and motoring along in the FAC.

Not least weve scored 97 goals so far and could make it a ton tomorrow.

If its not our high line they are quibbling about its the space behind Trent or our right flank. Theres a hell of a lot of jealousy amongst the pundits and journos who would love to support a team not only winning but playing such entertaining stuff.

Smile, wave two fingers at them and look forward to watching whichever 11 Klopp puts out. It will be fun to watch no doubt about it. Hes turned us into believers big style. When Klopp saw fans leaving early in matches when he arrived I think he said he wants us all to be wishing the next match was here.

Surely we are all there now. Cant wait for them to run out tomorrow and Ive been going since Div 2 days.

Inter huffed and puffed to no avail, a bit like Marcotti.

Great post mate, thanks for that..
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,533
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 10:32:19 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 09:26:13 pm
I just don't take notice of what ex-players say really, you gotta remember they only know what it was like to play the game in one role in that period of time.

There's a reason the horse racing coverage doesn't ask ex-horses to be pundits, there'd be no difference in the insight between ex-footballers and them.

 ;D
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,706
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #536 on: Yesterday at 10:37:16 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 09:26:13 pm
I just don't take notice of what ex-players say really, you gotta remember they only know what it was like to play the game in one role in that period of time.

There's a reason the horse racing coverage doesn't ask ex-horses to be pundits, there'd be no difference in the insight between ex-footballers and them.
I'd like to hear Van Nistelrooy's take on this
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,672
  • 27 Years...
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #537 on: Yesterday at 10:55:39 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 07:23:19 pm
Yep, I agree with your summaries, Son of Spion and spider-neil..

I couldn't believe the shite I was hearing from Marcotti and Hutchinson. They 'dominated' us? We played 'badly'? Come on..

Marcotti was also pulling us for not playing well against Leicester and Burnley. We didn't play well against Leicester? Really? What absurd standards are they having for us, that we have to be in control every game for 90 minutes, smashing teams and what relatively low standards they have for Inter, I really don't know..
Thing is, if we played so badly and they dominated us, how on earth did we win 0-2? There were no flukes. No goals against the run of play. No bad errors leading to soft goals. No iffy penalties. For me, it was a classic European away win.

Detractors always move the goalposts though. It doesn't matter how we do, there will always be people doing us down. If we don't dominate for 90 minutes and win handsomely, some will simply concentrate on the 10 minutes where were were off the boil. A 1-0 or even a 2-0 is seen as a tight game that could have gone either way if only our opposition had a bit more luck.

Other clubs don't seem to be held to such standards. With them, a win is a win. Three points are three points and that's all that matters. If the likes of Abu Dhabi have a bit of an off day but bag a win regardless it's a sign of champions, but with us it's a sign of impending implosion.

Even when we were near perfect and won the league, that was just down to VAR, PED's, other teams having a duff season, luck etc, going by our detractors.

Personally, I like the fact we roll on regardless. We just keep doing our thing and continually piss off all the sour observers out there. It's often amusing seeing them tying themselves up in knots via their mental gymnastics.

We went to Milan and did what was necessary. That's all that matters. Ninety minutes of domination with champagne football would have been a cherry on top, but an unnecessary one. Same against Leicester and Burnley. We did what was required. The fact we didn't put frills around the edges is irrelevant. Well, it is unless you are the type of person who just likes picking holes in everything in order to feel better about yourself or your preferred club.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:57:56 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline thx in advance

  • da red giant asshole
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #538 on: Yesterday at 11:16:05 pm »
Many Italian managers and journalists were downplaying our strengths and superiority before the match. It is like they were trying to convince themselves that there is nothing to be afraid of.
We went to their stadium, beat them without conceding a single shot on goal and even if the result would be reversed there is a huge chance we would roll them at Anfield and go through. We know we can play much much better and I dont think the same goes for them.
Tough luck Inter, more luck in the next draw which probably wont be this season.
My pick of the lot was Di Canio who said that Inter should target Van Dijk as a weak link in our team 🤣🤣🤣.
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #539 on: Yesterday at 11:16:23 pm »
They arent scoring 3 to go through, they knew when they went 1-0 down that was it and they didnt stand a chance at Anfield.
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • ***JFT97***
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #540 on: Today at 12:24:57 am »
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 08:38:32 pm
This team of ours is pissing off loads of journos like Marcotti. Hes the tip of the iceberg as we all know.

Weve lost 2 matches out of 38 in all comps. Weve won every one of our 7 CL games so far!
Weve got a date with Chelsea in the LCF and motoring along in the FAC.

Not least weve scored 97 goals so far and could make it a ton tomorrow.

If its not our high line they are quibbling about its the space behind Trent or our right flank. Theres a hell of a lot of jealousy amongst the pundits and journos who would love to support a team not only winning but playing such entertaining stuff.

Smile, wave two fingers at them and look forward to watching whichever 11 Klopp puts out. It will be fun to watch no doubt about it. Hes turned us into believers big style. When Klopp saw fans leaving early in matches when he arrived I think he said he wants us all to be wishing the next match was here.

Surely we are all there now. Cant wait for them to run out tomorrow and Ive been going since Div 2 days.

Inter huffed and puffed to no avail, a bit like Marcotti.
Beautiful post, Sir!  :wellin :wellin :wellin
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,707
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #541 on: Today at 12:39:04 am »
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 08:38:32 pm
This team of ours is pissing off loads of journos like Marcotti. Hes the tip of the iceberg as we all know.

Weve lost 2 matches out of 38 in all comps. Weve won every one of our 7 CL games so far!
Weve got a date with Chelsea in the LCF and motoring along in the FAC.

Not least weve scored 97 goals so far and could make it a ton tomorrow.

If its not our high line they are quibbling about its the space behind Trent or our right flank. Theres a hell of a lot of jealousy amongst the pundits and journos who would love to support a team not only winning but playing such entertaining stuff.

Smile, wave two fingers at them and look forward to watching whichever 11 Klopp puts out. It will be fun to watch no doubt about it. Hes turned us into believers big style. When Klopp saw fans leaving early in matches when he arrived I think he said he wants us all to be wishing the next match was here.

Surely we are all there now. Cant wait for them to run out tomorrow and Ive been going since Div 2 days.

Inter huffed and puffed to no avail, a bit like Marcotti.



Swan
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,978
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #542 on: Today at 12:40:56 am »
Great post that but the problem is if we lose the final next week these fuckers will crawl out the woodwork once again.  And the problem is Chelsea seem to always turn up against us for some shite reason.
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,204
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #543 on: Today at 12:56:48 am »
Some really insightful posts in this thread, not least in the last page or so with the likes of PiM, Duvvas, Red Tel and SoS. Certainly, as far as Im concerned, collectively they convey eloquently and accurately the reality of how Wednesdays game went and so theres nowt Id wish to add on that score since its been so well and so succinctly covered.

What I would like to add, however, is my own take on why Liverpools win has seemingly created such a disproportionately skewed reaction from the likes of Marcotti and co.

It seems clear to me that these folks genuinely believed Inter were about to announce their own arrival at the table of current Euro greats by despatching Liverpool with an historic win. The Inter team itself, too, and their manager clearly harboured similar designs and demonstrated this desire with a performance that oozed such desperation to demonstrate how good they are with a performance that would procure the win and knock us off our perch. The intensity of their pressing and closing down, their determination to stop our game at source as well as their ensuing attacking intent was testimony to this and was really impressive to witness. Few teams manage this so effectively in major games against us.

And yet, by the end, for all their desperation to achieve their goal, for all that they poured every last morsel of effort into reaching their target, they were unable to attain their objective for one simple reason. Namely the Liverpool team they had largely succeeded in negating, containing and frustrating and preventing from performing with their usual fluency still had enough in its own locker to snuff out their aspirations with a victory which truly great teams are capable of managing even when not at the top of their game.

Such sobering realities are not easy to stomach for folks so far up their own arseholes with their own deluded belief in their own footballing insight like Marcotti. Hence the appearance of the green eyed monster. But there you fucking go. Tough shit you pompous twat. See you at Anfield.

 ;D

« Last Edit: Today at 01:04:02 am by Timbo's Goals »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 